A Nigerian woman named Sandra Opara shared an emotional video claiming she mistakenly sent ₦1,640,200 to a Zenith Bank account linked to Pastor Jerry Eze's church

Sandra said the money was meant for registrations on Value Circle Africa and the error occurred on September 11, 2026

The single mother of two described herself as desperate, saying the funds do not belong to her and that those expecting the money have been calling her

A Nigerian woman, Sandra Opara, has gone viral after sharing an emotional plea following what she describes as a costly banking error that left her in a desperate situation.

According to Sandra, she was processing a payment of ₦1,640,200 [GH¢14,152] meant to cover registrations for people on Value Circle Africa when she accidentally sent the funds to a Zenith Bank account linked to Pastor Jerry Eze's church. The transfer reportedly took place on September 11, 2026, and she only realised the error several hours later.

Lady Mistakenly Sends GH₵13,000 to Pastor Jerry Eze’s Church, Begs for Refund

Source: Facebook

Sandra Opara's plea to Pastor Jerry Eze's church

In a video that has since spread widely across Nigerian social media, Sandra broke down as she appealed directly to anyone connected to the church's finance or accounts department, particularly those involved with Streets of Joy, to help her trace and recover the funds.

"I mistakenly sent ₦1,640,200 into Pastor Jerry Eze's church account. Please, I need the money back. It's not offering," she said in the clip.

She was emphatic that the transfer was not a donation, adding: "I cannot do offering of 1.6 million, 40,200. Please help me anyhow you can get this money."

Sandra stressed that the financial pressure goes beyond personal loss. She described herself as a single mother of two and said the money was entrusted to her by others who are now calling and demanding answers. She said she has already reached out to relevant parties and is holding onto faith that the situation will be resolved.

She also called on Nigerians with any knowledge of the transaction or connections to the church's financial department to step in and assist her in recovering the funds.

The X video is below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh