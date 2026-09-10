Mahama Swears In 3 New Supreme Court Justices, Calls for Independent Judiciary

President Mahama swore in three new Supreme Court justices at the Jubilee House on Thursday, September 10

The new justices are Justice Sophia Rosetta Essah, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, and Anthony Forson Jnr

Mahama urged the justices to uphold the Constitution and ensure no individual or institution stands above the law

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President John Mahama has sworn in three new justices to Ghana's Supreme Court, calling on them to serve with integrity, impartiality, and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law.

President John Mahama swears in three Supreme Court justices at Jubilee House and urges them to uphold Ghana’s Constitution, integrity and the rule of law. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The ceremony took place on Thursday, September 10, at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The three appointees are Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko Essah, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, and private legal practitioner Anthony Forson Jnr.

Mahama on the role of the Supreme Court

Addressing those gathered at the swearing-in, President Mahama described the Supreme Court as central to Ghana's democratic framework.

He noted that the Court's rulings carry enormous weight, touching on the interpretation of the Constitution, the resolution of critical national disputes, and the overall direction of Ghanaian law.

"The Supreme Court occupies a unique and indispensable place in governing our Republic," he said. "As the final judicial authority, its decisions give meaning to our Constitution, settle questions of profound national importance and shape the evolution of our laws."

He was emphatic that the Court's standing must be grounded in public confidence rather than political backing or any form of coercion.

"The authority of the Court does not rest on force or political power. It rests on the confidence and trust of the people," the President said, adding that citizens deserve the assurance that every matter before the Court will be handled without external interference.

"Confidence and trust that every matter brought before it will be determined independently, impartially and strictly according to the law," he stated.

What Mahama expects from the new justices

President Mahama told the newly sworn-in justices that a seat on the Supreme Court demands qualities that go well beyond a mastery of legal principles.

"Those appointed to the Supreme Court must therefore possess more than just legal knowledge. They must demonstrate sound judgment, personal integrity, intellectual courage, patience and a deep commitment to justice," he said.

The appointments signal President Mahama's continued efforts to strengthen Ghana's judicial institutions, with the President making it clear that protecting the rights of citizens and keeping every individual and institution accountable to the law remain top priorities for his administration.

The Facebook post below contains a video of President John Dramani Mahama swearing in the three Supreme Court justices.

Mahama sued over delayed Council appointment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian national took President John Dramani Mahama to the Supreme Court over the composition of the Council of State, arguing that the failure to fill a vacancy left by a former Chief Justice is unconstitutional.

Samuel Bryan Buabeng filed the suit against the Attorney-General, invoking the court's original jurisdiction under Articles 2(1) and 130(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Rule 45 of the Supreme Court Rules, 1996 (C.I. 16).

The action raises fundamental questions about whether the President bears a legal obligation to fill constitutionally designated seats on the Council of State when they fall vacant.

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Source: YEN.com.gh