Denmark's government agency SIRI published a full list of companies authorised to recruit foreign workers through the Fast-track Scheme

The 982 certified companies span a broad range of sectors, from pharmaceuticals and tech to football clubs and restaurants

The public list allows prospective employees to verify whether a specific Danish employer can legally sponsor foreign workers

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Denmark has made public the names of all 982 companies currently authorised to recruit workers from abroad through its Fast-track Scheme, in what amounts to one of the most transparent disclosures of employer immigration rights in the country's recent history.

Denmark names 982 companies certified to hire foreign labour. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Martin Sylvest Andersen/YURI CORTEZ

Source: Getty Images

The list was released by the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI), the government body responsible for managing the entry of foreign labour into Denmark.

By publishing the names openly, SIRI gives job seekers and business partners a direct way to confirm whether a prospective employer holds the certification required to sponsor foreign hires under this immigration route.

What Denmark's Fast-track Scheme allows

The Fast-track Scheme is a Danish immigration pathway designed to cut processing times for skilled workers recruited from outside the country.

Before any company can use it, that employer must first apply to SIRI and pass a formal certification process. Only after receiving approval can a company begin sponsoring international recruits through the scheme.

The breadth of the certified list is striking. It includes global pharmaceutical giants such as Novo Nordisk, LEO Pharma and Bavarian Nordic, alongside major technology firms including Microsoft, Google Denmark, Siemens and Nokia Denmark. Engineering companies, shipping groups, law firms, universities, regional health authorities and professional football clubs all appear on the list.

Which Sectors and Organisations Are Represented

Prominent Danish brands such as Lego, Bang and Olufsen, ECCO, Pandora and Carlsberg feature alongside international names including Apple, IBM, SAP and Accenture. Several universities, including Aarhus Universitet, Aalborg Universitet, Roskilde Universitet and Københavns Universitet, are listed, as are institutions such as Danmarks Tekniske Universitet and IT-Universitetet i København.

The list also includes non-governmental organisations such as Dansk Flygtningehjælp (Danish Refugee Council), Dignity (the Danish Institute Against Torture) and Médecins Sans Frontières Denmark, as well as cultural bodies like Det Kongelige Teater og Kapel and Copenhagen Phil.

Football clubs FC København, FC Midtjylland, FC Nordsjælland, Brøndbyernes I.F. and Aalborg Boldspilklub are among the sporting organisations certified, alongside restaurants, sushi chains and several staffing agencies.

SIRI's decision to make the complete register publicly accessible means that anyone considering a job offer in Denmark can now cross-reference their potential employer against the official list before committing to a relocation.

Below is the full list of companies:

&TRADITION A/S 3Shape A/S 3XN A/S 4N Manpower A/S A+ Siam Sushi Restaurant ApS A/S Bryggeriet Vestfyen A.T. Kearney P/S AAK DENMARK A/S Abacus Medicine A/S ABB A/S AB INVENTECH A/S AB Neo A/S Accenture A/S Accera ApS Accura Advokatpartnerselskab ADCendo ApS ADDING ENGINEERING A/S ADPEOPLE A/S ADRA DANMARK Aera A/S Aeven A/S AFRY Denmark A/S AG Analytics A/S AGC Biologics A/S AGF A/S Agilent Technologies Denmark ApS AGRAMKOW FLUID SYSTEMS A/S Agreena ApS AIG Europe, dansk filial af AIG Europe S.A., Luxembourg AIP Management P/S Aktieselskabet Th. Wessel & Vett. Magasin Du Nord Akurat A/S AKQA Denmark A/S Albatros Travel A/S Alchemist ApS ALCON NORDIC A/S ALD Automotive A/S AL ENGINEERING A/S ALFA LAVAL AALBORG A/S Alfa Laval Copenhagen A/S Alfa Laval Kolding A/S Alfa Laval Nakskov A/S Alfa Laval Nordic A/S Alfapeople Nordic A/S ALIPES ApS ALK-ABELLÓ A/S Alm. Brand Forsikring A/S ALUNITED Denmark A/S Altrad Services A/S AMA Denmark ApS Amart ApS AMBU A/S ANDCO A/S Andel Holding A/S Andersen & Maillards ApS ANTHILL AGENCY A/S A.P. MØLLER HOLDING A/S APM Logistic ApS APPLE AB FILIAL AF APPLE AKTIEBOLAG, SVERIGE ApS SUBK NR. 75 aptio group Denmark ApS ARAMARK DENMARK ApS Archon Games ApS ARDAGH GLASS HOLMEGAARD A/S Ardmac ApS Arkitektskolen Aarhus Arla Foods AMBA Artelia A/S Ascendis Pharma A/S Asiainfo Denmark ApS ASTRAZENECA A/S Atkins Danmark A/S ATLANT 3D Nanosystems ApS ATOS IT SOLUTIONS AND SERVICES A/S Automann Logistik ApS Automated Engineering Services Denmark ApS AUTOSTREIT ApS Au2Vest ApS Avanade Denmark A/S AXON Networks ApS BAADER Food Systems Denmark A/S Babcock & Wilcox Vølund A/S Bacon X ApS Baettr Lem A/S Baettr Sales & Services A/S Bagsværd Lakrids ApS Bain & Company Denmark P/S Bakken Bears A/S Banedanmark Bang & Olufsen A/S BANG & OLUFSEN OPERATIONS A/S Banking Circle Denmark Filial af Banking Circle S.A., Luxembourg BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S BB FIBERBETON A/S BB Kolding ApS BEC Financial Technologies a.m.b.a. Bech-Bruun Advokatpartnerselskab BECH Personale ApS BeGreen ApS BELMAN A/S Bestseller A/S Bestseller Wholesale A/S Better Collective A/S BEUMER Group A/S BHJ A/S BioInnovation Institute Fonden BIOMAR A/S Biomason Denmark ApS BioPorto Diagnostics A/S BIRGER CHRISTENSEN A/S BITZER Electronics A/S Bizbrains A/S Bjarke Ingels Group A/S BK Medical ApS BLAST ApS BLUE FOX - HERNING A/S Blue Ocean Robotics ApS Blue Power Partners A/S BlueCollar A/S Blue Water Shipping A/S BLÜCHER METAL A/S BMS Heavy Cranes A/S BOCONCEPT A/S BOSCH REXROTH A/S Boozt A/S BPP Offshore Wind A/S BRANDBJERG HØJSKOLE Brave Solar A/S BRØDRENE A. & O. JOHANSEN A/S Brøndbyernes I.F. Fodbold A/S BS Denmark ApS BUKA ApS Bureau Veritas Denmark A/S Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor A/S BW Epic Kosan Maritime Pte. Ltd., Denmark filial af BW Epic Kosan Maritime Pte. Ltd., Singapore By Malene Birger A/S Byens Bilpleje Aalborg ApS BYENS BILPLEJE HILLERØD ApS Byens Bilpleje Køge ApS Byens Bilpleje Odense ApS Byens Bilpleje Skovlunde ApS Byens Bilpleje Vejle ApS BYENS BILPLEJE ÅRHUS ApS Cadeler A/S C.C ApS C&D FOODS (DENMARK) A/S Cafe Dem 1 ApS Cafeen af 26/11 ApS CANON DANMARK A/S Capgemini Danmark A/S Capital Four Management Fondsmæglerselskab A/S CARBUCKS ApS CARGLASS A/S Carlsberg A/S Carlsberg Breweries A/S Cassin Networks ApS Cavendish Hydrogen A/S CBRE GWS Denmark ApS Centrica Energy Trading A/S CERTEX DANMARK A/S Ce-Tec A/S C.F. MØLLER DANMARK A/S CGI Danmark A/S Chainalysis ApS Chopsticks Værløse ApS Chr. Hansen A/S CIP Fund Solutions ApS CIP Molecule Technologies ApS CIP Platform Holding ApS CityJet A/S CLIPPER BULK A/S CO-RO A/S Coatek ApS Cobe A/S CODAN MEDICAL ApS Cognizant Technology Solutions Denmark ApS Coloplast A/S COLUMBUS A/S COMBINEERING A/S COMCORES ApS Compass Group Danmark A/S Compass Logistik A/S Complete Filtration Resources ApS Computershare A/S Copenhagen Business School Handelshøjskolen Copenhagen Capacity Copenhagen Energy Islands ApS COPENHAGEN GLOBAL A/S Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S Copenhagen International School Copenhagen Offshore Partners A/S Copenhagen Phil Corpay One ApS Corti ApS COT ApS COWI A/S CP Kelco ApS CPower Energy ApS Crossbridge Energy A/S CS WIND Offshore A/S CSIS Security Group A/S CSK Stålindustri A/S Dag Log ApS DAIFUKU EUROPE filial af Daifuku Europe GmbH, Tyskland Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S DANELEC ELECTRONICS A/S Danfoods ApS DANFOSS A/S Danfoss Power Electronics A/S Danfoss Power Solutions ApS DanHatch Holding A/S Danimex Communication A/S Danish Crown A/S Danmarks Meteorologiske Institut (DMI) Danmarks Statistik Danmarks Tekniske Universitet (DTU) DANMON GROUP A/S DANPO A/S DANSK BOLDSPIL-UNION Dansk Brand- og sikringsteknisk Institut Dansk Fundamental Metrologi A/S Dansk Flygtningehjælp DanskHåndbold DANSK INGENIØRSERVICE A/S DANSK INGENIØR TEKNIK A/S Dansk Institut for Internationale Studier (DIIS) Danske Bank A/S Danske Commodities A/S Dapsi International ApS Databricks Denmark ApS DAT-Schaub A/S Davai Bridge & Tunnel A/S DE BLÅ MÆND ENTREPRISE ApS Dedalus Healthcare Denmark ApS DEIF A/S Delicate A/S DELL A/S Demant A/S DEMATIC FILIAL AF DEMATIC LIMITED, UK De Nationale Geologiske Undersøgelser for Danmark og Grønland DENCAM COMPOSITE A/S Den Danske Scenekunstskole Den Selvejende Institution Fredericia Musicalteater DEN SELVEJENDE INSTITUTION TEATERSELSKABET HAMLET (BETTY NANSEN TEATRET) DENSIT ApS Den Jyske Opera Det Jødiske Samfund i Danmark, Synagogen Det Kongelige Danske Kunstakademis Skoler for Arkitektur Design og Konservering Det Nationale Forskningscenter for Arbejdsmiljø DELEGATE A/S Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab DEP Logistik ApS Dept Design & Technology ApS Dept Digital Marketing ApS Det Kongelige Teater og Kapel Develop Diverse ApS Devote Consulting ApS DFDS DHI A/S Diageo Denmark A/S Dignity - Dansk Institut mod Tortur Dinex A/S DISSING A/S District Tonkin Group ApS DIVAN ApS Dixa ApS DK COMPANY CPH A/S DK FALCONS ApS DK NYBYG ApS DKT WomanCare ApS DNB CARNEGIE INVESTMENT BANK FILIAL AF DNB CARNEGIE INVESTMENT BANK AB (PUBL.), SVERIGE DNV GL Denmark A/S DOF Denmark A/S Dorian LPG (DK) ApS Dornan Engineering filial af Dornan Engineering Limited, Irland Dribe A/S DRIL-QUIP (EUROPE) LIMITED DANISH BRANCH FILIAL AF DRIL-QUIP DSB DSV A/S DXC Technology Danmark A/S Dynaudio A/S EA ENERGIANALYSE A/S EagleBurgmann KE A/S EBISU SUSHI ApS ECCO Sko A/S Eco Log ApS EE Team Service ApS EIVA A/S EJLSKOV A/S EJNER HESSEL A/S Elgaard four ApS Elis Danmark A/S Elkjærs Autolakering ApS ELLAB A/S Elnos filial af ELNOS BL, BA/BIH emagine Consulting A/S Embankment Group A/S emendo Engineering ApS Emerson Process Management A/S ENABL A/S Energinet Eltransmission A/S Energinet Systemansvar A/S ENERGRID A/S Enkali ApS Envision Energy (Denmark) ApS EPOS GROUP A/S Equinor Renewables Denmark A/S Ernst & Young Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab Eryk A/S Esbjerg Forenede Boldklubber Elitefodbold A/S Esbjerg International School ESSENCIUS A/S ESS-FOOD A/S Eurojob Denmark ApS EUROPEAN ENERGY A/S European Spallation Source ERIC EURO SITE SERVICES DK ApS EUROWIND ASSET MANAGEMENT A/S EUROWIND ENERGY A/S EUROWIND PROJECT A/S Everfuel A/S Everllence filial af Everllence SE, TYSKLAND EvodiaBio ApS ExamVision A/S Experian A/S Exyte Denmark ApS Exyte Northern Europe Limited Facebook Denmark ApS FactoFly ApS FAIRPOINT OUTDOORS A/S Fairwind A/S Falck Danmark A/S Falck Digital Technology Denmark A/S FalCom A/S Famly ApS F.C. København P/S FC Helsingør A/S FC Midtjylland A/S FC Nordsjælland A/S FELIX STEAK HOUSE ApS Femstjernet Bilpleje K/S FERM LIVING ApS Ferring Pharmaceuticals A/S Ferrosan Medical Devices A/S FERTIN PHARMA A/S Fertio ApS Fiskehallen Tvilling A/S FLATPAY ApS FLC Marine Works Group I/S FLC Portals Group I/S FLC Tunnel Group North I/S FLSmidth A/S Fluor Nordic filial af Fluor Project Services B.V., Holland Fodboldalliancen AC Horsens A/S Fohntech Denmark filial af Fohntech Ireland Limited FOM TECHNOLOGIES A/S Fonden DIS – Danish Institute for Study Abroad Fonden Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping Force Technology Forsvaret og Forsvarsministeriets styrelser Forvis Mazars Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab Fuller Technologies Denmark A/S FURUNO DANMARK A/S Foss Analytical A/S Framna Denmark ApS Frankly A/S FRITZ HANSEN A/S FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Denmark ApS Galaxy Denmark Opco ApS Ganni A/S Gardit A/S Gas Turbine Services A/S GATE Aviation Training APS Gavdi A/S GEA Process Engineering A/S Gehl Architects ApS Gema-Tec A/S Genmab A/S Geranium ApS GETINGE IT SOLUTIONS ApS Ghost A/S Give Apotek Glade Tider ApS Global Maritime Forum Fonden Global Technical Support ApS Global Wind Service A/S Globalization Partners Denmark ApS GLYCOM A/S Glycom Manufacturing A/S GMP Konsulenterne ApS GN Hearing A/S GN Store Nord A/S Gode Tider ApS GOLDEN HOUSE ApS Google Denmark ApS Görkem ApS Gram Equipment A/S Grant Thornton Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab Green Energy Group ApS Grid Solutions DENMARK FILIAL AF Grid Solutions SAS FRANKRIG GROH Engineering A/S Grundfos A/S GRUNDFOS DK A/S Grundfos Holding A/S Grundfos Operations A/S Grundfos Water Treatment Denmark A/S GRØNBORG GULVSERVICE A/S Grønkurer ApS GTS NORDIC ADMINISTRATION ApS GTS Nordic ApS guardsix DK A/S Guldborgsund Entreprenør ApS Gulv & Malerexpressen ApS Gulvkanonen ApS H & M Hennes & Mauritz A/S H. Lundbeck A/S Haleon Denmark ApS Halfspace.io ApS Halliburton Denmark ApS Hama Sushi ApS Hamborg Transport HAMLET PROTEIN A/S Haribo Lakrids A/S HAVI LOGISTICS ApS HAY ApS HB KØGE A/S HB Køge Kvindefodbold ApS HCL Technologies Denmark ApS HCS A/S Transport & Spedition Heidelberg Materials Precast Denmark A/S HELGSTRAND DRESSAGE ApS HelloFresh Nordics ApS Hempel A/S Henning Larsen Architects A/S Herlufsholm Skole og Gods S/I Hesehus A/S HI3G DENMARK ApS Hitachi Energy Denmark A/S Hitachi Rail STS filial di Hitachi Rail STS S.p.A. Italia Hobbii A/S Hobro IK A/S HOLSCHER NORDBERG Architecture and Planning A/S HONEYWELL A/S House of Prince A/S HUGO BOSS NORDIC ApS HUMMEL A/S Hybrid Greentech Energy Intelligence ApS Hydro Precision Tubing Tønder A/S Hyme Energy ApS Hyperbaric Consult A/S IAS Logistik ApS IBM Client Innovation Centre Danmark ApS IBM Danmark ApS Ibsen Photonics A/S ICAP Scandinavia, filial af TP ICAP (Europe) SA, Frankrig IFS DANMARK A/S IKEA A/S IMC Trading B.V. NL, Denmark filial Imotions A/S IMPACT A/S IMPERO A/S Implement Consulting Group P/S In Commodities A/S India Royale ApS Ineos E&P A/S INFOSYS LIMITED, FILIAL AF INFOSYS LIMITED, INDIEN Inpay Services ApS Institut for Menneskerettigheder - Danmarks Nationale Menneskerettighedsinstitution Integrity Bulk ApS Interacoustics A/S INTERMAIL DANMARK A/S International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) International Flight Support 2020 ApS International N&H Denmark ApS International Rectifier HiRel Denmark ApS INVERTO Denmark ApS IO Interactive A/S IPSOS A/S IRON PUMP A/S ISS World Services A/S Itinera Denmark, filial af Itinera S.P.A., Italien IT-Universitetet i København Ivy Beauty ApS Jacobs Danmark ApS JAJA ARCHITECTS ApS Jazz Pharmaceuticals Denmark ApS JENSEN DENMARK A/S JFM P/S JKS A/S JM MANPOWER ApS J.N. MEAT ApS Joe & the Juice A/S Jones Engineering Group Denmark ApS JTI Denmark A/S Jumbo Logistik ApS Juno the bakery ApS JYSK A/S Kahoot! Kalundborg Refinery A/S Kambi Denmark ApS KAMSTRUP A/S Karnov Group Denmark A/S KARSTENSENS SKIBSVÆRFT A/S Kassow Robots ApS KEYMATE ApS KFT Jylland ApS KIIN ApS KING'S BUFFET & RUNNING SUSHI ApS King Nails ApS Kirkbi A/S Kitron A/S KJ Denmark ApS KK Group A/S KMD A/S Knorr-Bremse Rail Systems Denmark ApS KNUD E. HANSEN A/S, NAVAL ARCHITECTS KOED A/S Kolding IF Fodbold ApS KOMPAN A/S Kongskilde Industries A/S Kontrapunkt Group A/S KOPPERS DENMARK ApS KPMG Acor Tax Partnerselskab KPMG Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab Kraftvaerk A/S KRING A/S Kræftens Bekæmpelse Krüger A/S KS ELEKTRO A/S Kyndryl Danmark ApS Københavns Universitet KÖSK KEBAB FOOD ApS Laerdal Copenhagen A/S LANGUAGEWIRE A/S Lantmännen Unibake Holding A/S Lauritzen Bulkers A/S LAUTEC A/S LBN MEDICAL ApS Leader Logistik ApS Leapwork A/S LEGO House A/S Lego System A/S LEGOLAND ApS LEICA GEOSYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY A/S Lenus eHealth ApS LEO Pharma A/S LE'S NAIL & SPA ApS LIFTRA ApS LINAK A/S Lind Capital A/S Linkfire ApS Lin´s ApS LiqTech Ceramics A/S Little Green Pharma Denmark ApS Lloyd's Register EMEA LM WIND POWER A/S L'oréal Danmark A/S LOUIS NIELSEN A/S LS Cable & System Denmark ApS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES DANMARK, FILIAL AF L&T TECHNOLOGY LTIMindtree Danmark, filial af LTIMindtree Ltd Indien LuaBio ApS LUMA CONSTRUCTION ApS Lunar Bank A/S Lyngby Boldklub A/S MACARTNEY A/S Maersk Air Crew & Training Company A/S Maersk Logistics & Services Denmark A/S Maersk Offshore Wind A/S MAERSK TANKERS A/S MAJAE ApS MAK-Service ApS Makeen EnviroTech A/S MAKITA ELVÆRKTØJ DANMARK, FILIAL AF MAKITA WERKZEUG GMBH. TYSKLAND Malerkanonen ApS MAREL A/S Marel Salmon A/S Maritime Anti-Corruption Network MARS DANMARK A/S Martin Bencher (Scandinavia) A/S Mastercard Payment Services Denmark A/S MB FOOD A/S McKinsey & Company Denmark P/S MDE Consultants, filial af MDE Consultants LTD, United Kingdom MÉDECINS SANS FRONTIÈRES LÆGER UDEN GRÆNSERS FOND MEGA FLEX A/S MEGA HOUSE A/S Mercury Engineering ApS MeWe Dining ApS MFT Energy A/S Microsoft Danmark ApS Microsoft Development Center Copenhagen ApS Microsoft 3366 Denmark ApS Milestone Systems A/S MINA ISTANBUL KEBAB PRODUKTION ApS MINERVA IMAGING ApS Miro Denmark ApS Moch A/S Monta ApS MOMENT A/S Momondo A/S Motorola A/S MovieStarPlanet ApS MSL Engineering Denmark ApS Muehlhan Wind Service A/S Muna Therapeutics ApS MyDefence A/S N&B Services A/S National Oilwell Varco Denmark I/S Nails Gallery ApS Nationalt Genom Center Natures Collection A/S Navigator Gas Ship Management (Denmark) ApS NBE PRODUCTION A/S Nedbryder A/S Nestlé Danmark A/S NETS DANID A/S NETS Denmark A/S NEURONS INC. ApS Newsec Advisory A/S New Power Partners ApS Nexel A/S NH Bemanding ApS NIL Technology ApS NIRAS A/S NKT CABLES GROUP A/S NKT (Denmark) A/S NKT PHOTONICS A/S NLMK Dansteel A/S NMP - NETWORK OF MUSIC PARTNERS A/S NNE A/S NNIT A/S Nokia Denmark A/S Noma af 2003 ApS NORDBO ROBOTICS A/S Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB NORDIC INNOVATORS P/S Nordic RCC A/S NORDIC RENTALS A/S NORDIC SEAFOOD A/S NORDISK FILM PRODUCTION A/S NORDISK SVEJSE KONTROL A/S Norlys Energy Trading A/S Nornorm A/S NorSea Denmark A/S North AquaCulture ApS Northern Partners ApS Northern Partners Contracting ApS NOVARTIS HEALTHCARE A/S Novenco Marine & Offshore A/S Novo Holdings A/S Novo Holdings Business & People Support P/S Novo Holdings DK Investment Advisor P/S Novo Nordisk A/S Novo Nordisk Clinical Innovation Centre A/S Novo Nordisk Denmark A/S Novo Nordisk Fonden Novo Nordisk Pharmatech A/S Novozymes A/S NTT DATA Business Solutions A/S NVIDIA Denmark ApS Oaxaca Group ApS Ocean ApS Odense Hospital Project Team Joint Venture I/S Odense Sport & Event A/S Odin Diving A/S ProAssign Aps Omega Service ApS One.com A/S ONNEC Denmark ApS OnRobot A/S OOONO A/S Oradeo ApS Orana Denmark A/S Orbis Medicines ApS ORTOFON A/S Oticon A/S Oticon Denmark A/S OTIS A/S Oterra A/S Ove Arup & Partners Danmark A/S OXYMAT A/S PA CONSULTING GROUP A/S Pandektes ApS Pandora A/S PANDORA INT. ApS PANZERGLASS A/S PEAK Wind ApS Penneo ApS Per Aarsleff A/S Persequor ApS Phago ApS Philips Danmark A/S Phillips-Medisize A/S Phoenix X A/S Planday A/S Playdead ApS Pleo Technologies ApS PO Contractors ApS POLYTECH A/S Post Danmark A/S Powermart ApS P.P. BROLÆGNING A/S PPG Coatings Danmark A/S Premator Danmark ApS Presafe Denmark A/S Presto Engineering Denmark PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS STATSAUTORISERET REVISIONSPARTNERSELSKAB ProCon Wind Energy A/S PROJECTUM ApS PROKURA A/S PSC Denmark, filial af Gruppo PSC S.p.A. - Under Rekonstruktion, Italien Publicis Denmark A/S Pure Gym Denmark A/S PXMSOFT A/S QNTM Labs ApS QuadSAT ApS Qualiware ApS Queue-IT ApS RAACO A/S Radiometer Medical ApS RAINS ApS Rambøll Danmark A/S Rambøll Gruppen A/S Rambøll Management Consulting A/S Randstad A/S Raw Power Games ApS Raw Power Labs ApS Raw Power Mobile ApS RC Transport RDT Ingeniører ApS Reblade ApS Red Associates A/S Red Barnet Rederiet A. P. Møller A/S RedFin Contracting Solutions ApS Refinitiv Denmark A/S Region Hovedstaden Region Midtjylland Region Nordjylland Region Sjælland RelyOn Nutec Holding A/S Reshape ApS RESOLUX ApS RH PUMPER A/S Rippling Denmark ApS Ris Invest A/S RISTORANTE ITALIANO AF 6. MARTS 1998 ApS ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS A/S Roche Pharmaceuticals A/S Rockwell Automation A/S Rockwool A/S ROCKWOOL Danmark A/S ROCKWOOL Fonden ROSKILDE ORTO-TEKNIK ApS Roskilde Universitet Rotate Birger Christensen A/S Rovio Copenhagen ApS Royal Indian ApS RWE Renewables Denmark A/S S/I Icars Saferoad Traffic A/S Saltfoss Energy ApS SAMSUNG DENMARK RESEARCH CENTER ApS Samsung Electronics, Filial af Samsung Electronics Nordic AB, Sverige Sandoz A/S SAP Danmark A/S SAS Institute A/S Satair A/S Saxo Bank A/S OPOURA A/S Scalepoint Technologies Denmark A/S Scan Con Construction ApS SCAN GLOBAL LOGISTICS A/S Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S SCANDLINES DANMARK ApS SCANMETALS A/S Schjødt Advokatpartnerselskab Schlumberger Danmark A/S Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects K/S Schneider Electric Danmark A/S Schneider Electric It Denmark ApS SCHOU ABSOLUTE HORSES A/S Seamar Scandinavia A/S SEASIGHT DAVITS A/S SECOMEA A/S Semco Maritime A/S Servier Symphogen A/S SERVICENOW DENMARK ApS SEW-EURODRIVE A/S SEWPG European Innovation Center ApS SH Group A/S Shell Biogas A/S SHN GROUP ApS Shure Scandinavia A/S Siemens Energy A/S Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy A/S Siemens Industry Software A/S Siemens Mobility A/S Simply.TV ApS SIMCORP A/S SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN, DANMARK, FILIAL AF SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB(PUBL.), SVERIGE SKYWAYS TECHNICS A/S SLAGELSE LIFTUDLEJNING ApS SLB Capturi Denmark A/S Slipgate Ironworks ApS Snaptun Frysehus A/S SOPHION BIOSCIENCE A/S Soho House Copenhagen ApS Solar A/S Solvexis Consult ApS Sony Nordic Denmark, filial af Sony Europe B.V. NL Soundboks ApS Sparrow Quantum A/S SPIE Energy Danmark A/S Sportmaster Danmark A/S SPRING Production A/S Sprint365 A/S SPX Flow Technology Danmark A/S SSI Schäfer A/S Standard System Engineering Denmark, Filial af Standard System Engineering S.r.l., Italien STARK Sourcing A/S Statens Serum Institut SSI STIBO SYSTEMS A/S Sticks 'N' Sushi A/S Stiesdal Hydrogen A/S Stiesdal Offshore A/S STOKHOLMBY A/S STRUERS ApS SubC Partner A/S Suir Engineering ApS Sundhedsdatastyrelsen Sund og Bælt Holding A/S Superior Renewables A/S Sushiart ApS Svend Hoyer A/S Svitzer A/S Sweco Danmark A/S Swire Energy Services A/S SYBO ApS Syddansk Universitet (University of Southern Denmark) Synopsys Denmark ApS Systematic A/S SØNDERJYSKE FODBOLD A/S SØNDERUP MONTAGE ApS S/I International School of Hellerup Tactile R&D ApS TATA Consultancy Services Ltd. Tatami ApS TDC Brands A/S TDC NET A/S team. blue Denmark A/S Tech Collective Cyber Tech Services A/S Tech Collective Data & Analytics A/S Tech Collective System Impact A/S Tech Collective Test & DevOps A/S Tech Mahindra Filial af Tech Mahindra Limited, Indien TECHNOLUTION A/S TEMP TEAM A/S Templafy ApS Teracloud ApS Teradyne Robotics A/S Terma A/S TERMA AEROSTRUCTURES A/S Tetra Pharm Technologies ApS TG Transport Danmark ApS Thales DIS Danmark A/S The Boston Consulting Group Nordic The International School of Billund Thorn Vikar og Rekruttering A/S Thrane og Thrane A/S Tinytots International Preschool Aps TIVOLI A/S Too Good To Go ApS Topsoe A/S Topsoe Battery Materials A/S Torm A/S TotalEnergies EP Danmark A/S TotalEnergies Upstream Danmark A/S TOWII Renewables A/S TO ØL ApS TP AEROSPACE HOLDING A/S Trackman A/S TRAITOMIC A/S TRAVCAFEEN KØBENHAVN ApS Travel Operations A/S Trustpilot A/S Tryg Forsikring A/S Tryghedsgruppen SMBA TS Logistik ApS Turkish Airlines Turner & Townsend ApS TwentyThree ApS Tømrermester Jim Jensen A/S T5@Denmark ApS Uber Denmark Software and Development ApS Ultrabulk A/S UMBRACO A/S Unicontrol ApS Unity Technologies ApS uniqKey A/S Uniqlo Denmark, filial af Uniqlo Europe Ltd., Storbritannien UNOMEDICAL A/S Urban Partners A/S UXV Technologies ApS Valcon A/S Valtech A/S Vanderlande Industries Denmark, filial af Vanderlande Industries B.V., Holland Vantage Support Group ApS Vattenfall A/S Vattenfall Vindkraft A/S VB Alliancen A/S VD Consultant ApS VEJRØ ApS Velux A/S VEN-TO ApS Vendsyssel FF ApS Veo Technologies ApS Verdo Energy Systems A/S VERTIC A/S Vestas Manufacturing A/S Vestas Northern Europe A/S Vestas Wind Systems A/S VESTJYSK INDUSTRILAKERING A/S. SKJERN Viborg F.F. Prof. Fodbold A/S VIKING LIFE-SAVING EQUIPMENT A/S VIKTECH P/S Vila A/S Vinci Construction Grands Projets Vinnuskipti ehf. Vipps MobilePay, filial af Vipps MobilePay AS, Norge Visma e-conomic A/S Vivino ApS VKR Holding A/S VML MAP A/S VMS Group A/S WasteHero ApS Weatherford Danmark A/S WELCON A/S Wellperform ApS WELLTEC A/S Whitecell Systems ApS Widex A/S WILLIAM DEMANT INVEST A/S Wipro Technologies Wok Shop ApS Work4s ApS Workandco Digitalt Produktdesign ApS Workday Denmark ApS Worksome ApS Worksphere ApS Wrist Ship Supply A/S WSP Danmark A/S XELLIA PHARMACEUTICALS ApS XO SHIPPING A/S Y-mAbs Therapeutics A/S Yaki Sushi ApS Yavica ApS Yggdrasil Commodities Zealand Pharma A/S Zebra A/S Zendesk ApS Zensai International ApS ZeroNorth A/S ZITE A/S Z-TOP SERVICE ApS Ønskeskyen ApS Ørsted Bioenergy & Thermal Power A/S Ørsted Services A/S Ørsted Wind Power A/S Østerbro Teater S/I Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S Aalborg Håndbold A/S Aalborg Portland A/S Aalborg Portland Holding A/S AALBORG SYMFONIORKESTER Aalborg Universitet Aarhus Universitet AARSLEFF RAIL A/S

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