KNUST reportedly announced resumption dates for the 2026/2027 academic year, first semester

Continuing students at KNUST received a reporting date of Saturday, October 17, 2026

Freshers at KNUST are expected to report to campus earlier, on October 13, 2026

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has allegedly announced the reporting dates for both freshers and continuing students ahead of the first semester of the 2026/2027 academic year.

KNUST announces 2026/2027 first-semester reporting dates: freshers arrive on October 13, while continuing students return on October 17 for the first term.Image credit: KNUST

Source: UGC

The information was shared by Voice of KNUST on September 13, 2026, giving prospective and returning students adequate notice to prepare for the new academic term.

KNUST reporting dates for 2026/2027

Continuing students are expected to return to campus on Saturday, October 17, 2026, to kick off the first semester.

Freshers, however, will report four days earlier, on Monday, October 13, 2026, giving newly admitted students a head start in settling into university life before the wider student population arrives.

The Facebook post below provides more updates on KNUST’s reporting dates for freshers and continuing students.

What incoming KNUST students should know

The staggered reporting schedule is a common practice at many Ghanaian universities, allowing institutions to manage the orientation and registration processes for new students without the added pressure of a full campus population.

Freshers typically use the extra days to complete administrative formalities, familiarise themselves with campus facilities, and attend orientation programmes before the academic term officially gets underway.

KNUST, one of Ghana's premier public universities located in Kumasi, attracts thousands of students each year across its various faculties and departments.

Students are advised to monitor official communication channels from the university for further details on registration, accommodation, and orientation activities ahead of their respective reporting dates.

UCC opens its exchange programme to Level 200 and 300 undergraduates, with applications due by 2 October 2026; eligibility and application details included. Image credit: GoodLifeStudio/iStock

Source: UGC

UCC opens applications for exchange programmes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Cape Coast (UCC) announced an exchange programme opportunity open to eligible undergraduate students, urging those who qualify to apply before time runs out.

The university shared the announcement on its official Facebook page on September 27, 2026, confirming that the programme is exclusively available to Level 200 and Level 300 students.

According to the university, the application window closes on Friday, October 2, 2026, giving eligible students only a short period to gather their materials and submit.

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Source: YEN.com.gh