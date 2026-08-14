The UAE government has released the official list of foreigners who can obtain a residence permit without holding a job in the country

The Non-Working Residence Permit covers nine categories, including students, remote workers, retirees, and real estate owners

Family members of UAE residents and citizens holding foreign passports also qualify under specific conditions set out in Article 46

The United Arab Emirates government has officially published the full list of nine categories of foreigners who are eligible to obtain a residence permit in the country without needing local employment.

UAE unveils a list of nine categories eligible for Non-Working Residence Permits, including students, remote workers, retirees, and family members, under Article 46. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The provision, known as the Non-Working Residence Permit, is grounded in Article 46 of the UAE's residence legislation and is issued by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) upon approval from the relevant competent authorities.

The full eligibility criteria are outlined on the UAE's official legislation portal.

Who qualifies for UAE non-working residence permit

The nine recognised categories are: students enrolled in universities, colleges, or licensed educational and research institutions within the UAE; foreigners working remotely for an employer or entity based outside the country; retired foreigners; and foreigners who own real estate within the UAE.

The permit also extends to family members of foreigners already residing in the UAE, covering spouses and children, with parents potentially included where the primary resident holds a Green Residence Permit.

Parents, children, and spouses of male or female UAE citizens holding foreign passports are likewise eligible, as are wives and children of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens who hold foreign passports.

A foreign woman whose UAE citizen husband has either died or divorced her qualifies, provided she has at least one child from that union. Finally, a humanitarian category exists for cases where a direct resolution has been issued by the Chairman, giving authorities discretionary powers to accommodate individuals who do not fall within the other eight groups.

Conditions all applicants must meet

Eligibility under any of the nine categories does not automatically guarantee the permit. Article 34 of the same resolution sets out foundational requirements that every applicant must satisfy before the ICA will process an application, regardless of which category applies.

The inclusion of remote workers signals the UAE's continued efforts to attract globally mobile professionals who earn income from employers based outside the country.

Provisions for real estate owners and retirees reflect a broader policy of welcoming long-term residents who contribute to the local economy without participating in the domestic labour market.

The humanitarian category, which requires a resolution directly from the Chairman, preserves a measure of flexibility for cases that fall outside the defined groups.

UAE announces 60-day residency rule for foreigners

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Arab Emirates government has cautioned foreigners that they must complete their residence permit procedures within 60 days of entering the country.

The UAE published the notice, clarifying that anyone who enters the country specifically to finalise a residence permit must secure the document within 60 calendar days of their arrival date.

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Source: YEN.com.gh