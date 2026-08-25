A major US immigration crackdown could affect up to 200,000 foreign nationals, including Ghanaians

Authorities are preparing to take action against a specific group of visa holders under a new policy initiative

The move could have significant consequences for affected travellers and asylum seekers

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The United States government is moving to cancel the business and tourist visas of as many as 200,000 foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, who entered the country on short-term travel documents and subsequently lodged asylum claims.

If the plan proceeds as outlined, it would represent the largest single visa revocation exercise in American history.

US plans to revoke visas of 200,000 foreigners, including Ghanaians, who filed for asylum. Photo credit: JIM WATSON/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

State department targets visitor visa loophole

Documents from the US State Department and statements from senior administration officials indicate that the government intends to invalidate B1 and B2 non-immigrant visas issued between 2016 and 2026 to people who later applied for asylum.

The crackdown is being coordinated between the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott confirmed the joint operation.

"The agencies are working together to identify and revoke the nonimmigrant visas of foreigners who have come to the United States claiming to be short-term visitors, but then file for asylum to stay here permanently."

He added that the final tally of revocations would remain variable, as enforcement actions are expected to roll out progressively.

Under US immigration law, applicants for B1 and B2 visas must demonstrate non-immigrant intent, which means they are required to show strong ties to their home country and a genuine commitment to leave after a brief stay.

Authorities view the submission of an asylum application shortly after arrival as a potential breach of those entry conditions.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau also weighed in, writing on X that "people in the US and all over the world are fed up with bogus asylum claims," and that "asylum isn't supposed to be a loophole to circumvent immigration law."

Legal status for asylum seekers remains complex

Despite the sweeping nature of the planned measures, immigration specialists point out that visa revocation will not automatically result in deportation for those with active asylum cases.

Under existing federal rules, individuals whose applications are still under administrative review will generally be permitted to remain in the country while their claims are processed.

However, losing their visitor status would effectively bar them from travelling internationally or re-entering the United States should their asylum bids ultimately fail.

The initiative is widely expected to face legal challenges. Human rights organisations and immigration advocacy groups are likely to argue that seeking asylum is a lawful right under both domestic legislation and international law, regardless of the type of visa used to enter the country.

US lists 8 requirements skilled workers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a fresh US immigration update had highlighted an important pathway for foreign skilled workers seeking permanent residency.

USCIS had outlined key conditions applicants were required to satisfy before qualifying for an employment-based Green Card.

The guidance also contained a notable provision for eligible workers who changed jobs during the application process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh