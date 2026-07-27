Spain Publishes Official Residency Requirements for Foreign Nationals Seeking Citizenship
- Spain's government outlined the nationality-by-residence route, the most commonly used path to naturalisation in the country
- The required residency period varies significantly depending on an applicant's nationality and personal circumstances
- Applicants must also pass two Instituto Cervantes tests covering Spanish language skills and constitutional knowledge
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The Spanish government has officially published the residency conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy before they can apply for citizenship through the nationality-by-residence route, the country's most widely used path to naturalisation.
Under this procedure, applicants must demonstrate continuous and legal residency for a defined period immediately preceding their application, maintain a clean criminal record as evidence of good civic behaviour, and complete integration assessments administered by the Instituto Cervantes.
How long applicants must live in Spain
The length of required residency depends heavily on who is applying. Most foreign nationals fall under the general rule, which sets the minimum at 10 years of continuous legal residence. Refugees holding official status qualify after five years.
Nationals from Latin American countries, Andorra, the Philippines, Equatorial Guinea, and Portugal benefit from a significantly reduced two-year requirement, a provision that reflects Spain's deep historical and cultural connections with those nations. People of Sephardic origin are also included in this category.
The shortest pathway, at just one year, applies to a narrower group. It covers individuals born on Spanish soil, those who spent at least two consecutive years under the legal custody or guardianship of a Spanish citizen or institution, and people married to a Spanish national for at least one year at the time of application, provided no legal or factual separation has occurred.
Widows and widowers of Spanish nationals qualify on the same basis, as long as the couple was not separated when the spouse passed away. Individuals born abroad to a parent or grandparent who was originally born in Spain are also eligible under this one-year rule.
What else applicants must demonstrate
Reaching the residency threshold alone does not guarantee eligibility. Applicants must submit a criminal record certificate from their home country alongside reports from the relevant Spanish authorities to prove their civic standing.
On integration, the Instituto Cervantes administers two compulsory tests: one assessing knowledge and fluency of the Spanish language, and a second evaluating the applicant's understanding of Spain's constitution and its sociocultural landscape. Both must be passed before an application can proceed.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh