Ghanaian gospel music legend Bernice Offei died on Saturday, September 12, at the age of 63

Her final Instagram post, shared on her 63rd birthday in February, carried a striking message about the brevity of life

Tributes have poured in from Ghana's gospel music community following the singer's passing

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Bernice Offei, one of Ghana's most cherished gospel music voices, passed away on Saturday, September 12, at the age of 63.

The news of her death, confirmed by local media, has sent waves of grief through the country's Christian community and gospel music fraternity.

Bernice Offei's last social media post emerges after her death. Photo credit: manuelphotography_official/Instagram and berniceoffeiofficial/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Known for a voice that carried both warmth and conviction, Offei spent decades ministering through song and earned a lasting place in the hearts of believers across Ghana and the wider African continent.

Among her most beloved works are the songs Hold On, Life Is Short, and Kaa She Gbeyei, each of which became a staple of Ghanaian gospel music and continues to resonate with listeners.

Bernice Offei's final Instagram post

As fans mourn her passing, attention has turned to her final moments on social media.

Checks by YEN.com.gh reveal that Offei maintained an official Instagram account, @berniceoffeiofficial, though she was not a frequent poster. Her last entry on the platform now carries an unexpected weight.

Published roughly 28 weeks ago, the post featured a snippet of her classic track Life Is Short and was shared on the occasion of her 63rd birthday, February 25.

Alongside the audio clip, she wrote:

"On my birthday I choose to remind you that LIFE IS SHORT."

Below is Bernice Offei's final Instagram post:

The message, shared as a personal reflection on ageing and faith, has since taken on a new and deeply moving significance for the many followers who are only now reading it in the wake of her death.

Bernice Offei: A legacy that outlives her

Offei's contribution to gospel music in Ghana spanned generations.

Her ability to craft songs that felt both spiritually grounding and emotionally accessible set her apart as a voice of genuine devotion rather than performance.

For many Ghanaians, her music formed the soundtrack of Sunday mornings, church events, and personal moments of prayer.

Tributes from within the gospel music industry and the broader public have continued to grow since the announcement of her passing.

Bernice Offei’s ‘Hold On’ performance resurfaces

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a video of Bernice Offei performing an acapella version of her hit song Hold On had resurfaced online.

The footage shows the late gospel icon responding to an interviewer’s request to sing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh