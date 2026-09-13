ECG Announces Planned Power Outages Across Greater Accra and Central Region Next Week
- The Electricity Company of Ghana posted an official notice on its Facebook page listing planned maintenance outages across two regions
- Residents in parts of Greater Accra, including Tema and Accra West, face power cuts running from Tuesday 15 to Friday 18 September 2026
- Several Central Region communities, including Senya, Budumburam, and Bobikuma, are also scheduled for outages during the same period
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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a series of planned power outages across parts of Greater Accra and the Central Region, scheduled to run from Tuesday, 15 September to Friday, 18 September 2026.
The distribution utility published the notice on its official Facebook page on Saturday, 12 September 2026, stating that the outages are necessary to carry out maintenance works aimed at improving service delivery.
ECG added that it regrets any inconvenience the exercise may cause affected residents.
Greater Accra areas to face power cut
In the Accra West Region, four separate outage windows have been scheduled:
- Tuesday, 15 September, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm: Nsakina, Ga Odumase, Peace Village, Korleman, and surrounding areas -
- Wednesday, 16 September, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm: New Bortianor, Cassava Farm, Oshiyie, Lantei, Doblo, Nsumia, KK City, and surrounding areas
- Thursday, 17 September, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm: Bubuashie, Anglican Church, Cemetery area, Doblo, Bungalow, Hebron, Medie, and surrounding areas
- Friday, 18 September, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm: Coaltar, Dorkrochiwa, Adeiso, Maame Dede, Annoff, Okrase, and surrounding areas
The Tema Region is also affected across four days:
- Tuesday, 15 September, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm: Adjetey Ansah, Manhean SHS, Bankuman, Naval Base Quarters, Tema New Town Station, Akplabanya, Ahwiam, Goi, Anyamam, Fridays, Lashibi Funeral Home, Vivian Farms, RMU, Sakumono, Bonavista, Posulipo, Mighty Beach, Aviation, New Jerusalem, Community 22 and Annex, Petrosol, and surrounding areas
- Wednesday, 16 September, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm: Bethlehem, Don Bosco, Tulaku, White House, EMEF, Mataheko, Gbetsile, Goshen, Central University, Noble Estate, Mandela Road, Celestial Down, Sege, Koluedo, Hwakpo, Kasseh, Aqua Safari, Tamatiku, Big Ada, Treasure Island, Ada Foah, Ocanseykope, Totope, Cambodia, Community 18, and surrounding areas
- Thursday, 17 September, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm: Marina Mall, Baatsona Total Filling Station, Danpong Area, Timber Market, Transformer, Maranatha, Lawer University, Okpoigonno, Volta Estate, GlowLamp, Frimpomaa Estate, and surrounding areas
- Friday, 18 September, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm: Akuaba, Jehovah's Witness Assembly Grounds, Manet Estate, Coastal Estate, Kasapreko Packaging, and surrounding areas
Central Region communities also listed
Three outage notices have been issued for the Central Region:
- Tuesday, 15 September, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm: Kwesimoko, Benso, Hillcity, Besease, Achiase, Afransi, Gyaman, Abamkrom, Kukurantumi, Abodom, Bobikuma, Kwaman, Eshiem, Kokofu, Tarkwa, Gomoa Oguaa, Odina, Gomoa Mankessim, Achias No.1, Akropong No.1, and surrounding areas
- Tuesday, 15 September, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm: Senya township, Fetteh township, Ojobi, Bontroase, Akraman, Kofi Katu, Akoti, Breku, and surrounding areas
- Wednesday, 16 September, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm: Yoomat, Tipper Junction, Budumburam, Nkwantanan, Akrampa, GPRTU, Teacher Black Factory, and surrounding areas
Residents in the listed communities are advised to make adequate preparations ahead of the scheduled outages.
The Facebook post below contains the official release from ECG.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh