Ghanaian gospel musician Ebenezer Osei Kumi passed away after a prolonged battle with liver disease

DEK360 Ghana, who had visited the ailing musician at Nyaho Clinic last month, confirmed his death on September 13, 2026

Fans and followers have flooded social media with tributes following the announcement of his passing

Ghanaian gospel musician Ebenezer Osei Kumi has died after a difficult fight with liver disease, DEK360 Ghana confirmed on September 13, 2026.

The media outlet, which had previously visited Osei Kumi at Nyaho Clinic last month to offer support and raise public awareness of his condition, broke the news of his passing on Instagram.

Gospel Musician Ebenezer Osei Kumi is dead according to a new report. Photo credit: @dek360.

Source: UGC

Gospel star Ebenezer Osei Kumi is dead

A photograph shared alongside the announcement showed the musician in a hospital bed, wearing a yellow wristband and nasal cannula, with a bandaged hand.

DEK360 Ghana expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who rallied around the musician during his illness.

"Thank you all for supporting him and sharing. We did our best, but God knows what's best for us," the outlet wrote.

Ebenezer Osei Kumi's final days after his demise

Liver disease has claimed a number of lives across Ghana in recent times, and Osei Kumi's passing has reignited conversations about the burden of liver and kidney-related illnesses in the country.

His hospitalisation at Nyaho Clinic had drawn public attention after DEK360 Ghana documented his condition and appealed for support from the Ghanaian public.

The news of his death quickly spread across social media, drawing an outpouring of grief from fans and well-wishers who had followed his journey.

Reactions to Ebenezer Osei Kumi's passing

Condolences poured in across the comment section as followers reacted to the sad news. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@rebeccanyarko wrote:

"Oohhh 😢😢"

@guyguyabrewaba said:

"May his soul rest peacefully 🙌"

@appiah5909 commented:

"Such a young man😢😢😢"

@phillove31 added:

"This liver and kidney issues this days erh oh Lord have mercy on us 👏"

@modernafrica_ posted:

"Oh oh 😢😢 Osei hmmm"

The Instagram video is below:

Photo of Ebenezer Osei Kumi at the hospital trends

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about gospel musician Ebenezer Osei Kumi’s hospitalisation after he developed a liver infection.

His sister said the family spends about GH¢15,000 every two days on his treatment and is seeking public support.

Doctors are reportedly considering sending the musician abroad for further care as his condition remains serious. Osei Kumi’s family has appealed to gospel musicians and the public to help fund the proposed treatment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh