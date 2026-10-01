Zimbabwe's Minister of Youth Empowerment Tino Machakaire officially named those who perished in a helicopter crash near Marondera

Prominent businessman Wicknell Chivayo, his wife Lucy, a third passenger, and the flight crew were on board the Bell 430 helicopter

Aviation authorities launched a full investigation into the crash as the nation mourned the sudden loss of the victims

Zimbabwean cabinet minister Tino Machakaire has formally named the victims of a fatal helicopter crash that occurred near Marondera, east of Harare, sending shockwaves across the country.

Among those confirmed dead are businessman Wicknell Chivayo, popularly known as "Sir Wicknell", his wife Lucy Chivayo (née Muteke), and Ms Senelisiwe Magagula.

Wicknell Chivayo helicopter crash victims identified by Zimbabwean's minister, Tino Machakaire. Photo credit: Lesotho Times & TerryHealy/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The flight crew members who were on board the Bell 430 helicopter also perished in the tragedy.

Minister Machakaire responds to nation's grief

Minister Machakaire, who serves as Zimbabwe's Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, released a deeply personal statement following the formal identification of the victims.

"It is difficult to find words for a tragedy of this magnitude," Machakaire wrote.

"They left their loved ones never knowing that it would be their final journey. In a single moment, families lost people they loved, voices they knew and lives they still expected to share tomorrow with. Life can be painfully fragile and unpredictable," Machakaire added,

He closed with a message of comfort to the bereaved:

"May God hold every grieving family close and give them strength through these darkest hours. Gone too soon. May their souls rest in eternal peace and may their memories forever live in the hearts of those who loved them."

Investigation underway into Marondera helicopter crash

The Bell 430 aircraft was carrying six people in total when it went down in the Marondera region.

Wicknell Chivayo, who was 43 years old at the time of his death, had been one of Zimbabwe's most recognisable public figures, widely known for his lavish lifestyle and prominent social media presence.

Aviation authorities and law enforcement agencies have since opened a full investigation into the wreckage to establish the cause of the crash.

Wicknell Chivayo helicopter crash Footage sparks reactions

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a prominent Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, died after their private helicopter crashed at Kudenga Farm in rural Marondera on Wednesday, September 30.

All six people on board were killed in the crash, which occurred about 40 minutes after the helicopter had departed from Gandami in Chikomba District.

ZBC News footage from the crash site showed charred wreckage and debris, sparking widespread concern and debate among Zimbabweans online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh