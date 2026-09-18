Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning forecast for Friday, September 19, 2026, warning of likely rain across several parts of the country

Misty conditions and cloudy skies are set to greet many Ghanaians at the start of the day, with only brief spells of sunshine expected

Thunderstorms are forecast to intensify later in the day, particularly across the middle, transition and northern sectors of Ghana

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its morning weather forecast for Friday, 19 September 2026, cautioning Ghanaians to prepare for a largely overcast and wet day.

According to GMet, much of the country will wake up to heavy cloud cover, though some areas may catch brief intervals of sunshine as the morning wears on.

Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas to experience rain and thunderstorms on Friday, September 18, 2026. Photo credit: Westend61/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

During the early hours, mist is also expected to form over select locations, reducing visibility in those parts.

Rain and thunderstorms to intensify later

Scattered showers ranging from light to moderate, accompanied in some instances by thunderstorms, are anticipated throughout the day.

As the afternoon sets in, weather conditions are forecast to deteriorate further, with thunderstorms and heavier rainfall expected to sweep through the middle belt, the transition zone, and the northern sectors of the country.

Residents in these areas are advised to take particular care, as the combination of rain and electrical storms can pose risks to both commuters and those engaged in outdoor activities.

Rough seas pose threat to coastal waters

GMet also raised concerns about maritime safety, noting that sea conditions are currently rough.

Fishermen and anyone planning to venture out onto open waters along Ghana's coastline are strongly urged to exercise caution and consider postponing trips until conditions improve.

The agency's closing advisory was simple but direct: stay safe.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

ECG announces dumsor schedule for this week

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Electricity Company of Ghana had scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of Greater Accra for the week starting September 14.

The power distributor published a notice on September 13, confirming that the planned outages were expected to affect large parts of the region.

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on the faults and improve service delivery.

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Source: YEN.com.gh