New Zealand Introduces Special Visa for Foreign Students to Stay Up to 5 Years

New Zealand Immigration released details of its Pathway Student Visa, which covers up to three consecutive courses under a single application

The visa permits holders to work part-time for up to 25 hours per week during term time and full-time during school holidays

New Zealand Immigration confirmed that paper applications for the visa are no longer accepted, with all submissions now required online

New Zealand Immigration has published full details of its Pathway Student Visa, a scheme that enables foreign nationals to study in the country for as long as five years across multiple qualifications without reapplying for a new visa each time.

Under the arrangement, eligible students can progress through up to three consecutive programmes at recognised pathway education providers in New Zealand on a single visa, removing the need to leave the country or submit a fresh application between courses, provided they satisfy the academic entry requirements for each subsequent qualification.

New Zealand Immigration has a Pathway Student Visa, which covers up to three consecutive courses under a single application. Credit: hinterhaus productions

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To be eligible, applicants must hold a valid study pathway offer from an approved provider.

They are also required to demonstrate sufficient funds to cover tuition fees and living expenses for the duration of their studies, and to carry full medical and travel insurance.

Students who cannot meet the financial requirements independently may support their application with a confirmed scholarship or sponsorship arrangement.

Once granted, the visa permits holders to work part-time for up to 25 hours per week during term time and full-time during scheduled holiday periods, though this provision depends on the nature of the course being studied.

Holders may also travel freely in and out of New Zealand for as long as the visa remains valid.

Limits on New Zealand Pathway Student Visa

Partners and dependent children of the main applicant cannot be included in the same visa application. They are, however, entitled to apply separately on the basis of their family relationship to the visa holder.

The visa carries a maximum validity of five years. Immigration authorities may set its expiry date no more than three months beyond the student's completion of the final programme within that five-year window.

Where a student's passport expires before their anticipated end date, the duration of the visa may be reduced to align with the passport's validity.

New Zealand Immigration has also confirmed that the option to submit paper applications for this visa has been discontinued. All applications must now be completed and submitted online.

UK explains earliest student visa application time

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK government had published guidance outlining the earliest point at which students in Britain could apply for a new Student visa.

A specific application window linked to the start date of a student's new course applied to all in-country applicants.

Students also faced a firm deadline tied to the expiry date of their current visa, which determined whether they could apply from within the UK.

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Source: YEN.com.gh