The University of Ghana has published its 2026/2027 cut-off points for undergraduate admission across all faculties

Biomedical Engineering recorded the most competitive aggregate, while arts and humanities programmes carry higher numbers

Meeting the stated cut-off point does not guarantee admission, as spaces and subject requirements also determine entry

The University of Ghana (UG), Legon, has published its cut-off point requirements for undergraduate admission into the 2026/2027 academic year, giving prospective students a clearer picture of the WASSCE aggregates they need to qualify.

University of Ghana ( Legon) releases 2026/2027 cut-off points for undergraduate programmes. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The figures, which vary considerably across faculties and modes of study, were provided by Ghana UniChecker.

Most competitive programmes at UG

Biomedical Engineering carries the lowest aggregate of 6, making it the most competitive programme on the list. Bachelor of Laws (LLB), BSc Computer Engineering and BSc Computer Science each require an aggregate of 7, while MBChB Medicine has a cut-off point of 8. BSc Administration and BSc Public Health both sit at 9.

Several health science programmes follow closely behind. Bachelor of Dental Surgery, BSc Biomedical Sciences, BSc Information Technology and Doctor of Pharmacy all have cut-off points of 10. BSc Medical Laboratory Science requires 12, and BSc Radiography demands an aggregate of 13.

Nursing, midwifery and allied health programmes, including BSc Dietetics, BSc Physiotherapy, BSc Midwifery, BSc Nursing and BSc Occupational Therapy, fall within the 14 to 15 range. Biological Sciences and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine also require 14, while Chemistry, Geology, Nutrition and Food Science, and Physics each carry a cut-off point of 16.

Arts, business and distance learning requirements

In the arts and humanities, BA Communication Studies has a cut-off of 14. Political Science requires 16, while English and Sociology both sit at 18. Programmes such as History, African Studies, French, Chinese and Linguistics have cut-off points between 20 and 24.

Business-related offerings also vary. BSc Administration, as noted above, requires one of the lowest aggregates on the list at 9, while certain programmes delivered through the Accra City Campus and via distance education carry cut-off points of 22 or above.

Prospective applicants should note that satisfying a programme's cut-off point does not automatically secure a place. Admission remains subject to the number of available spaces, individual performance and any programme-specific subject prerequisites.

Students are advised to consult the specific entry requirements for their chosen course before submitting an application to the University of Ghana.

KNUST cut-off point for 2026/2027 admission

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on KNUST’s 2026/27 admission cut-off aggregates for programmes across all colleges, including the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Obuasi Campus.

The figures provide prospective students with a clearer guide to the entry requirements for their preferred programmes.

The release has sparked strong reactions from parents and applicants, with many asking how the aggregates are calculated and whether certain programmes remain available.

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Source: YEN.com.gh