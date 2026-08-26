A major update could make it easier for some foreign nationals to work in Denmark without going through the standard permit process

Authorities have identified a limited number of groups who qualify for the exemption under specific conditions

The full list reveals who can take advantage of the special arrangement

The Danish government has published details identifying four specific groups of foreign nationals who are permitted to take up employment in the country without needing to secure a work permit.

The update, made available on the government’s official portal, clarifies which international individuals fall outside the mandatory work authorisation requirements, offering clear guidelines for individuals evaluating their eligibility prior to entering the Danish labor market.

Denmark lists 4 groups of foreign nationals exempt from its work permit rules. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Denmark names four groups exempt from permits

The official guidance sets out four distinct classifications of foreign nationals who are exempted from Denmark's standard employment authorisation rules:

Foreign diplomats: Diplomatic personnel deployed on official missions within the country.

Diplomatic personnel deployed on official missions within the country. Commercial maritime crew: Workers aboard Danish-flagged commercial vessels operating on international routes.

Workers aboard Danish-flagged commercial vessels operating on international routes. Cross-border transport staff: Personnel employed on foreign trains and motor vehicles conducting international transport services.

Personnel employed on foreign trains and motor vehicles conducting international transport services. US military personnel: Foreign nationals serving as part of the American armed forces in Denmark who are covered under Annex 1 of the Act on Defence Cooperation between Denmark and the United States.

The scope of the exemptions covers a targeted group of non-nationals, ranging from individuals holding formal diplomatic status to transport workers managing international transit corridors, as well as designated United States defence personnel operating under bilateral treaties.

Foreigners expected to follow standard immigration guidelines

The Danish government authorities emphasised that complete information regarding these exemptions is publicly available on the official government website.

This allows overseas workers to verify their personal eligibility before undertaking employment activities in the country.

For individuals who do not fit into any of these four specific categories, standard immigration laws continue to apply.

Under normal regulations, non-citizens must obtain a valid work permit prior to taking up employment within Denmark.

Denmark lists family members eligible for workers

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Danish government had outlined which family members qualified to join foreign nationals holding residence and work permits in Denmark.

Spouses, registered partners, cohabiting partners and children under 18 were among the relatives eligible to apply.

Denmark's immigration authority also noted that relatives outside the standard categories could be considered in extraordinary circumstances.

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Source: YEN.com.gh