Successful DV-2026 winners have more freedom to build their careers in America than many may realise

Their Green Card status opens the door to opportunities across several industries and professions

From professional careers to entry-level roles and business ownership, the options are wider than expected

Successful DV-2026 Green Card Lottery winners have the freedom to pursue a wide range of jobs after arriving in the United States.

Unlike temporary work visa holders, Diversity Visa recipients become lawful permanent residents, giving them broad employment rights in America.

Types of jobs successful DV-2026 Green Card winners can do upon arriving in America. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

This means successful winners are not restricted to the occupation or employer they may have listed when qualifying for the lottery.

Jobs DV-2026 winners can do in America

A successful DV-2026 winner can work in almost any legal occupation in the United States, provided they meet the requirements for the particular job.

The jobs available to Green Card holders can broadly be grouped into the following categories:

Technology and engineering: Computer programmers, software engineers and IT specialists.

Computer programmers, software engineers and IT specialists. Business and finance: Accountants, auditors, budget analysts and administrative managers.

Accountants, auditors, budget analysts and administrative managers. Education: School teachers, adult literacy instructors and postsecondary professors.

School teachers, adult literacy instructors and postsecondary professors. Skilled trades: Construction managers, mechanics, electricians and chefs.

Construction managers, mechanics, electricians and chefs. Customer service and retail: Cashiers, sales associates and call centre representatives.

Cashiers, sales associates and call centre representatives. Logistics and hospitality: Warehouse workers, delivery drivers, hotel staff and restaurant servers.

Warehouse workers, delivery drivers, hotel staff and restaurant servers. Administrative support: Office clerks, receptionists and data entry operators.

Professional jobs may require licences

DV-2026 winners who want to continue in certain regulated professions may have to meet additional requirements before they can work.

For example, professionals in fields such as healthcare and law may need to obtain state-specific licences, certifications or other approvals before practising.

Therefore, having a Green Card does not automatically mean that a person can immediately practise every profession without meeting its professional requirements.

Winners can take entry-level jobs

Some new immigrants may choose to take entry-level or transitional jobs when they first arrive in America.

These positions can help newcomers cover their living expenses while they adjust to the country's working environment and pursue opportunities in their preferred fields.

Customer service, retail, hospitality, logistics and administrative roles are among the types of jobs they can consider.

Green Card holders can start businesses

DV-2026 winners are also allowed to pursue entrepreneurship in the United States.

As lawful permanent residents, they can start a business, register a company or work as an independent freelancer or contractor, subject to the applicable business and professional requirements.

The job used for the lottery is not a permanent requirement

Importantly, the occupation or work experience used to establish eligibility for the Diversity Visa programme does not permanently determine the type of work a successful winner must do in America.

The US government assesses an applicant's qualifying education or work experience as part of determining eligibility for the Diversity Visa.

After receiving an immigrant visa and becoming a lawful permanent resident, a winner can change careers, seek employment in another industry, pursue further education or choose another legal occupation.

This gives DV-2026 winners considerable flexibility as they begin their lives and careers in the United States.

Trump makes changes to DV lottery propgramme

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Donald Trump administration had reduced the number of available Diversity Visa lottery slots for the DV-2026 programme.

Two separate pieces of legislation had driven the cut, bringing the total number of available visas down from 55,000 to roughly 51,850.

African applicants, including thousands from Kenya, were among those affected, as registration dates for DV-2027 remained unconfirmed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh