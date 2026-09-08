TV3 Ghana has announced the funeral arrangements for Mrs Juliana Bubune Titiati-Tsikata on September 7, 2026

The laying in state will take place on Saturday, October 3, at the Sogakope Senior High Sports Arena, with no wake-keeping

The family has invited relatives, friends, fans and the public to the burial and thanksgiving service on October 4

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The family of Mrs Juliana Bubune Titiati-Tsikata, Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) 2013 First Runner-Up, has released the full funeral arrangements for the late pageant star, with events scheduled across the first weekend of October 2026 in Sogakope.

GMB 2013 first runner-up Juliana Bubune Titiati-Tsikata's funeral arrangements announced. Image credit: Juliana Bubune Titiati-Tsikata

Source: Facebook

TV3 Ghana shared the news on social media on September 7, 2026, posting a funeral invitation on behalf of the Titiati, Ahadzi, Tsikata and allied families, who urged relatives, friends, colleagues, fans and members of the general public to join them in mourning and celebrating Bubune's life.

Bubune's funeral schedule in Sogakope

The family confirmed there will be no wake-keeping ahead of the main rites.

On Saturday, October 3, 2026, a laying in state and filing past will be held at the Sogakope Senior High Sports Arena, giving mourners the chance to pay their final respects before the burial.

The following day, Sunday, October 4, 2026, the burial will take place at the same venue.

A Thanksgiving Service will also be held that day at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Emmanuel Congregation, Sogakope, with the final funeral rites concluding at the family house in Kpoko-Sogakope, located behind Sogakope Senior High School.

The announcement has stirred deep sadness among followers of the GMB competition and those who remember Bubune's time on the popular TV3 pageant.

Her participation in the 2013 edition left a lasting impression on viewers across the country, and tributes have continued to pour in since news of her passing broke.

The Instagram post showing Bubune's funeral arrangements is below.

Reactions to Bubune's passing

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments shared in response to the funeral announcement.

@Dannis wrote:

"RIP Bubune"

@crison_logah said:

"Hmm, may she rest well 😢."

@3dinam commented:

"Awww Yehowa 😩😩😩... unbelievable!!!"

@sefakorrrrrr added:

"Awww amenorvi, baba loo. Hede nyuie saaaa 😭💔🙏."

Bubune GMB's Thanksgiving video to Ibrahim Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Juliana Bubune Titiati's heartfelt gratitude towards businessman Ibrahim Mahama, who supported her during her battle with cancer.

Her emotional acknowledgement of his life-saving assistance has gained renewed significance following her recent passing, resonating deeply with those who followed her inspiring journey.

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Source: YEN.com.gh