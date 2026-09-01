Germany published the conditions third-country nationals must meet to qualify for an 18-month residence permit to search for qualified work

Applicants must provide proof of completed studies, health insurance cover, and the ability to sustain themselves financially

The permit carries one significant restriction that all prospective applicants should be aware of before applying

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Germany has outlined the conditions that nationals from outside the European Union must satisfy to obtain an 18-month residence permit specifically designed for qualified job seekers, according to information published on the country's official skilled immigration portal, Make it in Germany.

The permit targets graduates who have completed their studies and are seeking professional employment in Germany.

Germany outlines three conditions for third-country nationals to qualify for an 18-month residence permit for job seeking, including proof of studies and financial means. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Holders are permitted to take up any form of work during the 18-month window while continuing to search for a role that matches their qualifications.

Three requirements to qualify

The German government has set out three conditions applicants must meet. First, they must demonstrate proof of successfully completed studies. Second, they must hold valid health insurance cover. Third, they must show they have sufficient means to support themselves financially throughout their stay.

Applications are submitted to the relevant foreigners' authority in Germany. Prospective applicants are advised to contact the competent authority in their area before gathering and submitting documents, as specific requirements may differ depending on the location. Some authorities also publish guidance on their official websites to assist applicants through the process.

A single opportunity with no extension

One key condition distinguishes this permit from others in the German immigration framework: it cannot be renewed.

Once the 18-month period expires, applicants have no option to apply for an extension under the same category. This means those who take up the permit have a single, fixed window in which to secure qualifying employment before the permit lapses entirely.

The framework forms part of Germany's broader strategy to draw skilled talent from outside the EU, particularly graduates who completed their education elsewhere and are weighing Germany as a base for their professional careers.

The conditions reflect an effort to balance openness to international graduates with a structured pathway that encourages swift transition into the formal labour market.

Germany names countries whose citizens can work visa-free

Earlier, the German government announced that citizens from 31 countries can live, work and settle in Germany without first obtaining a visa.

The exemption applies to citizens of all 27 European Union (EU) member states, as well as Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Iceland.

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Source: YEN.com.gh