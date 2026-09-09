Hello 101.5FM, a prominent Kumasi-based radio station, announced the passing of COP (Rtd) Kwasi Mensah Duku on Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Kwasi Mensah Duku, born in 1957, served as Ashanti Regional Police Commander until 2021 and was a native of Goaso in the Asunafo North Constituency

Tributes described the late retired Commissioner of Police as a leader, mentor, and protector who dedicated his life to serving Ghana

COP (Rtd) Kwasi Mensah Duku, a retired Commissioner of Police who once commanded the Ashanti Regional Police, has reportedly passed away at the age of 69.

Former Ashanti Regional Police Commander COP (Rtd) Kwasi Mensah Duku passes away at 69. Photo source: Hello 101.5 Fm

Source: Facebook

Hello 101.5FM, a well-known Kumasi-based radio station, broke the news on its Facebook page on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, sharing a memorial tribute card honouring the late officer, formerly with the Ghana Police Service.

Born in 1957, Duku was a native of Goaso in the Ahafo Region of Ghana.

A career defined by service and integrity

The Ghana Police Service operates under the motto "Service With Integrity", a standard that those who knew Duku say he embodied throughout his career.

He rose through the ranks to become Ashanti Regional Police Commander, a role in which he earned recognition from regional leadership upon his departure from active duty.

The late Duku was also promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police (COP) by former President Nana Akufo-Addo in 2019 on the recommendation of the Police Council.

The memorial tribute card shared by Hello 101.5FM described him as a "Leader, Mentor, Protector, Role Model, Humble, Dedicated, Faithful," with the inscription reading:

"A Brighter World Because You Served."

The Facebook post announcing the demise of COP (Rtd) Kwasi Mensah Duku is below:

Tributes pour in for Kwasi Mensah Duku

The announcement on Facebook drew an outpouring of condolences from Ghanaians who remembered Duku fondly, including figures from the media and the public.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

Akwasi Boga wrote:

"My condolences to Mr Sampson K Nyamekye. He always mentioned his name on radio 😭."

Samuel Amanor said:

"May he find rest. My condolences to the bereaved family and the Police fraternity."

Ernest Owusu Ansah commented:

"Oh, my condolences to the bereaved family. He was a gentleman."

Eriksen Mawunya Lemon added:

"RIP, Sir. You served your nation to the last drop of your blood. Your legacy lives on, Sir."

Former Ghana police commissioner and sub-chief dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the death of former Commissioner of Police Francis Ebenezer Doku, who also served as the Atua-Manya sub-chief.

His passing left Krobo land mourning as tributes pour in from colleagues, traditional leaders and community members.

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Source: YEN.com.gh