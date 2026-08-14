The South Australian government released a full breakdown of base annual salaries for health workers across multiple classification levels

The government disclosed the annual salaries of registered Nurses and Midwives, and Junior Medical Officers under the published classification structure

Senior Consultants sit at the top of the pay scale, with total remuneration packages that can reach as high as six figures when allowances and benefits are included

The South Australian government has published a detailed salary structure for health professionals, outlining base annual pay across roles ranging from entry-level allied health positions to the most senior medical consultants.

The figures are denominated in Australian dollars and cover base pay only, excluding overtime, shift penalties, professional development allowances, and other role-specific entitlements.

The South Australian government reveals detailed salary structures for health workers, including nurses, midwives, and medical officers, with figures in Australian dollars. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

All employees are additionally entitled to an employer superannuation contribution equivalent to 11% of their base salary, with further salary sacrifice arrangements available on top of that.

Allied health and scientific roles

Within the Allied and Scientific Health category, Allied Health Professionals are classified from AHP1 to AHP6, with base salaries spanning AUD71,217 (GH₵631,000) to AUD159,050 (GH₵1,410,000). Medical Scientists under the MeS1 to MeS6B classification earn between AUD78,008 (GH₵692,000) and AUD185,222 (GH₵1,642,000).

Registered Nurses and Midwives command one of the wider pay ranges on the schedule. Across classification levels RN/M1 to RN/M6, base salaries run from AUD74,831 (GH₵664,000) to AUD211,200 (GH₵1,873,000).

Medical officers and senior consultants

Junior Medical Officers, classified under MDP1 to MDP2, earn between AUD81,814 (GH₵726,000) and AUD144,291 (GH₵1,280,000). Senior Medical Officers at the MDP3 to MDP4 level receive base salaries of AUD167,916 (GH₵1,489,000) to AUD248,077 (GH₵2,199,000).

Senior Consultants occupy the highest tier of the published structure. Their base salaries under the MD2 classification range from AUD227,591 (GH₵2,018,000) to AUD299,884 (GH₵2,660,000).

When applicable allowances, superannuation contributions, private practice arrangements, and professional development entitlements are factored in, total remuneration packages for Senior Consultants can rise significantly, reaching between AUD492,119 (GH₵4,366,000) and AUD641,452 (GH₵5,690,000).

The government noted that published figures reflect base pay only, and an individual employee's actual total package will vary according to their specific role, qualifications, experience, and the nature of the work they perform.

Irish military publishes salaries of officers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Irish Defence Forces had published the pay rates applicable to members of the Army Reserve and the Naval Service Reserve.

Unlike regular military personnel, members of the Reserve Defence Forces serve primarily on a voluntary and unpaid basis.

Payment is only triggered when members attend training courses or annual camps, commitments that generally run between seven and 14 days in duration.

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Source: YEN.com.gh