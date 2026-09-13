The Electricity Company of Ghana posted an official notice on its Facebook page listing planned maintenance outages across two regions

Residents in parts of Greater Accra, including Tema and Accra West, face power cuts running from Tuesday 15 to Friday 18 September 2026

Several Central Region communities, including Senya, Budumburam, and Bobikuma, are also scheduled for outages during the same period

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a series of planned power outages across parts of Greater Accra and the Central Region, scheduled to run from Tuesday, 15 September to Friday, 18 September 2026.

ECG announces planned power outages in Greater Accra and Central Region communities from 15–18 September 2026, including Tema, Senya, Budumburam and more areas. Image credit: iStock/batuhan toker

Source: UGC

The distribution utility published the notice on its official Facebook page on Saturday, 12 September 2026, stating that the outages are necessary to carry out maintenance works aimed at improving service delivery.

ECG added that it regrets any inconvenience the exercise may cause affected residents.

Greater Accra areas to face power cut

In the Accra West Region, four separate outage windows have been scheduled:

Tuesday, 15 September, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm: Nsakina, Ga Odumase, Peace Village, Korleman, and surrounding areas -

Wednesday, 16 September, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm: New Bortianor, Cassava Farm, Oshiyie, Lantei, Doblo, Nsumia, KK City, and surrounding areas

Thursday, 17 September, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm: Bubuashie, Anglican Church, Cemetery area, Doblo, Bungalow, Hebron, Medie, and surrounding areas

Friday, 18 September, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm: Coaltar, Dorkrochiwa, Adeiso, Maame Dede, Annoff, Okrase, and surrounding areas

The Tema Region is also affected across four days:

Tuesday, 15 September, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm: Adjetey Ansah, Manhean SHS, Bankuman, Naval Base Quarters, Tema New Town Station, Akplabanya, Ahwiam, Goi, Anyamam, Fridays, Lashibi Funeral Home, Vivian Farms, RMU, Sakumono, Bonavista, Posulipo, Mighty Beach, Aviation, New Jerusalem, Community 22 and Annex, Petrosol, and surrounding areas

Wednesday, 16 September, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm: Bethlehem, Don Bosco, Tulaku, White House, EMEF, Mataheko, Gbetsile, Goshen, Central University, Noble Estate, Mandela Road, Celestial Down, Sege, Koluedo, Hwakpo, Kasseh, Aqua Safari, Tamatiku, Big Ada, Treasure Island, Ada Foah, Ocanseykope, Totope, Cambodia, Community 18, and surrounding areas

Thursday, 17 September, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm: Marina Mall, Baatsona Total Filling Station, Danpong Area, Timber Market, Transformer, Maranatha, Lawer University, Okpoigonno, Volta Estate, GlowLamp, Frimpomaa Estate, and surrounding areas

Friday, 18 September, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm: Akuaba, Jehovah's Witness Assembly Grounds, Manet Estate, Coastal Estate, Kasapreko Packaging, and surrounding areas

Central Region communities also listed

Three outage notices have been issued for the Central Region:

Tuesday, 15 September, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm: Kwesimoko, Benso, Hillcity, Besease, Achiase, Afransi, Gyaman, Abamkrom, Kukurantumi, Abodom, Bobikuma, Kwaman, Eshiem, Kokofu, Tarkwa, Gomoa Oguaa, Odina, Gomoa Mankessim, Achias No.1, Akropong No.1, and surrounding areas

Tuesday, 15 September, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm: Senya township, Fetteh township, Ojobi, Bontroase, Akraman, Kofi Katu, Akoti, Breku, and surrounding areas

Wednesday, 16 September, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm: Yoomat, Tipper Junction, Budumburam, Nkwantanan, Akrampa, GPRTU, Teacher Black Factory, and surrounding areas

Residents in the listed communities are advised to make adequate preparations ahead of the scheduled outages.

The Facebook post below contains the official release from ECG.

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Source: YEN.com.gh