Prominent Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife Lucy Muteke died when their private helicopter crashed at Kudenga Farm in Marondera rural on Wednesday, September 30, 2026

All six people on board perished in the crash, which occurred roughly 40 minutes after the helicopter departed from Gandami in Chikomba District

ZBC News footage from the crash site showing charred wreckage and debris has since sparked widespread concern and debate among Zimbabweans online

Prominent Zimbabwean businessman Sir Wicknell Chivayo and his wife Lucy Muteke died on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, when the private helicopter carrying them crashed at Kudenga Farm in Marondera rural. Every one of the six passengers on board lost their lives.

Heartbreaking scenes emerge as a helicopter crash claims over five lives, including Zimbabwean billionaire Sir Wicknell and his wife Lulu. Image credit: profoundphotographyweddings/Instagram

Source: UGC

The group had left Gandami in Chikomba District, where Chivayo and Muteke had been supervising construction work on their rural home.

The aircraft came down approximately 40 minutes after take-off.

In the hours that followed, the bodies of Chivayo, Muteke, and four other unidentified passengers were still at the crash site, according to local media reports.

Family spokesperson Herbert Chivayo confirmed the deaths to ZBC News, describing the family as being at "a complete loss for words following the tragedy."

Helicopter crash site footage raises questions

ZBC News footage filmed at Kudenga Farm shows the extent of the devastation: charred debris, aircraft wreckage scattered across an open grassy field, and a blue tarp laid out at the scene.

Reports indicate the helicopter caught fire following the incident.

The footage circulated widely online, prompting a wave of concern and speculation about what caused the crash.

Reactions to Wicknell Chivayo's death

The video drew significant attention on social media, with many users expressing grief while others raised questions about the circumstances of the crash.

@FletcherVinx wrote:

"There is something not adding up about this wreckage and the initial videos that circulated about the crash."

Zim analytics commented:

"Can imagine the fear that gripped the occupants of the helicopter when they realised the inevitable was about to happen."

@Fadhili_254 posted:

"Heartbreaking. Big blow."

@charleserenesto asked:

"@grok what do you make of this video, helicopter exploded on impact or mid-air."

@HMutseyekwa wrote:

"@grok, analyse this aircraft crash scene and come up with an educated hypothesis for probable causes."

The late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo's life and controversial relationship with Kenyan President William Ruto. Image credit: profoundphotographyweddings/Instagram

Source: UGC

Sir Wicknell and William Ruto's controversial relationship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wicknell Chivayo, the flamboyant Zimbabwean businessman widely known as Sir Wicknell, had cultivated one of the more unusual cross-border relationships in East African political life before he died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, 30 September, near Marondera, Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwean authorities confirmed that a helicopter carrying a prominent businessman, his wife, two other passengers and two pilots went down in Marondera Rural, with no survivors.

While officials had not publicly named the victims at the time of the initial announcement, Zimbabwean media subsequently identified Chivayo and his wife, Lucy "Lulu" Muteke, as among those killed.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh