Spain's government outlined the nationality-by-residence route, the most commonly used path to naturalisation in the country

The required residency period varies significantly depending on an applicant's nationality and personal circumstances

Applicants must also pass two Instituto Cervantes tests covering Spanish language skills and constitutional knowledge

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Spanish government has officially published the residency conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy before they can apply for citizenship through the nationality-by-residence route, the country's most widely used path to naturalisation.

Spain Publishes Official Residency Requirements for Foreign Nationals Seeking Citizenship

Source: Getty Images

Under this procedure, applicants must demonstrate continuous and legal residency for a defined period immediately preceding their application, maintain a clean criminal record as evidence of good civic behaviour, and complete integration assessments administered by the Instituto Cervantes.

How long applicants must live in Spain

The length of required residency depends heavily on who is applying. Most foreign nationals fall under the general rule, which sets the minimum at 10 years of continuous legal residence. Refugees holding official status qualify after five years.

Nationals from Latin American countries, Andorra, the Philippines, Equatorial Guinea, and Portugal benefit from a significantly reduced two-year requirement, a provision that reflects Spain's deep historical and cultural connections with those nations. People of Sephardic origin are also included in this category.

The shortest pathway, at just one year, applies to a narrower group. It covers individuals born on Spanish soil, those who spent at least two consecutive years under the legal custody or guardianship of a Spanish citizen or institution, and people married to a Spanish national for at least one year at the time of application, provided no legal or factual separation has occurred.

Widows and widowers of Spanish nationals qualify on the same basis, as long as the couple was not separated when the spouse passed away. Individuals born abroad to a parent or grandparent who was originally born in Spain are also eligible under this one-year rule.

What else applicants must demonstrate

Reaching the residency threshold alone does not guarantee eligibility. Applicants must submit a criminal record certificate from their home country alongside reports from the relevant Spanish authorities to prove their civic standing.

On integration, the Instituto Cervantes administers two compulsory tests: one assessing knowledge and fluency of the Spanish language, and a second evaluating the applicant's understanding of Spain's constitution and its sociocultural landscape. Both must be passed before an application can proceed.

Source: YEN.com.gh