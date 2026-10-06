A Tanzanian prophet named Mwamposa said he personally turned down Wicknell Chivayo's request to attend a night vigil at his church

Prophet Mwamposa explained that Chivayo's presence would have raised questions about the source of his church's wealth and resources

The prophet's remarks surfaced following Chivayo's death and reignited debate over the late tycoon's well-known ties to religious leaders

A Tanzanian prophet has shared that he personally refused to allow late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo to attend a night vigil at his church, explaining that the tycoon's presence would have compromised how his congregation perceived God's hand in their ministry.

Prophet Mwamposa says he personally turned Wicknell Chivayo away from a church night vigil, fearing the tycoon’s presence would cast doubt on its funding. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo/FB

Source: Instagram

Prophet Mwamposa shared his account via an Instagram post by Edwin Odemba on Monday, October 5, 2026.

He said Chivayo's representatives had reached out on the businessman's behalf requesting permission for him to attend one of his overnight church services, a request Mwamposa says he shut down himself.

"Chivayo lived as though he would never die. He wanted to come for the overnight service we had the other day. I am the one who refused. I said no," Mwamposa stated, noting that fellow pastors present at the time could corroborate his account.

Why Mwamposa turned Chivayo away

The prophet said his refusal had nothing to do with the man himself, but everything to do with public perception.

Chivayo carried a well-established reputation for lavishing gifts on pastors and churches across the region, and Mwamposa feared that his appearance at the service would blur the line between divine provision and human patronage.

"I told them it is true Chivayo contributes to many pastors. If he had come for the service, many people would view it politically. Others would think that all we do here and have, we have received from him," he said. "We want people to know it is God who helps us."

Mwamposa acknowledged that his decision struck many as unusual at the time, given that turning away someone of Chivayo's stature and generosity was far from commonplace.

The Instagram post below has the video of the prophet speaking about his encounter with Wicknell Chivayo.

Chivayo's flamboyant legacy

Chivayo was widely recognised for a lavish lifestyle and a habit of making headline-grabbing gestures.

Among the most talked-about was his decision to gift a spa therapist a Mercedes-Benz valued at KSh 13 million, a moment that captured widespread attention across social media.

His relationship with the church community was equally prominent, with reports suggesting that many pastors across the region counted themselves among his beneficiaries.

Following his death, mourners gathered at the family home as his wife and relatives received condolences.

A video also emerged of Chivayo sharing plans to construct a helipad at his rural home, an ambition that Mwamposa referenced as evidence of a man who seemed to believe time was on his side.

The prophet had previously attracted debate when he advised people who had received gifts from Chivayo to destroy them, remarks that sparked considerable discussion online.

His latest account has reignited interest in the complicated legacy of a figure whose ties to religion, wealth, and public life continued to generate conversation long after his passing.

Wicknell Chivayo's daughter breaks down in a viral video after losing both parents. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo, AbenaBW

Source: Facebook

Wicknell Chivayo’s daughter struggles with parents’ deaths

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wicknell Chivayo's young daughter was captured on video visibly overcome with grief at the family's Harare home, days after the Zimbabwean businessman and his wife, Lucy Lulu Muteke, were killed in a helicopter crash on 30 September 2026.

In the footage, which has since spread widely across social media, the girl can be heard expressing how deeply she misses her father.

The moment unfolded as relatives and mourners gathered at the Chivayo residence to pay their respects following the couple's sudden and tragic deaths.

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Source: YEN.com.gh