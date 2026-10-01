An old video of Prophet Roja resurfaced online after a major fire broke out in Accra's Avenor area on Thursday, October 1, 2026

Prophet Roja had warned in the video about destructive events, fire outbreaks, and road accidents beginning on October 1, 2026

The Avenor fire gutted a building in the North Industrial Area, with firefighters deployed as the cause remained unknown

An old video of Ghanaian preacher Prophet Roja has resurfaced on social media after a significant fire broke out in the Avenor area of Accra's North Industrial Area on Thursday, October 1, 2026.

Prophet Roja's October 1 vision resurfaces after an Avenor fire outbreak in Accra. Image credit: DeLighter Roja, UTV

Source: Facebook

In the clip, Prophet Roja described a vision in which he foresaw destructive events beginning on October 1, 2026.

He spoke of powerful demonic forces emerging from the sea and linked their arrival to fire outbreaks and road accidents.

He urged drivers and members of the public to exercise caution and take deliberate steps to protect themselves from harm.

Avenor fire breaks out on October 1

Early on Thursday morning, a fire broke out in the Avenor district of Accra, affecting properties within the industrial zone.

According to reports, the blaze gutted a building and posed a serious threat to nearby structures due to the close proximity of facilities in the area.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene to contain the fire. The cause of the outbreak had not been established at the time of initial reports, and early indications of possible casualties had yet to receive official confirmation.

Prophet Roja's vision draws social media attention

The timing of the fire has prompted many social media users to revisit Prophet Roja's earlier video, with some drawing parallels between his mention of October 1 and the events in Avenor.

The video has been widely shared and discussed online as a result.

It is important to note that Prophet Roja's statements are religious claims and have not been verified by any official body or independent investigation.

No authority has established any connection between the prophecy and the circumstances of the fire.

The cause of the Avenor blaze remains a matter for the relevant emergency and investigative authorities to determine as operations continue.

The Instagram video of Prophet Roja delivering the prophecy is below.

Prophet Roja's wife makes rare appearance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Prophet Roja and wife’s rare joint appearance at Ohemaa Mercy’s Tehillah 2026 concert in Accra.

His wife usually keeps away from the public eye, making their arrival together a notable moment that quickly drew attention online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh