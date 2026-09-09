The Canadian government published official rules on how many hours international students holding study permits can work off campus each week

The new guidelines draw a clear distinction between working hours allowed during regular academic terms and those permitted during scheduled breaks

Students with older study permits specifying a lower weekly cap received specific guidance on whether they need to apply for replacement documents

The Canadian government has published official guidance setting out exactly how many hours international students are allowed to work off campus each week, bringing clarity to rules that affect thousands of permit holders studying in the country.

Under the updated rules, international students holding a valid study permit may work off campus for a maximum of 24 hours per week while their institution is in session.

Canada clarifies how many hours international students can work each week. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Students are free to spread those hours across more than one employer, as long as they continue to satisfy all conditions attached to their study permits.

The guidance also addressed those holding older permits that specify a 20-hour weekly ceiling.

According to the Canadian government, these students may work up to the new 24-hour limit without having to apply for a replacement permit, provided they meet the current eligibility requirements.

This means many existing permit holders can benefit from the updated threshold immediately.

Unlimited hours allowed during academic breaks

The restrictions look very different once an institution enters an officially scheduled break.

During recognised holiday periods, including summer and winter vacations as well as reading weeks, international students face no cap on the number of hours they can work off campus.

Importantly, this allowance extends even to students who choose to take courses during those break periods.

A student enrolled in full-time or part-time study over a scheduled vacation can still work unlimited hours for the duration of that break.

The published guidance gives international students and their employers a clearer framework for planning work arrangements throughout the academic calendar, removing some of the uncertainty that had surrounded the previous rules.

Canada names foreigners barred from work permit

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada had published official guidance identifying foreigners who were barred from applying for work permits at a port of entry.

The restriction covered six categories of applicants, including seasonal agricultural workers and post-graduation work permit seekers.

Canada’s IRCC required affected applicants to use alternative channels, such as online applications, before arriving in the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh