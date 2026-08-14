MC Journalist, host of a morning show on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM, has called on the Ghana Police to invite Kumawood actor Oteele for questioning

The broadcaster raised concerns over a circulating video that allegedly shows Oteele in an inappropriate situation with a child present in the room

MC Journalist urged social media users to stop further sharing of the footage, citing the presence of a minor in the disturbing video

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Ultimate FM morning show host MC Journalist has urged the Ghana Police Service and child-protection authorities to invite Kumawood actor Oteele for questioning over a video currently circulating on social media.

Ultimate FM's MC Journalist calls for Oteele to be investigated over viral video. Image credit: Oteele

Source: Facebook

The broadcaster made the call in a public statement as controversy surrounding the footage continued to grow online.

The video allegedly shows Oteele engaged in an inappropriate act with an adult woman while a young boy was reportedly in the same room.

MC Journalist raises Child Welfare concerns

MC Journalist said the presence of a child in such circumstances was what prompted his intervention, stressing that the matter deserved more than dismissal as online gossip.

He maintained that relevant authorities needed to establish precisely what occurred during the recording and whether any offence had taken place.

He claimed his concern was centred on the welfare of the child reportedly visible in the footage.

The broadcaster added that should investigations confirm a legal violation, the appropriate procedures under Ghanaian law should be followed accordingly.

MC Journalist's call to stop sharing the video

MC Journalist also directed an appeal to social media users, urging them to refrain from sharing or redistributing the footage.

He cited the appearance of a minor in the video as the primary reason for this appeal, noting that continued circulation could cause further harm.

The controversy has drawn considerable attention in recent days, with various public figures and members of the general public weighing in with differing opinions on the matter.

MC Journalist's statement has shifted the focus of the discussion from the personal dimension of the scandal to the question of child welfare and whether the circumstances depicted in the footage warrant formal scrutiny by the authorities.

Any determination of wrongdoing will depend on the outcome of investigations by the relevant agencies, based on verified evidence rather than the contents of a circulating video alone.

The Facebook post of MC Journalist is below.

Oteele's wife reacts to trending video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Oteele's wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie's emotional response to the recent controversy surrounding her husband, following an alleged leaked video.

The situation has drawn considerable public attention, as Gifty has publicly denied being the woman in the footage and expressed her family's pain during this trying time.

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Source: YEN.com.gh