Canada Shares How Much Truck Drivers Earn Across 13 Provinces and Territories

Canada's Job Bank has published a detailed breakdown of truck driver wages across all 13 provinces and territories

The Yukon Territory recorded the highest median hourly wage at $34.00, while New Brunswick posted the lowest median at $23.00 per hour

Alberta and British Columbia ranked among the top-paying provinces, with medians of $30.00 and $30.77 per hour respectively

Canada's federal government has released a comprehensive breakdown of prevailing wages for truck drivers across every province and territory in the country, revealing stark regional differences in earning potential.

The data, published by Canada's Job Bank, covers low, median, and high hourly earnings for each jurisdiction.

Canada’s Job Bank details truck driver wages in all 13 provinces and territories, with Yukon highest at $34 per hour. Image credit: kali9, DAVE CHAN/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Nationally, truck drivers earn a low of $19.45 per hour, a median of $26.42 per hour, and a high of $37.00 per hour.

Yukon Territory and northern regions lead on pay

The Yukon Territory records the highest median wage in the country at $34.00 per hour, with earnings ranging from a low of $26.50 to a high of $43.27 per hour. The northern territories broadly outpace most provinces, with the Northwest Territories posting a median of $30.00 per hour and a high of $40.00, while Nunavut offers a median of $29.00 and a matching high of $40.00 per hour.

Among the provinces, Alberta and British Columbia lead the pay rankings. Alberta offers a median of $30.00 per hour with a ceiling of $42.31, while British Columbia sits at a median of $30.77 per hour and a high of $40.38. Saskatchewan ranks third among provinces with a median of $27.00 per hour.

Which regions pay truck drivers the least

At the lower end of the scale, New Brunswick records the lowest median provincial wage at $23.00 per hour, with a maximum of $32.00. Manitoba and Nova Scotia each post a median of $24.00 per hour, though Nova Scotia's high-end earnings cap at $30.00 per hour, one of the lowest ceilings nationally alongside Prince Edward Island at $30.29.

Ontario, the country's most populous province, sits near the national median with a figure of $26.00 per hour, ranging from $19.23 to $35.00. Quebec comes in at $25.20 per hour, while Newfoundland and Labrador records a median of $24.75.

The full national breakdown is as follows: Alberta ($21.00–$42.31), British Columbia ($22.00–$40.38), Manitoba ($17.00–$34.72), New Brunswick ($17.00–$32.00), Newfoundland and Labrador ($17.97–$36.00), Northwest Territories ($25.00–$40.00), Nova Scotia ($18.00–$30.00), Nunavut ($20.17–$40.00), Ontario ($19.23–$35.00), Prince Edward Island ($18.00–$30.29), Quebec ($19.45–$34.50), Saskatchewan ($18.50–$37.00), and Yukon Territory ($26.50–$43.27).

The figures illustrate that geography plays a decisive role in truck driver compensation across Canada, with remote and northern postings commanding notably higher rates than many southern and Atlantic provinces.

Canada lists conditions for foreigners seeking business visitor visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had published an immigration update affecting foreign nationals travelling to the country for business purposes.

The guidance outlines three key conditions applicants must satisfy to enter Canada as business visitors under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

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Source: YEN.com.gh