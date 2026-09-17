Ghana's new Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519) prescribe fines and imprisonment for offences ranging from illegal racing to double parking

Drivers caught jumping red lights or disobeying traffic officers face fines of up to 30 penalty units or up to 30 days in prison

Automated enforcement cameras will track repeat offenders, with a sixth violation within 24 months potentially leading to licence revocation

Ghana's Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519) have taken effect, introducing a sweeping set of fines and custodial sentences for motorists and other road users found guilty of a wide range of offences.

A 14-page offences schedule compiled by D/Sgt Nana Kwadwo Otibu-Gyan of the Legal and Prosecution Unit, RHQ/Ho, outlines the key provisions being used to guide enforcement and prosecution across the country.

Ghana's Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519) have taken effect, introducing a sweeping set of fines and custodial sentences. Credit: Thomas Imo

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Among the more serious provisions, street racing, drag racing and speed competitions under Section 221 carry a fine of 10 to 25 penalty units, up to 30 days in prison, or both.

Jumping a red light at a signalised intersection under Section 222(7)-(8) attracts a fine of 10 to 30 penalty units or up to 30 days' imprisonment. Failure to stop at a STOP or YIELD sign carries identical penalties.

At railway level crossings, drivers who fail to stop at the prescribed distance or who drive through a closed railway gate risk a fine of 5 to 25 penalty units or up to 30 days in prison under Section 223.

Parking, Public Transport and Automated Fines

The regulations contain extensive provisions on parking violations. Double parking, parking in front of building entrances, parking in areas reserved for other vehicle categories, and stopping on slip roads or hard shoulders all attract fines of 10 to 25 penalty units or up to 30 days in prison under Section 235.

Parking in a space reserved for persons with disabilities without entitlement carries a stiffer penalty of up to 25 penalty units, up to eight months in prison, or both.

Bus and taxi operators who stop outside designated areas also face fines of 10 to 25 penalty units or up to 30 days' imprisonment under Section 231(4).

On automated enforcement, Section 242(12) establishes a graduated fine structure for offences detected by traffic cameras.

A first to third offence attracts 10 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢120. A fourth offence rises to 15 penalty units (GH¢180), and a fifth to 20 penalty units (GH¢240). A sixth violation within 24 months can result in a court-ordered licence suspension or revocation for a minimum of 12 months, alongside mandatory retraining and retesting.

Other offences under the regulations include using a television monitor on a vehicle dashboard while in motion (up to 25 penalty units or 30 days' imprisonment), preaching or hawking on a moving commercial vehicle (10 to 50 penalty units or up to eight months in prison), and washing or repairing a vehicle on a public road (25 penalty units or up to 30 days in prison).

Regulation 243 sets a general penalty of 10 to 50 penalty units or up to eight months' imprisonment for violations where no specific punishment is prescribed.

Regulation 244 further allows courts to order retraining for offences involving carelessness or reckless disregard of the regulations, in addition to any other sentence imposed.

Police announce new digital traffic enforcement

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service announced it will deploy a digital traffic enforcement platform called Traffitech on October 1, 2026, as part of a drive to automate road traffic law enforcement and reduce corruption within the system.

The announcement was made at a national sensitisation programme on the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act, 2025 (Act 1153) and the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519).

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Source: YEN.com.gh