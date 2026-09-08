New Zealand has issued an important clarification on the work rights attached to student visas

While some international students can work during their studies, strict restrictions apply to certain categories

Those planning to study and work in the country will need to understand the rules before taking up employment

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New Zealand has clarified its rules on international students taking up employment, outlining five categories of student visa holders who are not permitted to work while in the country.

The guidance from Immigration New Zealand is aimed at helping foreign students understand their visa conditions and avoid breaching the terms attached to their stay.

New Zealand lists 5 category of foreign nationals barred from working on their student visas. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

While eligible international students may be allowed to work up to 25 hours a week during their studies and full-time during scheduled breaks, not all student visa holders have work rights.

Students under 16 years old

International students under the age of 16 are not permitted to work in New Zealand.

According to the immigration rules, student visas can only be granted with work conditions where the holder is aged 16 or over.

This means students below the age threshold cannot take up paid employment, regardless of their course or level of study.

Students on training schemes or micro-credentials

Students enrolled in certain short training schemes or micro-credential programmes are also not entitled to work.

These short-form learning programmes are not treated as full formal qualifications for the purposes of student visa work rights.

As a result, students undertaking such programmes cannot rely on their student visas to take up employment.

Self-employed students and independent contractors

International students whose visas allow them to work must generally be employed by an employer under an employment agreement.

They are not permitted to become self-employed, work as independent contractors or operate their own businesses while holding a student visa.

This means students cannot use their visa work rights to freelance or run an independent business.

Students working in commercial sexual services

New Zealand's immigration rules also prohibit international students from working in or benefiting from commercial sexual services.

Student visa holders cannot work in the adult services sector, manage or operate a related business in New Zealand, or invest in such a business.

The restriction applies even where a student otherwise has permission to work.

Students without work conditions on their visas

Having a student visa does not automatically mean a foreign student has permission to work.

Students must check their eVisa, passport label or official immigration decision letter to confirm whether work conditions have been granted.

Those who believe they qualify for work rights but do not have the relevant conditions attached to their visa should apply to have their visa conditions varied before starting employment.

New Zealand introduces special visa for foreign students

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand Immigration had released details of its Pathway Student Visa, which covered up to three consecutive courses under a single application.

The visa allowed holders to work part-time for up to 25 hours per week during term time and full-time during school holidays.

New Zealand Immigration confirmed that paper applications for the visa were no longer accepted, with all submissions required to be made online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh