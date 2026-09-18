The NPP flagbearer paid a courtesy call on Asantehemaa Nana Yaa Akyaa II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi

Bawumia congratulated the Asantehemaa on her enstoolment and sought her blessings for his presidential vision

The opposition leader was accompanied by several NPP stalwarts during the royal visit

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Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), made a visit to the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Thursday, September 17, 2026, to pay his respects to the newly enstooled Asantehemaa, Nana Yaa Akyaa II.

NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visits Asantehemaa Nana Yaa Akyaa II at Manhyia Palace, congratulates her and seeks her blessing for his 2028 presidency bid. Image credit: Manhyia Palace/FB

Source: UGC

The visit was both ceremonial and personal in nature. Bawumia used the occasion to formally congratulate Nana Yaa Akyaa II on her enstoolment as Asantehemaa, the queen mother of the Asante Kingdom, before laying out his vision for the presidency and asking for her royal blessing.

Nana Yaa Akyaa II responded to the appeal in kind, offering the blessings the NPP leader sought.

Bawumia pays a courtesy visit to Asantehemaa

Several senior members of the NPP accompanied Bawumia to the Manhyia Palace, underscoring the political significance attached to the royal visit.

For Bawumia, who is positioning himself as a front-runner for the 2028 presidency, the encounter with one of the most revered figures in Ghanaian traditional governance carries considerable symbolic weight.

A blessing from the Asantehemaa is widely regarded as a mark of goodwill within the Ashanti Region, a stronghold historically significant to the NPP.

The Facebook post below contains photos from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s courtesy visit to the Asantehemaa.

Reactions to Bawumia's visit to the Asantehemaa

The visit drew a range of reactions from Ghanaians on social media, with opinions split between enthusiasm and scepticism.

Obrempong Kusi Vincent wrote:

"The much-awaited president! If indeed the queen of Asanteman has blessed, who am I not to vote you in power, coming 2028!"

Oakman Kameleon commented:

"They can immerse him in a barrel of anointing oil and holy water 😂😂😂."

Charlie Addy remarked:

"The 38% will even reduce."

Roger Maison said:

"Dr. makes the opposition so nice. ❤️."

Arko George added:

"Our hope, our future, our leader."

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia joins mourners at Kessben’s one-week observance to pay respect. Image credit: NPP Fan Page, Kessben TV, Nahbaff

Source: Facebook

Mahamudu Bawumia attends late Kessben's one-week observance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Former Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia joined mourners at the one-week observance of late businessman and media personality Stephen Kwabena Boateng, widely known as Kessben, at Ridge Park in Kumasi on Thursday, 17 September 2026.

Dr Bawumia's arrival at the venue was captured on video and shared on the official Facebook page of Kessben TV, showing him making an entrance accompanied by a number of NPP members.

He was among the prominent personalities who gathered to honour the late entrepreneur and offer condolences to his bereaved family.

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Source: YEN.com.gh