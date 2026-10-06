UK Announces Approved NHS Doctor Salaries in England by Grade

The UK government published the official NHS junior doctor pay scale covering four grades under the MD-5-2024 circular

Salaries range from £36,616 for Foundation Year 1 doctors to £61,825 for senior specialty registrars in England

The pay structure is based on a standard 40-hour working week and applies to both generalist and specialist medical practitioners

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The United Kingdom government has released the official salary breakdown for doctors employed under the NHS junior doctor contract in England, outlining how much practitioners earn at each stage of their medical training.

The figures are drawn from the NHS Employers Pay and Conditions Circular MD-5-2024 and apply to doctors working a standard 40-hour week.

Official NHS junior doctor pay scale in England, with salaries from £36,616 to £61,825 across four grades. Image credit: Ian Forsyth, Morsa Images New/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The pay scale covers occupation codes 2211 and 2212, representing generalist and specialist medical practitioners respectively.

NHS junior doctor pay by grade

At the entry level, a Foundation Year 1 doctor, the first post held by a newly qualified physician in England, earns £36,616 per year. Upon completing that initial year, a Foundation Year 2 doctor receives £42,008 annually, an increase of just over £5,000 reflecting the added clinical experience acquired.

Pay rises more sharply as doctors progress into specialty training. A Specialty Registrar working at the CT/ST1 to ST2 level, or an equivalent grade, earns £49,909 per year. Those who advance to CT/ST3 and above receive £61,825 annually, marking the steepest single increase across the entire pay structure.

What the pay scale means for doctors

The structure establishes four distinct earning tiers across the junior doctor career pathway, with each step upward bringing an increase of between roughly £5,000 and £12,000. The transition from ST2 to ST3 represents the largest single pay jump, with doctors gaining just over £11,900 as they move into more advanced specialty training.

All published figures reflect standard going rates calculated against a 40-hour working week. Doctors working reduced or expanded hours will have their salaries adjusted on a pro-rata basis in line with their contracted hours.

Doctor moves to UK, shares payslip expenses

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian doctor who relocated to the UK had shared her payslip.

This comes after her payslip showed that her net pay as a doctor in the NHS was £3,389, equivalent to GH₵52,000.

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Source: YEN.com.gh