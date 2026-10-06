Dubai Names 4 Family Members Foreigners Can Sponsor for Residence Permits

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai published updated sponsorship rules covering spouses, children, and dependants

Both male and female foreign residents are now eligible to sponsor family members under the same framework

Children with special needs can be sponsored regardless of age, unlike other children who face an upper age limit

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Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs has published its 2026 rules governing which family members foreign residents are permitted to bring into the country on a residence permit.

The regulations cover four categories of eligible dependants: husbands, children below the age of 25, unmarried daughters of any age, and children with special needs, for whom no age restriction applies.

Dubai’s 2026 sponsorship rules let male and female residents sponsor dependants. Image credit: Karen Vardanian, RALF HIRSCHBERGER/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Dubai extends sponsorship rights to female residents

One of the more significant aspects of the updated framework is its explicit inclusion of both male and female foreign residents as eligible sponsors.

Previously, sponsorship arrangements tended to favour male residents, but the current rules allow women living or working in Dubai to bring in their husbands under the same legal structure that has long permitted male residents to sponsor their wives.

The inclusion of husbands as a sponsorable category reflects a broader shift in how Dubai's residency authorities are approaching family reunification for female expatriates.

Conditions attached to family residence permits

Once a residence permit is granted, sponsored family members are required to live at the same address as the guarantor, the foreign resident who takes on legal responsibility as head of the household.

This obligation remains in effect throughout the duration of the residency arrangement.

The rules around children follow a straightforward age threshold: dependants under 25 qualify, and unmarried daughters face no upper age limit regardless of how old they are.

Children with special needs, however, benefit from the broadest provision of all, as the age cap is removed entirely for this group, ensuring that long-term dependants are not separated from their families once they reach a certain age.

What the rules mean for expatriates

Dubai is home to a large expatriate population, and clarity on family sponsorship eligibility has practical consequences for thousands of foreign residents managing long-term living arrangements in the emirate. The equal treatment of male and female sponsors marks a meaningful policy development, while the special needs exemption addresses a gap that could otherwise place families in difficult circumstances as dependants age out of standard eligibility windows.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs has not indicated a specific effective date for these rules beyond their publication in 2026.

UAE names African countries eligible for special 60-day visas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kenya and South Africa have been listed among the countries whose citizens can now bring immediate family members into the United Arab Emirates for up to 60 days under a newly published entry scheme.

The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) said the updated immigration framework on its official portal.

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Source: YEN.com.gh