Peter Onwubuasi Gregory Obi publicly endorsed Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde as a qualified presidential candidate at a recent event

The Labour Party's 2023 flag bearer, who became an Allied Peoples Movement candidate in May 2026, called for unity around credible contenders

Obi framed the surprise endorsement around rescuing Nigerians from economic hardship ahead of the 2027 general elections

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Peter Obi, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC)'s 2027 presidential candidate, has publicly declared Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde qualified to lead Nigeria, in a move that has set political circles buzzing ahead of the general elections.

Peter Obi endorses Seyi Makinde as qualified for Nigeria’s presidency, urges unity behind credible candidates and a political reset before the 2027 election race. Image credit: @PeterObi/X

Source: UGC

Obi made the endorsement at a public event where he urged Nigerians to coalesce around credible candidates, framing his remarks around the need for a political reset.

"You have a candidate who is contesting for president today, my dear brother Markinde," Obi said.

"Is he qualified to be president? Yes."

The former Anambra State governor made clear that the endorsement was not born of political calculation but of genuine concern for ordinary Nigerians bearing the brunt of economic hardship.

"Our people are hungry. Our people are poor," he said, adding that the country could not afford to continue on its present trajectory.

Obi called on political actors to step away from divisive strategies and focus on poverty alleviation.

"Whoever wins genuinely from a free, fair, credible election, all of us want to work together to save this country from collapse," he said.

He also stressed the importance of giving citizens real electoral choices:

"Let our quadruple be to feed our people, to pull our people out. We want the Nigeria we are entitled to."

The X post below has the video in which Peter Obi shared his views.

Peter Obi's political journey to 2027

Obi resigned from the African Democratic Congress on 2 May 2026 and was ratified as a presidential candidate for the 2027 elections on 29 May 2026.

His decision to back Makinde, who is also running for president on the All Progressives Congress platform, represents an unexpected development in what is already shaping up to be a fiercely contested election cycle.

The endorsement drew swift reactions on social media, with many Nigerians debating its strategic implications.

@GreatDeximal wrote:

"Lol. Presidential candidate at the inauguration of another presidential candidate."

@Mr__Stan said:

"The game is the game. With this single move, I can say Obi is ready for 2027. Seyi Makinde is the joker. He will win Oyo and take votes from Tinubu in the South West. This is a very interesting move."

@IyanuoluwaGC added:

"Many of you didn't understand the game Becos his excellence Seyi Makinde is using his own platform to market Peter Obi, because I'm sure this campaign is done in Ibadan or any where in south west that makinde has ground. So the game is simple: allow Obi to come and market him."

@arowolosam observed:

"What a style of campaign? This style can't be understood."

@Oluwamidunsin concluded:

"I'm Yoruba. If I have to vote based on tribe, it will be Seyi Makinde… Thanks to Seyi Makinde for giving Yorubas a worthy alternative."

Peter Obi, NDC presidential candidate, alleges Benue thugs blocked his convoy to Yelwata massacre victims, igniting political debate amid 2027 campaign tensions. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Concerns rise as group ambushes Peter Obi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate and newly ratified Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) flag-bearer Peter Obi found his path to Yelwata in Benue State blocked on September 8, 2026, as he attempted to visit communities still reeling from the devastating Yelwata massacre.

Obi, who was confirmed as the NDC's 2027 presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, alleged that armed thugs deployed by the Benue State Government were stationed along the road leading to the affected communities, preventing his convoy from advancing.

His team reported that objects were hurled at them during the standoff, characterising the incident as a calculated move to deny them entry to the area.

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Source: YEN.com.gh