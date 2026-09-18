Veteran politician Asiedu Nketiah took to social media on September 17 to celebrate one of his five children

He shared a photo of his daughter Dr Amma Addae Nketiah, alongside a heartfelt birthday message

The post offered a rare glimpse into the private family life of the NDC stalwart and his wife, Vida Adomah Nketiah

Asiedu Nketiah's purported bid for the presidency has led people to learn more and more about his private life.

The most recent disclosure was one of his daughters, in whom the iconic politician is well pleased.

Veteran politician Asiedu Nketiah celebrates one of his five children. Credit: Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

Source: Facebook

On September 17, Nketiah, the National Democratic Congress Chairman, shared a photo of one of his five kids, his daughter Amma Addae Nketiah, to mark her birthday.

He also shared a message outlining how proud he was of her.

"Today my daughter, Dr Amma Addae Nketiah, marks another year. Happy birthday to you, my dearest Amma. Your mum and I are super proud of you."

Nketiah is married to Vida Adomah Nketiah and his four other kids with her are Kwaku Asiedu Nketiah, Yaa Asantewaa Nketiah, Afia Afra Nketiah and Kwame Boateng Nketiah.

Asiedu Nketiah pays tribute to his mother

Similarly, Nketiah shared a rare photo with his late mother, Hagar Afua Afrah, ahead of the 2026 Mother's Day celebration.

In the post shared on Instagram, Nketiah sat beside his then-ageing mother and conversed warmly with her.

Sharing the photo, he paid a heartfelt tribute to his late mother ahead of Mother's Day, saying the values she instilled in him decades ago continue to shape who he is today.

The NDC Chairman remembered his mother, affectionately known as Kwaa, who passed away on May 2, 2014, describing her influence as one of the most enduring forces in his life.

Asiedu Nketia listed four lessons his mother taught him that have stayed with him through the years: put God at the centre of everything, never give up in the face of difficulty, respect every person regardless of their background, and always do what is right, even when no one is watching.

General Mosquito, as he is affectionately called, said his mother's quiet guidance has continued to influence not just his personal life but his approach to leadership, long after her passing.

Pastor predicts Asiedu Nketiah as NDC flagbearer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the founder and leader of Doxa Ministry in Accra, Odifo Kofi Mensah, had prophesied that Nketiah is spiritually positioned to become the party’s next leader.

His comments come at a time when political discussions are intensifying over who could succeed President John Dramani Mahama as the next flagbearer of the NDC after his current term ends.

Speaking in an interview on Angel FM in Accra, Odifo Kofi Mensah said he had received a spiritual vision revealing the direction of leadership within the party Nketiah serves.

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Source: YEN.com.gh