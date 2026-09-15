The US has made a notable travel decision involving citizens of one country

The arrangement offers eligible travellers greater flexibility when planning visits to America

However, there are important conditions and exceptions attached to the opportunity

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The United States has confirmed that citizens of Bermuda can travel to America without a non-immigrant visa for stays of up to 180 days, subject to specific conditions.

The arrangement gives Bermudian passport holders greater flexibility when travelling to the US for business, leisure or personal reasons.

US names one country whose citizens can visit America without a visa for 180 days. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

However, US authorities have outlined circumstances in which the visa exemption does not apply.

Bermudians who may still need a US visa

According to guidelines from the US Department of State, most Bermudian citizens do not need a traditional non-immigrant visa for short visits to the United States.

The exemption, however, is not available to everyone.

Bermudians who have previously been found ineligible under US immigration law, or who have violated the terms of a previous immigration status while in America, must obtain a visa before travelling.

Certain categories of travellers must also go through the formal visa process regardless of their previous travel history.

These include foreign government officials travelling under the A visa category and employees of international organisations who fall under the G visa category.

Travellers entering under K visa provisions are also excluded. This category includes certain foreign spouses completing immigration procedures, fiancé(e)s of US citizens and eligible dependent children.

Other conditions for visa-free entry

The exemption also does not cover people travelling to provide important information relating to organised crime or counter-terrorism activities, as well as eligible family members covered by the relevant provisions.

In addition, anyone intending to remain in the United States for more than 180 days must obtain the appropriate visa.

This means the visa-free arrangement is subject to both the traveller's immigration history and the purpose and duration of their visit.

Bermuda's special relationship with America

Bermuda is a British Overseas Territory located in the western North Atlantic, about 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometres) from the US East Coast.

The territory has long-standing economic, historical and travel links with the United States.

For eligible Bermudian citizens, the 180-day visa-free entry provision offers significant flexibility compared with the requirements faced by citizens of many other countries seeking to visit America.

Travellers should nevertheless check the latest US entry requirements before making plans, as eligibility can depend on their individual circumstances and the purpose of their trip.

US explains how to apply for ESTA

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the US government had published the average time required to complete its Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) on its official website.

ESTA allowed citizens of qualifying countries to travel to the US without a traditional visa for tourism, transit and business visits.

However, no African country appeared on the ESTA eligibility list, meaning Nigerians, Ghanaians, Kenyans and South Africans still had to apply through the standard visa process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh