UAE Names 9 Groups of Foreigners Eligible for Residence Permit Without a Job in 2026
- The UAE government has released the official list of foreigners who can obtain a residence permit without holding a job in the country
- The Non-Working Residence Permit covers nine categories, including students, remote workers, retirees, and real estate owners
- Family members of UAE residents and citizens holding foreign passports also qualify under specific conditions set out in Article 46
PAY ATTENTION: Mark YEN.com.gh as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
The United Arab Emirates government has officially published the full list of nine categories of foreigners who are eligible to obtain a residence permit in the country without needing local employment.
The provision, known as the Non-Working Residence Permit, is grounded in Article 46 of the UAE's residence legislation and is issued by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) upon approval from the relevant competent authorities.
The full eligibility criteria are outlined on the UAE's official legislation portal.
Who qualifies for UAE non-working residence permit
The nine recognised categories are: students enrolled in universities, colleges, or licensed educational and research institutions within the UAE; foreigners working remotely for an employer or entity based outside the country; retired foreigners; and foreigners who own real estate within the UAE.
The permit also extends to family members of foreigners already residing in the UAE, covering spouses and children, with parents potentially included where the primary resident holds a Green Residence Permit.
Parents, children, and spouses of male or female UAE citizens holding foreign passports are likewise eligible, as are wives and children of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens who hold foreign passports.
A foreign woman whose UAE citizen husband has either died or divorced her qualifies, provided she has at least one child from that union. Finally, a humanitarian category exists for cases where a direct resolution has been issued by the Chairman, giving authorities discretionary powers to accommodate individuals who do not fall within the other eight groups.
Conditions all applicants must meet
Eligibility under any of the nine categories does not automatically guarantee the permit. Article 34 of the same resolution sets out foundational requirements that every applicant must satisfy before the ICA will process an application, regardless of which category applies.
The inclusion of remote workers signals the UAE's continued efforts to attract globally mobile professionals who earn income from employers based outside the country.
Provisions for real estate owners and retirees reflect a broader policy of welcoming long-term residents who contribute to the local economy without participating in the domestic labour market.
The humanitarian category, which requires a resolution directly from the Chairman, preserves a measure of flexibility for cases that fall outside the defined groups.
UAE announces 60-day residency rule for foreigners
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Arab Emirates government has cautioned foreigners that they must complete their residence permit procedures within 60 days of entering the country.
The UAE published the notice, clarifying that anyone who enters the country specifically to finalise a residence permit must secure the document within 60 calendar days of their arrival date.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh