Ghanaian superstar King Promise collaborated with Chelsea FC on Can't Tame Us, a song the club described as a celebration of African culture for its fans

Chelsea shared the video on X, showing a Chelsea jersey hanging on a washing line outside a house, with a Ghana flag displayed in the corner

King Promise, a lifelong Chelsea fan, had earlier confirmed the song as the club's official anthem for the 2026/27 season as part of their wider partnership

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Ghanaian Afrobeats star King Promise has collaborated with English Premier League giants Chelsea FC on a new song celebrating African culture.

King Promise collaborates with Chelsea FC on Can't Tame Us, a song celebrating African culture. Image credit: Chelsea FC (X)/King Promise (Facebook).

Source: UGC

The club shared the music video for Can't Tame Us on its official X page, dedicating it to Blues fans across the continent.

King Promise first confirmed the partnership in an interview with SportyFM in September 2026.

He disclosed that he had composed the club's official song for the 2026/27 season, describing it as one of several activations with Chelsea.

According to the singer, the campaign also includes a documentary, a music video shot in Ghana and a tournament.

SportyFM reported that the song would be played at every Chelsea home game this season. The song was released in late September and runs for just under two minutes.

Chelsea releases King Promise's Can't Tame Us video

In its caption, Chelsea described Can't Tame Us as a song for Blues fans across Africa and a celebration of African culture.

The club also tagged King Promise, confirming the collaboration between the Ghanaian singer and the club.

A preview of the video showed a blue Chelsea jersey pegged on a washing line outside a house, with a Ghana flag visible in the corner.

The setting reflected King Promise's earlier revelation that the video would be shot in Ghana.

His love for the club dates back to watching Ghanaian legend Michael Essien play for the Blues.

The X post of Chelsea FC, in which the club unveils its collaboration with King Promise on Can't Tame Us, is below.

Ghanaians celebrate King Promise's Chelsea collaboration

Several Ghanaian personalities and fans took to X to celebrate the collaboration, with many saying King Promise had put Ghana and Africa on the map.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Chefabbys wrote:

"Prouddddddddddd!!!!!!!!"

Kojo Manuel said:

"Best thing I've seen all day. 5 star X The Blues @IamKingPromise"

Cleopatra N. Nketiah commented:

"I'm not sure if Chelsea loves Ghana more than Ghana loves Chelsea. But I know we're both in love #CFC"

manuel_B indicated:

"Putting Ghana on the map and the whole of Africa… Love KING PROMISE."

Profeben Obrempong added:

"Made in Ghana."

KALYJAY wrote:

"King Promise!"

King Promise, Omar Sterling at Stamford Bridge

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, King Promise and R2Bees' Omar Sterling attended Chelsea's Premier League clash against Hull City at Stamford Bridge.

The Ghanaian musicians received personalised Chelsea shirts, with King Promise collecting a No. 5 jersey and Omar Sterling a No. 9. King Promise was also spotted doing pre-match talks with what appeared to be Chelsea TV.

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Source: YEN.com.gh