Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed announced that recruits across multiple security services were dismissed

The minister said all individuals caught falsifying their credentials would be placed on a permanent red list

Muntaka also warned that some offenders could face prosecution as the government moves to protect the integrity of the recruitment

The Interior Minister, Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed, has confirmed that recruits at security service training institutions have been dismissed following the discovery that the academic certificates they submitted for admission were falsified.

The minister made the disclosure on 9 September during a ceremony to inaugurate new classroom facilities at the Asokore Mampong Roman Catholic School.

Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed announces that recruits across multiple security services were dismissed. Credit: Ministry of Interior, Ghana

Source: Facebook

3News reported that the fraud came to light after submitted results were forwarded to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for routine verification, which revealed significant discrepancies in a number of cases.

Muntaka expressed shock at the scale of the problem, noting that applicants had attempted to forge their way into some of Ghana's most sensitive institutions.

"It's so shocking that a lot of people forged their results. I don't know how they think that they will be employed in the Police, Prisons, Immigration, Fire Service, Narcotics Control Commission, or Armed Forces, and the certificate you present won't be checked," he said.

He confirmed that dismissals had already taken effect, adding: "As we speak, many have been dismissed from the training because they have doctored their results slips."

The minister directed his warning at all prospective applicants seeking admission into the Ghana Police Service, Prisons Service, Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Narcotics Control Commission and the Ghana Armed Forces, urging them to ensure they meet the required academic qualifications before applying.

Permanent Red List and Possible Prosecution

Beyond the dismissals, Muntaka outlined additional punitive measures the government intends to enforce. All individuals found to have submitted falsified credentials will be placed on a red list, permanently disqualifying them from future applications to any of the country's security services.

"All those involved will be put on a red list. Even when they correct their results and return, they will not be admitted into any Service because their minds are corrupted and should lose that opportunity to join the Service," he said.

The minister added that some offenders could also face criminal prosecution. He stressed that ongoing verification of academic records would remain a standard feature of all security service recruitment processes, and warned applicants against any attempt to manipulate their results.

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Source: YEN.com.gh