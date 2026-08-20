The UK Home Office has confirmed that asylum seekers are not required to stay in government accommodation and may move in with friends or family

Asylum seekers who relocate can continue receiving weekly financial support for food and essential items if they are eligible

Applicants must contact Migrant Help before moving out, or they risk losing access to their financial assistance entirely

The UK Home Office has confirmed that asylum seekers have the option to leave government-provided accommodation and live with friends or family already based in the United Kingdom, without it affecting the outcome of their asylum application.

Official guidance published by the Home Office outlines that applicants with contacts willing to host them may formally request to vacate state housing.

The UK confirms that asylum seekers can live with family or friends while maintaining financial support. Required steps must ensure eligibility for continued assistance. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The announcement clarifies a provision that many asylum seekers may not have been aware of.

Why asylum seekers prefer private arrangements

The Home Office acknowledged several reasons why living outside government accommodation could be more suitable for some applicants. These include proximity to people they know, the ability to prepare their own meals, and a greater sense of stability during what is often a prolonged and uncertain process.

Crucially, those already entitled to a weekly financial allowance for food and daily essentials will continue to receive it after relocating, provided all the correct steps are followed beforehand.

How to apply to move out of Home Office accommodation

Asylum seekers who wish to move must follow a defined process before leaving. The first step is to confirm with the intended host that they are willing and able to provide housing. The applicant must then contact Migrant Help by calling 0808 8010 503 and provide the full address of the proposed new accommodation.

Migrant Help will forward the request to the Home Office, which will review and process it. Both the asylum seeker and their host are required to supply any information Migrant Help requests during this process. The Home Office must formally confirm the outcome before the move takes place.

The guidance makes clear that relocating to a new address without first notifying Migrant Help could result in the loss of financial support. Travel assistance to reach the new accommodation may also be available in certain circumstances.

Top countries seeking asylum in UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had recorded steep increases in asylum claims.

The six nationalities filing the highest number of asylum claims were Pakistan, Eritrea, Iran, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sudan.

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Source: YEN.com.gh