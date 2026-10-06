UK Announces Approved NHS Doctor Salaries in England by Grade
- The UK government published the official NHS junior doctor pay scale covering four grades under the MD-5-2024 circular
- Salaries range from £36,616 for Foundation Year 1 doctors to £61,825 for senior specialty registrars in England
- The pay structure is based on a standard 40-hour working week and applies to both generalist and specialist medical practitioners
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The United Kingdom government has released the official salary breakdown for doctors employed under the NHS junior doctor contract in England, outlining how much practitioners earn at each stage of their medical training.
The figures are drawn from the NHS Employers Pay and Conditions Circular MD-5-2024 and apply to doctors working a standard 40-hour week.
The pay scale covers occupation codes 2211 and 2212, representing generalist and specialist medical practitioners respectively.
NHS junior doctor pay by grade
At the entry level, a Foundation Year 1 doctor, the first post held by a newly qualified physician in England, earns £36,616 per year. Upon completing that initial year, a Foundation Year 2 doctor receives £42,008 annually, an increase of just over £5,000 reflecting the added clinical experience acquired.
Pay rises more sharply as doctors progress into specialty training. A Specialty Registrar working at the CT/ST1 to ST2 level, or an equivalent grade, earns £49,909 per year. Those who advance to CT/ST3 and above receive £61,825 annually, marking the steepest single increase across the entire pay structure.
What the pay scale means for doctors
The structure establishes four distinct earning tiers across the junior doctor career pathway, with each step upward bringing an increase of between roughly £5,000 and £12,000. The transition from ST2 to ST3 represents the largest single pay jump, with doctors gaining just over £11,900 as they move into more advanced specialty training.
All published figures reflect standard going rates calculated against a 40-hour working week. Doctors working reduced or expanded hours will have their salaries adjusted on a pro-rata basis in line with their contracted hours.
Doctor moves to UK, shares payslip expenses
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian doctor who relocated to the UK had shared her payslip.
This comes after her payslip showed that her net pay as a doctor in the NHS was £3,389, equivalent to GH₵52,000.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh