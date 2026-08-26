Austria's government published official guidelines detailing what foreign nationals must provide before submitting a visa application

Applicants are required to secure travel health insurance covering at least €30,000 across the entire Schengen area

Authorities warned that individuals flagged in security databases face automatic disqualification from the visa process

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Austria has outlined the mandatory conditions foreign nationals must satisfy before lodging a visa application to enter the country, with the official requirements published on the Austrian government portal.

Every applicant must submit a completed visa application form together with a valid travel document.

Austria announces key mandatory visa requirements for Ghanaians and other foreigners seeking entry. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

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The passport must remain valid for at least three months beyond the planned departure date from Austria, carry no fewer than two blank pages, and have been issued within the last ten years.

A passport photograph measuring 35 by 45 millimetres in portrait format is also compulsory.

Travel insurance, financial proof and security checks

Prospective visitors must obtain travel health insurance before applying.

The policy must provide coverage of at least €30,000 and remain valid across all Schengen member states for the entirety of the stay.

Applicants are additionally required to demonstrate that they have adequate financial means to support themselves throughout the trip.

Supporting documents tied to the specific purpose of the visit must also be included.

Depending on the nature of the journey, these may include confirmed flight bookings, hotel reservations, proof of current employment, or a formal invitation letter from a host.

Austria's guidelines draw a clear line regarding security concerns.

The Austria government stated that "applicants must not be subject to any residence prohibition or flagged through the Schengen Information System." Anyone appearing in either category will be refused a visa automatically.

The published criteria do not constitute a complete or final checklist. Consular officers hold the discretion to request further documentation depending on individual circumstances.

Applicants are encouraged to contact the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs (BMEIA) or the relevant Austrian diplomatic mission in their country for guidance specific to their situation.

Denmark names 4 groups exempt from work permits

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a major update could make it easier for some foreign nationals to work in Denmark without going through the standard permit process.

Authorities had identified a limited number of groups who qualified for the exemption under specific conditions.

The full list revealed who could take advantage of the special arrangement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh