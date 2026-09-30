Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited, filed a lawsuit at the Accra High Court over a Facebook post

A September 22, 2026 publication by Samuel Bryan Buabeng allegedly linked Opare to narcotics movement and abuse of office

Opare is demanding GH¢10 million in damages, a public apology and the permanent removal of the post from social media

Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), has taken legal action against a Facebook user she accuses of publishing falsehoods that portray her as being connected to illegal substance movement and corrupt conduct.

GACL MD Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare is suing Facebook user Samuel Bryan Buabeng for libel, seeking GH¢10 million over a post alleging links to criminal activity. Image credit: GACL

Source: UGC

A writ of summons filed at the Accra High Court names Samuel Bryan Buabeng as the defendant. Opare is seeking GH¢10 million in general damages for libel, alongside aggravated and exemplary damages.

What the Facebook post alleged

The lawsuit centres on a post published on September 22, 2026, on a publicly accessible Facebook page operated by Buabeng.

The post featured Opare's name and photograph alongside that of a GACL employee, Frank Danquah, who was described as her "favourite member of staff" and identified as "the AVSEC supervisor who aided the narcotic baron."

The post further alleged that Danquah had emptied bank accounts, with the smallest reportedly holding more than GH¢500,000, before declaring that "the illegal substance economy is on the right footing, with people in high places benefiting immensely."

Opare's legal team argues that pairing her image and name with Danquah in this context implied a personal and improper association between the two, effectively suggesting she was complicit in or benefited from narcotics movement.

They describe the publication as a serious imputation of criminal conduct, corruption and abuse of office, all of which their client categorically denies.

Regarding Danquah, the lawyers clarified that he has been employed by GACL since September 1, 2004 but shares no personal relationship with his boss, Yvonne Opare, beyond their respective official duties.

Opare also rejects the characterisation of Danquah as her "favourite member of staff."

Reliefs and demands sought by Yvonne Opare

Beyond financial compensation, Opare's lawyers have issued a cease-and-desist notice to Buabeng, demanding the immediate removal of the post and all shares or reproductions of it from any platform under his control.

The court is also being asked to order an unconditional retraction and an unreserved public apology, to be published on the same Facebook page with equal prominence to the original post and pinned for 30 consecutive days.

Additionally, Opare is seeking a perpetual injunction to prevent Buabeng from republishing the allegedly defamatory content or any material of a similar nature.

The case is now before the Accra High Court, where the reliefs sought by the plaintiff will be determined.

Speaker rejects minority's motion to probe busts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin dismissed a motion brought by the Minority caucus that sought to establish a special parliamentary committee to examine a string of major narcotics interceptions linked to Ghana.

The decision came during an emergency sitting of Parliament held on Tuesday, September 29, convened specifically to address the motion.

Bagbin ruled it out of order, citing several procedural grounds.

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Source: YEN.com.gh