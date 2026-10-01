Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Denmark Names 982 Companies Certified to Hire Foreign Workers via Fast-track Scheme
Europe

Denmark Names 982 Companies Certified to Hire Foreign Workers via Fast-track Scheme

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
17 min read
  • Denmark's government agency SIRI published a full list of companies authorised to recruit foreign workers through the Fast-track Scheme
  • The 982 certified companies span a broad range of sectors, from pharmaceuticals and tech to football clubs and restaurants
  • The public list allows prospective employees to verify whether a specific Danish employer can legally sponsor foreign workers

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Denmark has made public the names of all 982 companies currently authorised to recruit workers from abroad through its Fast-track Scheme, in what amounts to one of the most transparent disclosures of employer immigration rights in the country's recent history.

Denmark Fast-track Scheme, Denmark foreign worker jobs, companies authorised to hire foreign workers in Denmark, SIRI certified companies, Denmark work visa sponsorship, Fast-track Scheme employer list, Denmark skilled worker immigration
Denmark names 982 companies certified to hire foreign labour. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Martin Sylvest Andersen/YURI CORTEZ
Source: Getty Images

The list was released by the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI), the government body responsible for managing the entry of foreign labour into Denmark.

By publishing the names openly, SIRI gives job seekers and business partners a direct way to confirm whether a prospective employer holds the certification required to sponsor foreign hires under this immigration route.

Read also

Denmark lists 982 companies approved to hire foreign workers under fast-track scheme

What Denmark's Fast-track Scheme allows

The Fast-track Scheme is a Danish immigration pathway designed to cut processing times for skilled workers recruited from outside the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Before any company can use it, that employer must first apply to SIRI and pass a formal certification process. Only after receiving approval can a company begin sponsoring international recruits through the scheme.

The breadth of the certified list is striking. It includes global pharmaceutical giants such as Novo Nordisk, LEO Pharma and Bavarian Nordic, alongside major technology firms including Microsoft, Google Denmark, Siemens and Nokia Denmark. Engineering companies, shipping groups, law firms, universities, regional health authorities and professional football clubs all appear on the list.

Which Sectors and Organisations Are Represented

Prominent Danish brands such as Lego, Bang and Olufsen, ECCO, Pandora and Carlsberg feature alongside international names including Apple, IBM, SAP and Accenture. Several universities, including Aarhus Universitet, Aalborg Universitet, Roskilde Universitet and Københavns Universitet, are listed, as are institutions such as Danmarks Tekniske Universitet and IT-Universitetet i København.

Read also

Top sports journalist sacked over 2026 World Cup visa scandal

The list also includes non-governmental organisations such as Dansk Flygtningehjælp (Danish Refugee Council), Dignity (the Danish Institute Against Torture) and Médecins Sans Frontières Denmark, as well as cultural bodies like Det Kongelige Teater og Kapel and Copenhagen Phil.

Football clubs FC København, FC Midtjylland, FC Nordsjælland, Brøndbyernes I.F. and Aalborg Boldspilklub are among the sporting organisations certified, alongside restaurants, sushi chains and several staffing agencies.

SIRI's decision to make the complete register publicly accessible means that anyone considering a job offer in Denmark can now cross-reference their potential employer against the official list before committing to a relocation.

Below is the full list of companies:

  1. &TRADITION A/S
  2. 3Shape A/S
  3. 3XN A/S
  4. 4N Manpower A/S
  5. A+ Siam Sushi Restaurant ApS
  6. A/S Bryggeriet Vestfyen
  7. A.T. Kearney P/S
  8. AAK DENMARK A/S
  9. Abacus Medicine A/S
  10. ABB A/S
  11. AB INVENTECH A/S
  12. AB Neo A/S
  13. Accenture A/S
  14. Accera ApS
  15. Accura Advokatpartnerselskab
  16. ADCendo ApS
  17. ADDING ENGINEERING A/S
  18. ADPEOPLE A/S
  19. ADRA DANMARK
  20. Aera A/S
  21. Aeven A/S
  22. AFRY Denmark A/S
  23. AG Analytics A/S
  24. AGC Biologics A/S
  25. AGF A/S
  26. Agilent Technologies Denmark ApS
  27. AGRAMKOW FLUID SYSTEMS A/S
  28. Agreena ApS
  29. AIG Europe, dansk filial af AIG Europe S.A., Luxembourg
  30. AIP Management P/S
  31. Aktieselskabet Th. Wessel & Vett. Magasin Du Nord
  32. Akurat A/S
  33. AKQA Denmark A/S
  34. Albatros Travel A/S
  35. Alchemist ApS
  36. ALCON NORDIC A/S
  37. ALD Automotive A/S
  38. AL ENGINEERING A/S
  39. ALFA LAVAL AALBORG A/S
  40. Alfa Laval Copenhagen A/S
  41. Alfa Laval Kolding A/S
  42. Alfa Laval Nakskov A/S
  43. Alfa Laval Nordic A/S
  44. Alfapeople Nordic A/S
  45. ALIPES ApS
  46. ALK-ABELLÓ A/S
  47. Alm. Brand Forsikring A/S
  48. ALUNITED Denmark A/S
  49. Altrad Services A/S
  50. AMA Denmark ApS
  51. Amart ApS
  52. AMBU A/S
  53. ANDCO A/S
  54. Andel Holding A/S
  55. Andersen & Maillards ApS
  56. ANTHILL AGENCY A/S
  57. A.P. MØLLER HOLDING A/S
  58. APM Logistic ApS
  59. APPLE AB FILIAL AF APPLE AKTIEBOLAG, SVERIGE
  60. ApS SUBK NR. 75
  61. aptio group Denmark ApS
  62. ARAMARK DENMARK ApS
  63. Archon Games ApS
  64. ARDAGH GLASS HOLMEGAARD A/S
  65. Ardmac ApS
  66. Arkitektskolen Aarhus
  67. Arla Foods AMBA
  68. Artelia A/S
  69. Ascendis Pharma A/S
  70. Asiainfo Denmark ApS
  71. ASTRAZENECA A/S
  72. Atkins Danmark A/S
  73. ATLANT 3D Nanosystems ApS
  74. ATOS IT SOLUTIONS AND SERVICES A/S
  75. Automann Logistik ApS
  76. Automated Engineering Services Denmark ApS
  77. AUTOSTREIT ApS
  78. Au2Vest ApS
  79. Avanade Denmark A/S
  80. AXON Networks ApS
  81. BAADER Food Systems Denmark A/S
  82. Babcock & Wilcox Vølund A/S
  83. Bacon X ApS
  84. Baettr Lem A/S
  85. Baettr Sales & Services A/S
  86. Bagsværd Lakrids ApS
  87. Bain & Company Denmark P/S
  88. Bakken Bears A/S
  89. Banedanmark
  90. Bang & Olufsen A/S
  91. BANG & OLUFSEN OPERATIONS A/S
  92. Banking Circle Denmark Filial af Banking Circle S.A., Luxembourg
  93. BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S
  94. BB FIBERBETON A/S
  95. BB Kolding ApS
  96. BEC Financial Technologies a.m.b.a.
  97. Bech-Bruun Advokatpartnerselskab
  98. BECH Personale ApS
  99. BeGreen ApS
  100. BELMAN A/S
  101. Bestseller A/S
  102. Bestseller Wholesale A/S
  103. Better Collective A/S
  104. BEUMER Group A/S
  105. BHJ A/S
  106. BioInnovation Institute Fonden
  107. BIOMAR A/S
  108. Biomason Denmark ApS
  109. BioPorto Diagnostics A/S
  110. BIRGER CHRISTENSEN A/S
  111. BITZER Electronics A/S
  112. Bizbrains A/S
  113. Bjarke Ingels Group A/S
  114. BK Medical ApS
  115. BLAST ApS
  116. BLUE FOX - HERNING A/S
  117. Blue Ocean Robotics ApS
  118. Blue Power Partners A/S
  119. BlueCollar A/S
  120. Blue Water Shipping A/S
  121. BLÜCHER METAL A/S
  122. BMS Heavy Cranes A/S
  123. BOCONCEPT A/S
  124. BOSCH REXROTH A/S
  125. Boozt A/S
  126. BPP Offshore Wind A/S
  127. BRANDBJERG HØJSKOLE
  128. Brave Solar A/S
  129. BRØDRENE A. & O. JOHANSEN A/S
  130. Brøndbyernes I.F. Fodbold A/S
  131. BS Denmark ApS
  132. BUKA ApS
  133. Bureau Veritas Denmark A/S
  134. Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor A/S
  135. BW Epic Kosan Maritime Pte. Ltd., Denmark filial af BW Epic Kosan Maritime Pte. Ltd., Singapore
  136. By Malene Birger A/S
  137. Byens Bilpleje Aalborg ApS
  138. BYENS BILPLEJE HILLERØD ApS
  139. Byens Bilpleje Køge ApS
  140. Byens Bilpleje Odense ApS
  141. Byens Bilpleje Skovlunde ApS
  142. Byens Bilpleje Vejle ApS
  143. BYENS BILPLEJE ÅRHUS ApS
  144. Cadeler A/S
  145. C.C ApS
  146. C&D FOODS (DENMARK) A/S
  147. Cafe Dem 1 ApS
  148. Cafeen af 26/11 ApS
  149. CANON DANMARK A/S
  150. Capgemini Danmark A/S
  151. Capital Four Management Fondsmæglerselskab A/S
  152. CARBUCKS ApS
  153. CARGLASS A/S
  154. Carlsberg A/S
  155. Carlsberg Breweries A/S
  156. Cassin Networks ApS
  157. Cavendish Hydrogen A/S
  158. CBRE GWS Denmark ApS
  159. Centrica Energy Trading A/S
  160. CERTEX DANMARK A/S
  161. Ce-Tec A/S
  162. C.F. MØLLER DANMARK A/S
  163. CGI Danmark A/S
  164. Chainalysis ApS
  165. Chopsticks Værløse ApS
  166. Chr. Hansen A/S
  167. CIP Fund Solutions ApS
  168. CIP Molecule Technologies ApS
  169. CIP Platform Holding ApS
  170. CityJet A/S
  171. CLIPPER BULK A/S
  172. CO-RO A/S
  173. Coatek ApS
  174. Cobe A/S
  175. CODAN MEDICAL ApS
  176. Cognizant Technology Solutions Denmark ApS
  177. Coloplast A/S
  178. COLUMBUS A/S
  179. COMBINEERING A/S
  180. COMCORES ApS
  181. Compass Group Danmark A/S
  182. Compass Logistik A/S
  183. Complete Filtration Resources ApS
  184. Computershare A/S
  185. Copenhagen Business School Handelshøjskolen
  186. Copenhagen Capacity
  187. Copenhagen Energy Islands ApS
  188. COPENHAGEN GLOBAL A/S
  189. Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S
  190. Copenhagen International School
  191. Copenhagen Offshore Partners A/S
  192. Copenhagen Phil
  193. Corpay One ApS
  194. Corti ApS
  195. COT ApS
  196. COWI A/S
  197. CP Kelco ApS
  198. CPower Energy ApS
  199. Crossbridge Energy A/S
  200. CS WIND Offshore A/S
  201. CSIS Security Group A/S
  202. CSK Stålindustri A/S
  203. Dag Log ApS
  204. DAIFUKU EUROPE filial af Daifuku Europe GmbH, Tyskland
  205. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
  206. DANELEC ELECTRONICS A/S
  207. Danfoods ApS
  208. DANFOSS A/S
  209. Danfoss Power Electronics A/S
  210. Danfoss Power Solutions ApS
  211. DanHatch Holding A/S
  212. Danimex Communication A/S
  213. Danish Crown A/S
  214. Danmarks Meteorologiske Institut (DMI)
  215. Danmarks Statistik
  216. Danmarks Tekniske Universitet (DTU)
  217. DANMON GROUP A/S
  218. DANPO A/S
  219. DANSK BOLDSPIL-UNION
  220. Dansk Brand- og sikringsteknisk Institut
  221. Dansk Fundamental Metrologi A/S
  222. Dansk Flygtningehjælp
  223. DanskHåndbold
  224. DANSK INGENIØRSERVICE A/S
  225. DANSK INGENIØR TEKNIK A/S
  226. Dansk Institut for Internationale Studier (DIIS)
  227. Danske Bank A/S
  228. Danske Commodities A/S
  229. Dapsi International ApS
  230. Databricks Denmark ApS
  231. DAT-Schaub A/S
  232. Davai Bridge & Tunnel A/S
  233. DE BLÅ MÆND ENTREPRISE ApS
  234. Dedalus Healthcare Denmark ApS
  235. DEIF A/S
  236. Delicate A/S
  237. DELL A/S
  238. Demant A/S
  239. DEMATIC FILIAL AF DEMATIC LIMITED, UK
  240. De Nationale Geologiske Undersøgelser for Danmark og Grønland
  241. DENCAM COMPOSITE A/S
  242. Den Danske Scenekunstskole
  243. Den Selvejende Institution Fredericia Musicalteater
  244. DEN SELVEJENDE INSTITUTION TEATERSELSKABET HAMLET (BETTY NANSEN TEATRET)
  245. DENSIT ApS
  246. Den Jyske Opera
  247. Det Jødiske Samfund i Danmark, Synagogen
  248. Det Kongelige Danske Kunstakademis Skoler for Arkitektur
  249. Design og Konservering
  250. Det Nationale Forskningscenter for Arbejdsmiljø
  251. DELEGATE A/S
  252. Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab
  253. DEP Logistik ApS
  254. Dept Design & Technology ApS
  255. Dept Digital Marketing ApS
  256. Det Kongelige Teater og Kapel
  257. Develop Diverse ApS
  258. Devote Consulting ApS
  259. DFDS
  260. DHI A/S
  261. Diageo Denmark A/S
  262. Dignity - Dansk Institut mod Tortur
  263. Dinex A/S
  264. DISSING A/S
  265. District Tonkin Group ApS
  266. DIVAN ApS
  267. Dixa ApS
  268. DK COMPANY CPH A/S
  269. DK FALCONS ApS
  270. DK NYBYG ApS
  271. DKT WomanCare ApS
  272. DNB CARNEGIE INVESTMENT BANK FILIAL AF DNB CARNEGIE INVESTMENT BANK AB (PUBL.), SVERIGE
  273. DNV GL Denmark A/S
  274. DOF Denmark A/S
  275. Dorian LPG (DK) ApS
  276. Dornan Engineering filial af Dornan Engineering Limited, Irland
  277. Dribe A/S
  278. DRIL-QUIP (EUROPE) LIMITED DANISH BRANCH FILIAL AF DRIL-QUIP
  279. DSB
  280. DSV A/S
  281. DXC Technology Danmark A/S
  282. Dynaudio A/S
  283. EA ENERGIANALYSE A/S
  284. EagleBurgmann KE A/S
  285. EBISU SUSHI ApS
  286. ECCO Sko A/S
  287. Eco Log ApS
  288. EE Team Service ApS
  289. EIVA A/S
  290. EJLSKOV A/S
  291. EJNER HESSEL A/S
  292. Elgaard four ApS
  293. Elis Danmark A/S
  294. Elkjærs Autolakering ApS
  295. ELLAB A/S
  296. Elnos filial af ELNOS BL, BA/BIH
  297. emagine Consulting A/S
  298. Embankment Group A/S
  299. emendo Engineering ApS
  300. Emerson Process Management A/S
  301. ENABL A/S
  302. Energinet Eltransmission A/S
  303. Energinet Systemansvar A/S
  304. ENERGRID A/S
  305. Enkali ApS
  306. Envision Energy (Denmark) ApS
  307. EPOS GROUP A/S
  308. Equinor Renewables Denmark A/S
  309. Ernst & Young Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab
  310. Eryk A/S
  311. Esbjerg Forenede Boldklubber Elitefodbold A/S
  312. Esbjerg International School
  313. ESSENCIUS A/S
  314. ESS-FOOD A/S
  315. Eurojob Denmark ApS
  316. EUROPEAN ENERGY A/S
  317. European Spallation Source ERIC
  318. EURO SITE SERVICES DK ApS
  319. EUROWIND ASSET MANAGEMENT A/S
  320. EUROWIND ENERGY A/S
  321. EUROWIND PROJECT A/S
  322. Everfuel A/S
  323. Everllence filial af Everllence SE, TYSKLAND
  324. EvodiaBio ApS
  325. ExamVision A/S
  326. Experian A/S
  327. Exyte Denmark ApS
  328. Exyte Northern Europe Limited
  329. Facebook Denmark ApS
  330. FactoFly ApS
  331. FAIRPOINT OUTDOORS A/S
  332. Fairwind A/S
  333. Falck Danmark A/S
  334. Falck Digital Technology Denmark A/S
  335. FalCom A/S
  336. Famly ApS
  337. F.C. København P/S
  338. FC Helsingør A/S
  339. FC Midtjylland A/S
  340. FC Nordsjælland A/S
  341. FELIX STEAK HOUSE ApS
  342. Femstjernet Bilpleje K/S
  343. FERM LIVING ApS
  344. Ferring Pharmaceuticals A/S
  345. Ferrosan Medical Devices A/S
  346. FERTIN PHARMA A/S
  347. Fertio ApS
  348. Fiskehallen Tvilling A/S
  349. FLATPAY ApS
  350. FLC Marine Works Group I/S
  351. FLC Portals Group I/S
  352. FLC Tunnel Group North I/S
  353. FLSmidth A/S
  354. Fluor Nordic filial af Fluor Project Services B.V., Holland
  355. Fodboldalliancen AC Horsens A/S
  356. Fohntech Denmark filial af Fohntech Ireland Limited
  357. FOM TECHNOLOGIES A/S
  358. Fonden DIS – Danish Institute for Study Abroad
  359. Fonden Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
  360. Force Technology
  361. Forsvaret og Forsvarsministeriets styrelser
  362. Forvis Mazars Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab
  363. Fuller Technologies Denmark A/S
  364. FURUNO DANMARK A/S
  365. Foss Analytical A/S
  366. Framna Denmark ApS
  367. Frankly A/S
  368. FRITZ HANSEN A/S
  369. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Denmark ApS
  370. Galaxy Denmark Opco ApS
  371. Ganni A/S
  372. Gardit A/S
  373. Gas Turbine Services A/S
  374. GATE Aviation Training APS
  375. Gavdi A/S
  376. GEA Process Engineering A/S
  377. Gehl Architects ApS
  378. Gema-Tec A/S
  379. Genmab A/S
  380. Geranium ApS
  381. GETINGE IT SOLUTIONS ApS
  382. Ghost A/S
  383. Give Apotek
  384. Glade Tider ApS
  385. Global Maritime Forum Fonden
  386. Global Technical Support ApS
  387. Global Wind Service A/S
  388. Globalization Partners Denmark ApS
  389. GLYCOM A/S
  390. Glycom Manufacturing A/S
  391. GMP Konsulenterne ApS
  392. GN Hearing A/S
  393. GN Store Nord A/S
  394. Gode Tider ApS
  395. GOLDEN HOUSE ApS
  396. Google Denmark ApS
  397. Görkem ApS
  398. Gram Equipment A/S
  399. Grant Thornton
  400. Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab
  401. Green Energy Group ApS
  402. Grid Solutions DENMARK FILIAL AF Grid Solutions SAS FRANKRIG
  403. GROH Engineering A/S
  404. Grundfos A/S
  405. GRUNDFOS DK A/S
  406. Grundfos Holding A/S
  407. Grundfos Operations A/S
  408. Grundfos Water Treatment Denmark A/S
  409. GRØNBORG GULVSERVICE A/S
  410. Grønkurer ApS
  411. GTS NORDIC ADMINISTRATION ApS
  412. GTS Nordic ApS
  413. guardsix DK A/S
  414. Guldborgsund Entreprenør ApS
  415. Gulv & Malerexpressen ApS
  416. Gulvkanonen ApS
  417. H & M Hennes & Mauritz A/S
  418. H. Lundbeck A/S
  419. Haleon Denmark ApS
  420. Halfspace.io ApS
  421. Halliburton Denmark ApS
  422. Hama Sushi ApS
  423. Hamborg Transport
  424. HAMLET PROTEIN A/S
  425. Haribo Lakrids A/S
  426. HAVI LOGISTICS ApS
  427. HAY ApS
  428. HB KØGE A/S
  429. HB Køge Kvindefodbold ApS
  430. HCL Technologies Denmark ApS
  431. HCS A/S Transport & Spedition
  432. Heidelberg Materials Precast Denmark A/S
  433. HELGSTRAND DRESSAGE ApS
  434. HelloFresh Nordics ApS
  435. Hempel A/S
  436. Henning Larsen Architects A/S
  437. Herlufsholm Skole og Gods S/I
  438. Hesehus A/S
  439. HI3G DENMARK ApS
  440. Hitachi Energy Denmark A/S
  441. Hitachi Rail STS filial di Hitachi Rail STS S.p.A. Italia
  442. Hobbii A/S
  443. Hobro IK A/S
  444. HOLSCHER NORDBERG Architecture and Planning A/S
  445. HONEYWELL A/S
  446. House of Prince A/S
  447. HUGO BOSS NORDIC ApS
  448. HUMMEL A/S
  449. Hybrid Greentech Energy Intelligence ApS
  450. Hydro Precision Tubing Tønder A/S
  451. Hyme Energy ApS
  452. Hyperbaric Consult A/S
  453. IAS Logistik ApS
  454. IBM Client Innovation Centre Danmark ApS
  455. IBM Danmark ApS
  456. Ibsen Photonics A/S
  457. ICAP Scandinavia, filial af TP ICAP (Europe) SA, Frankrig
  458. IFS DANMARK A/S
  459. IKEA A/S
  460. IMC Trading B.V. NL, Denmark filial Imotions A/S
  461. IMPACT A/S
  462. IMPERO A/S
  463. Implement Consulting Group P/S
  464. In Commodities A/S
  465. India Royale ApS
  466. Ineos E&P A/S
  467. INFOSYS LIMITED, FILIAL AF INFOSYS LIMITED, INDIEN
  468. Inpay Services ApS
  469. Institut for Menneskerettigheder - Danmarks Nationale Menneskerettighedsinstitution
  470. Integrity Bulk ApS
  471. Interacoustics A/S
  472. INTERMAIL DANMARK A/S
  473. International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES)
  474. International Flight Support 2020 ApS
  475. International N&H Denmark ApS
  476. International Rectifier HiRel Denmark ApS
  477. INVERTO Denmark ApS
  478. IO Interactive A/S
  479. IPSOS A/S
  480. IRON PUMP A/S
  481. ISS World Services A/S
  482. Itinera Denmark, filial af Itinera S.P.A., Italien
  483. IT-Universitetet i København
  484. Ivy Beauty ApS
  485. Jacobs Danmark ApS
  486. JAJA ARCHITECTS ApS
  487. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Denmark ApS
  488. JENSEN DENMARK A/S
  489. JFM P/S
  490. JKS A/S
  491. JM MANPOWER ApS
  492. J.N. MEAT ApS
  493. Joe & the Juice A/S
  494. Jones Engineering Group Denmark ApS
  495. JTI Denmark A/S
  496. Jumbo Logistik ApS
  497. Juno the bakery ApS
  498. JYSK A/S
  499. Kahoot!
  500. Kalundborg Refinery A/S
  501. Kambi Denmark ApS
  502. KAMSTRUP A/S
  503. Karnov Group Denmark A/S
  504. KARSTENSENS SKIBSVÆRFT A/S
  505. Kassow Robots ApS
  506. KEYMATE ApS
  507. KFT Jylland ApS
  508. KIIN ApS
  509. KING'S BUFFET & RUNNING SUSHI ApS
  510. King Nails ApS
  511. Kirkbi A/S
  512. Kitron A/S
  513. KJ Denmark ApS
  514. KK Group A/S
  515. KMD A/S
  516. Knorr-Bremse Rail Systems Denmark ApS
  517. KNUD E. HANSEN A/S, NAVAL ARCHITECTS
  518. KOED A/S
  519. Kolding IF Fodbold ApS
  520. KOMPAN A/S
  521. Kongskilde Industries A/S
  522. Kontrapunkt Group A/S
  523. KOPPERS DENMARK ApS
  524. KPMG Acor Tax Partnerselskab
  525. KPMG Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab
  526. Kraftvaerk A/S
  527. KRING A/S
  528. Kræftens Bekæmpelse
  529. Krüger A/S
  530. KS ELEKTRO A/S
  531. Kyndryl Danmark ApS
  532. Københavns Universitet
  533. KÖSK KEBAB FOOD ApS
  534. Laerdal Copenhagen A/S
  535. LANGUAGEWIRE A/S
  536. Lantmännen Unibake Holding A/S
  537. Lauritzen Bulkers A/S
  538. LAUTEC A/S
  539. LBN MEDICAL ApS
  540. Leader Logistik ApS
  541. Leapwork A/S
  542. LEGO House A/S
  543. Lego System A/S
  544. LEGOLAND ApS
  545. LEICA GEOSYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY A/S
  546. Lenus eHealth ApS
  547. LEO Pharma A/S
  548. LE'S NAIL & SPA ApS
  549. LIFTRA ApS
  550. LINAK A/S
  551. Lind Capital A/S
  552. Linkfire ApS
  553. Lin´s ApS
  554. LiqTech Ceramics A/S
  555. Little Green Pharma Denmark ApS
  556. Lloyd's Register EMEA
  557. LM WIND POWER A/S
  558. L'oréal Danmark A/S
  559. LOUIS NIELSEN A/S
  560. LS Cable & System Denmark ApS
  561. L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES DANMARK, FILIAL AF L&T TECHNOLOGY
  562. LTIMindtree Danmark, filial af LTIMindtree Ltd Indien
  563. LuaBio ApS
  564. LUMA CONSTRUCTION ApS
  565. Lunar Bank A/S
  566. Lyngby Boldklub A/S
  567. MACARTNEY A/S
  568. Maersk Air Crew & Training Company A/S
  569. Maersk Logistics & Services Denmark A/S
  570. Maersk Offshore Wind A/S
  571. MAERSK TANKERS A/S
  572. MAJAE ApS
  573. MAK-Service ApS
  574. Makeen EnviroTech A/S
  575. MAKITA ELVÆRKTØJ DANMARK, FILIAL AF MAKITA WERKZEUG GMBH. TYSKLAND
  576. Malerkanonen ApS
  577. MAREL A/S
  578. Marel Salmon A/S
  579. Maritime Anti-Corruption Network
  580. MARS DANMARK A/S
  581. Martin Bencher (Scandinavia) A/S
  582. Mastercard Payment Services Denmark A/S
  583. MB FOOD A/S
  584. McKinsey & Company Denmark P/S
  585. MDE Consultants, filial af MDE Consultants LTD, United Kingdom
  586. MÉDECINS SANS FRONTIÈRES LÆGER UDEN GRÆNSERS FOND
  587. MEGA FLEX A/S
  588. MEGA HOUSE A/S
  589. Mercury Engineering ApS
  590. MeWe Dining ApS
  591. MFT Energy A/S
  592. Microsoft Danmark ApS
  593. Microsoft Development Center Copenhagen ApS
  594. Microsoft 3366 Denmark ApS
  595. Milestone Systems A/S
  596. MINA ISTANBUL KEBAB PRODUKTION ApS
  597. MINERVA IMAGING ApS
  598. Miro Denmark ApS
  599. Moch A/S
  600. Monta ApS
  601. MOMENT A/S
  602. Momondo A/S
  603. Motorola A/S
  604. MovieStarPlanet ApS
  605. MSL Engineering Denmark ApS
  606. Muehlhan Wind Service A/S
  607. Muna Therapeutics ApS
  608. MyDefence A/S
  609. N&B Services A/S
  610. National Oilwell Varco Denmark I/S
  611. Nails Gallery ApS
  612. Nationalt Genom Center
  613. Natures Collection A/S
  614. Navigator Gas Ship Management (Denmark) ApS
  615. NBE PRODUCTION A/S
  616. Nedbryder A/S
  617. Nestlé Danmark A/S
  618. NETS DANID A/S
  619. NETS Denmark A/S
  620. NEURONS INC. ApS
  621. Newsec Advisory A/S
  622. New Power Partners ApS
  623. Nexel A/S
  624. NH Bemanding ApS
  625. NIL Technology ApS
  626. NIRAS A/S
  627. NKT CABLES GROUP A/S
  628. NKT (Denmark) A/S
  629. NKT PHOTONICS A/S
  630. NLMK Dansteel A/S
  631. NMP - NETWORK OF MUSIC PARTNERS A/S
  632. NNE A/S
  633. NNIT A/S
  634. Nokia Denmark A/S
  635. Noma af 2003 ApS
  636. NORDBO ROBOTICS A/S
  637. Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland
  638. NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB
  639. NORDIC INNOVATORS P/S
  640. Nordic RCC A/S
  641. NORDIC RENTALS A/S
  642. NORDIC SEAFOOD A/S
  643. NORDISK FILM PRODUCTION A/S
  644. NORDISK SVEJSE KONTROL A/S
  645. Norlys Energy Trading A/S
  646. Nornorm A/S
  647. NorSea Denmark A/S
  648. North AquaCulture ApS
  649. Northern Partners ApS
  650. Northern Partners Contracting ApS
  651. NOVARTIS HEALTHCARE A/S
  652. Novenco Marine & Offshore A/S
  653. Novo Holdings A/S
  654. Novo Holdings Business & People Support P/S
  655. Novo Holdings DK Investment Advisor P/S
  656. Novo Nordisk A/S
  657. Novo Nordisk Clinical Innovation Centre A/S
  658. Novo Nordisk Denmark A/S
  659. Novo Nordisk Fonden
  660. Novo Nordisk Pharmatech A/S
  661. Novozymes A/S
  662. NTT DATA Business Solutions A/S
  663. NVIDIA Denmark ApS
  664. Oaxaca Group ApS
  665. Ocean ApS
  666. Odense Hospital Project Team Joint Venture I/S
  667. Odense Sport & Event A/S
  668. Odin Diving A/S
  669. ProAssign Aps
  670. Omega Service ApS
  671. One.com A/S
  672. ONNEC Denmark ApS
  673. OnRobot A/S
  674. OOONO A/S
  675. Oradeo ApS
  676. Orana Denmark A/S
  677. Orbis Medicines ApS
  678. ORTOFON A/S
  679. Oticon A/S
  680. Oticon Denmark A/S
  681. OTIS A/S
  682. Oterra A/S
  683. Ove Arup & Partners Danmark A/S
  684. OXYMAT A/S
  685. PA CONSULTING GROUP A/S
  686. Pandektes ApS
  687. Pandora A/S
  688. PANDORA INT. ApS
  689. PANZERGLASS A/S
  690. PEAK Wind ApS
  691. Penneo ApS
  692. Per Aarsleff A/S
  693. Persequor ApS
  694. Phago ApS
  695. Philips Danmark A/S
  696. Phillips-Medisize A/S
  697. Phoenix X A/S
  698. Planday A/S
  699. Playdead ApS
  700. Pleo Technologies ApS
  701. PO Contractors ApS
  702. POLYTECH A/S
  703. Post Danmark A/S
  704. Powermart ApS
  705. P.P. BROLÆGNING A/S
  706. PPG Coatings Danmark A/S
  707. Premator Danmark ApS
  708. Presafe Denmark A/S
  709. Presto Engineering Denmark
  710. PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS STATSAUTORISERET REVISIONSPARTNERSELSKAB
  711. ProCon Wind Energy A/S
  712. PROJECTUM ApS
  713. PROKURA A/S
  714. PSC Denmark, filial af Gruppo PSC S.p.A. - Under Rekonstruktion, Italien
  715. Publicis Denmark A/S
  716. Pure Gym Denmark A/S
  717. PXMSOFT A/S
  718. QNTM Labs ApS
  719. QuadSAT ApS
  720. Qualiware ApS
  721. Queue-IT ApS
  722. RAACO A/S
  723. Radiometer Medical ApS
  724. RAINS ApS
  725. Rambøll Danmark A/S
  726. Rambøll Gruppen A/S
  727. Rambøll Management Consulting A/S
  728. Randstad A/S
  729. Raw Power Games ApS
  730. Raw Power Labs ApS
  731. Raw Power Mobile ApS
  732. RC Transport
  733. RDT Ingeniører ApS
  734. Reblade ApS
  735. Red Associates A/S
  736. Red Barnet
  737. Rederiet A. P. Møller A/S
  738. RedFin Contracting Solutions ApS
  739. Refinitiv Denmark A/S
  740. Region Hovedstaden
  741. Region Midtjylland
  742. Region Nordjylland
  743. Region Sjælland
  744. RelyOn Nutec Holding A/S
  745. Reshape ApS
  746. RESOLUX ApS
  747. RH PUMPER A/S
  748. Rippling Denmark ApS
  749. Ris Invest A/S
  750. RISTORANTE ITALIANO AF 6. MARTS 1998 ApS
  751. ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS A/S
  752. Roche Pharmaceuticals A/S
  753. Rockwell Automation A/S
  754. Rockwool A/S
  755. ROCKWOOL Danmark A/S
  756. ROCKWOOL Fonden
  757. ROSKILDE ORTO-TEKNIK ApS
  758. Roskilde Universitet
  759. Rotate Birger Christensen A/S
  760. Rovio Copenhagen ApS
  761. Royal Indian ApS
  762. RWE Renewables Denmark A/S
  763. S/I Icars
  764. Saferoad Traffic A/S
  765. Saltfoss Energy ApS
  766. SAMSUNG DENMARK RESEARCH CENTER ApS
  767. Samsung Electronics, Filial af Samsung Electronics Nordic AB, Sverige
  768. Sandoz A/S
  769. SAP Danmark A/S
  770. SAS Institute A/S
  771. Satair A/S
  772. Saxo Bank A/S
  773. OPOURA A/S
  774. Scalepoint Technologies Denmark A/S
  775. Scan Con Construction ApS
  776. SCAN GLOBAL LOGISTICS A/S
  777. Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
  778. SCANDLINES DANMARK ApS
  779. SCANMETALS A/S
  780. Schjødt Advokatpartnerselskab
  781. Schlumberger Danmark A/S
  782. Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects K/S
  783. Schneider Electric Danmark A/S
  784. Schneider Electric It Denmark ApS
  785. SCHOU ABSOLUTE HORSES A/S
  786. Seamar Scandinavia A/S
  787. SEASIGHT DAVITS A/S
  788. SECOMEA A/S
  789. Semco Maritime A/S
  790. Servier Symphogen A/S
  791. SERVICENOW DENMARK ApS
  792. SEW-EURODRIVE A/S
  793. SEWPG European Innovation Center ApS
  794. SH Group A/S
  795. Shell Biogas A/S
  796. SHN GROUP ApS
  797. Shure Scandinavia A/S
  798. Siemens Energy A/S
  799. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy A/S
  800. Siemens Industry Software A/S
  801. Siemens Mobility A/S
  802. Simply.TV ApS
  803. SIMCORP A/S
  804. SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD
  805. SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN, DANMARK, FILIAL AF SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB(PUBL.), SVERIGE
  806. SKYWAYS TECHNICS A/S
  807. SLAGELSE LIFTUDLEJNING ApS
  808. SLB Capturi Denmark A/S
  809. Slipgate Ironworks ApS
  810. Snaptun Frysehus A/S
  811. SOPHION BIOSCIENCE A/S
  812. Soho House Copenhagen ApS
  813. Solar A/S
  814. Solvexis Consult ApS
  815. Sony Nordic Denmark, filial af Sony Europe B.V. NL
  816. Soundboks ApS
  817. Sparrow Quantum A/S
  818. SPIE Energy Danmark A/S
  819. Sportmaster Danmark A/S
  820. SPRING Production A/S
  821. Sprint365 A/S
  822. SPX Flow Technology Danmark A/S
  823. SSI Schäfer A/S
  824. Standard System Engineering Denmark, Filial af Standard System Engineering S.r.l., Italien
  825. STARK Sourcing A/S
  826. Statens Serum Institut SSI
  827. STIBO SYSTEMS A/S
  828. Sticks 'N' Sushi A/S
  829. Stiesdal Hydrogen A/S
  830. Stiesdal Offshore A/S
  831. STOKHOLMBY A/S
  832. STRUERS ApS
  833. SubC Partner A/S
  834. Suir Engineering ApS
  835. Sundhedsdatastyrelsen
  836. Sund og Bælt Holding A/S
  837. Superior Renewables A/S
  838. Sushiart ApS
  839. Svend Hoyer A/S
  840. Svitzer A/S
  841. Sweco Danmark A/S
  842. Swire Energy Services A/S
  843. SYBO ApS
  844. Syddansk Universitet (University of Southern Denmark)
  845. Synopsys Denmark ApS
  846. Systematic A/S
  847. SØNDERJYSKE FODBOLD A/S
  848. SØNDERUP MONTAGE ApS
  849. S/I International School of Hellerup
  850. Tactile R&D ApS
  851. TATA Consultancy Services Ltd.
  852. Tatami ApS
  853. TDC Brands A/S
  854. TDC NET A/S
  855. team. blue Denmark A/S
  856. Tech Collective Cyber Tech Services A/S
  857. Tech Collective Data & Analytics A/S
  858. Tech Collective System Impact A/S
  859. Tech Collective Test & DevOps A/S
  860. Tech Mahindra Filial af Tech Mahindra Limited, Indien
  861. TECHNOLUTION A/S
  862. TEMP TEAM A/S
  863. Templafy ApS
  864. Teracloud ApS
  865. Teradyne Robotics A/S
  866. Terma A/S
  867. TERMA AEROSTRUCTURES A/S
  868. Tetra Pharm Technologies ApS
  869. TG Transport Danmark ApS
  870. Thales DIS Danmark A/S
  871. The Boston Consulting Group Nordic
  872. The International School of Billund
  873. Thorn Vikar og Rekruttering A/S
  874. Thrane og Thrane A/S
  875. Tinytots International Preschool Aps
  876. TIVOLI A/S
  877. Too Good To Go ApS
  878. Topsoe A/S
  879. Topsoe Battery Materials A/S
  880. Torm A/S
  881. TotalEnergies EP Danmark A/S
  882. TotalEnergies Upstream Danmark A/S
  883. TOWII Renewables A/S
  884. TO ØL ApS
  885. TP AEROSPACE HOLDING A/S
  886. Trackman A/S
  887. TRAITOMIC A/S
  888. TRAVCAFEEN KØBENHAVN ApS
  889. Travel Operations A/S
  890. Trustpilot A/S
  891. Tryg Forsikring A/S
  892. Tryghedsgruppen SMBA
  893. TS Logistik ApS
  894. Turkish Airlines
  895. Turner & Townsend ApS
  896. TwentyThree ApS
  897. Tømrermester Jim Jensen A/S
  898. T5@Denmark ApS
  899. Uber Denmark Software and Development ApS
  900. Ultrabulk A/S
  901. UMBRACO A/S
  902. Unicontrol ApS
  903. Unity Technologies ApS
  904. uniqKey A/S
  905. Uniqlo Denmark, filial af Uniqlo Europe Ltd., Storbritannien
  906. UNOMEDICAL A/S
  907. Urban Partners A/S
  908. UXV Technologies ApS
  909. Valcon A/S
  910. Valtech A/S
  911. Vanderlande Industries Denmark, filial af Vanderlande Industries B.V., Holland
  912. Vantage Support Group ApS
  913. Vattenfall A/S
  914. Vattenfall Vindkraft A/S
  915. VB Alliancen A/S
  916. VD Consultant ApS
  917. VEJRØ ApS
  918. Velux A/S
  919. VEN-TO ApS
  920. Vendsyssel FF ApS
  921. Veo Technologies ApS
  922. Verdo Energy Systems A/S
  923. VERTIC A/S
  924. Vestas Manufacturing A/S
  925. Vestas Northern Europe A/S
  926. Vestas Wind Systems A/S
  927. VESTJYSK INDUSTRILAKERING A/S. SKJERN
  928. Viborg F.F. Prof. Fodbold A/S
  929. VIKING LIFE-SAVING EQUIPMENT A/S
  930. VIKTECH P/S
  931. Vila A/S
  932. Vinci Construction Grands Projets
  933. Vinnuskipti ehf.
  934. Vipps MobilePay, filial af Vipps MobilePay AS, Norge
  935. Visma e-conomic A/S
  936. Vivino ApS
  937. VKR Holding A/S
  938. VML MAP A/S
  939. VMS Group A/S
  940. WasteHero ApS
  941. Weatherford Danmark A/S
  942. WELCON A/S
  943. Wellperform ApS
  944. WELLTEC A/S
  945. Whitecell Systems ApS
  946. Widex A/S
  947. WILLIAM DEMANT INVEST A/S
  948. Wipro Technologies
  949. Wok Shop ApS
  950. Work4s ApS
  951. Workandco Digitalt Produktdesign ApS
  952. Workday Denmark ApS
  953. Worksome ApS
  954. Worksphere ApS
  955. Wrist Ship Supply A/S
  956. WSP Danmark A/S
  957. XELLIA PHARMACEUTICALS ApS
  958. XO SHIPPING A/S
  959. Y-mAbs Therapeutics A/S
  960. Yaki Sushi ApS
  961. Yavica ApS
  962. Yggdrasil Commodities
  963. Zealand Pharma A/S
  964. Zebra A/S
  965. Zendesk ApS
  966. Zensai International ApS
  967. ZeroNorth A/S
  968. ZITE A/S
  969. Z-TOP SERVICE ApS
  970. Ønskeskyen ApS
  971. Ørsted Bioenergy & Thermal Power A/S
  972. Ørsted Services A/S
  973. Ørsted Wind Power A/S
  974. Østerbro Teater S/I
  975. Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S
  976. Aalborg Håndbold A/S
  977. Aalborg Portland A/S
  978. Aalborg Portland Holding A/S
  979. AALBORG SYMFONIORKESTER
  980. Aalborg Universitet
  981. Aarhus Universitet
  982. AARSLEFF RAIL A/S

Read also

Outrage as two Nigerians serving in US Army are arrested

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Longbeachgriffy Affordable cars Will sonbuchner Canada visa free travel Barbara bray edwards