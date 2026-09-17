Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia joined mourners at the one-week observation of late businessman Kessben on September 17, 2026

The ceremony at Ridge Park in Kumasi followed a morning requiem mass held at the Ebenezer Methodist Church in Bantama earlier in the day

Kessben, whose real name was Stephen Kwabena Boateng, was the founder of Kessben Media, Kessben Group and many companies

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Former Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia joined mourners at the one-week observation of late businessman and media personality Stephen Kwabena Boateng, widely known as Kessben, at Ridge Park in Kumasi on Thursday, 17 September 2026.

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia joins mourners at Kessben’s one-week observation to pay respect. Image credit: NPP Fan Page, Kessben TV, Nahbaff

Source: Facebook

Dr Bawumia's arrival at the venue was captured on video and shared on the official Facebook page of Kessben TV, showing him making an entrance accompanied by a number of NPP members.

He was among the prominent personalities who gathered to honour the late entrepreneur and offer condolences to his bereaved family.

Bawumia joins in mourning Kessben

The one-week observation at Ridge Park was scheduled to run from noon to 6 p.m., drawing mourners from across different walks of life.

The event was preceded by a morning requiem mass at the Ebenezer Methodist Church in Bantama, Kumasi, where family members, friends and sympathisers assembled to pray for Kessben and pay their respects. Footage of the family's arrival at the morning service was also shared by Kessben TV.

Dr Bawumia's presence added to the growing number of dignitaries and well-wishers who made their way to Kumasi to support the family during the period of mourning.

Who was Kessben?

Kessben, whose full name was Stephen Kwabena Boateng, built a reputation as one of Ghana's notable business and media figures.

A lawyer by training, he founded Kessben Media and the broader Kessben Group, both of which grew into recognisable brands within the country's media and commercial sectors.

His passing prompted tributes from a wide cross-section of Ghanaians, with the one-week observation providing an early opportunity for those closest to him, as well as public figures, to come together in remembrance.

The Facebook post of Dr Bawumia's arrival at the event is below.

Dr Bawumia pays tribute to Grace Nortey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s tribute to veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Nortey, whom he described as a true trailblazer and cultural icon.

He and Hajia Samira Bawumia extended condolences to Nortey’s family and Ghana’s creative arts community.

The actress’s final public appearance also resurfaced after her death, showing an emotional moment from her 89th birthday celebration. Captured by her daughter, the video offered fans a poignant memory of Nortey’s warmth and enduring legacy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh