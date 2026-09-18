TikTok content creator Kaly Kaly was overcome with emotion after popular financial trader Coffie X surprised him with a car in a recent video

Hours before the handover, Coffie X had taken to his TikTok page to announce the surprise, urging fans to guess what the gift was

In a separate video, Kaly Kaly was seen arriving at Coffie X's residence, where he was handed the keys to a new Honda Civic

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TikTok content creator Kaly Kaly was left emotional after receiving a car gift from popular financial trader Coffie X, calling it one of the most meaningful gestures he has ever received.

TikTok content creator Kaly Kaly becomes emotional after receiving a Honda Civic gift from popular financial trader Coffie X. Image credit: Kaly Kaly.

Source: TikTok

Kaly Kaly is a Ghanaian TikTok content creator best known for his catchy jingles and personalised birthday videos, a niche that helped him build a large online following.

He recently found himself at the centre of controversy after a voice note he sent to a customer, accusing her of trying to damage his reputation, went viral and drew widespread backlash.

Since then, he has worked to rebuild his public image, continuing to grow his brand and engage his audience through his content on TikTok.

His latest moment in the spotlight, however, comes for a far happier reason, after Coffie X surprised him with a brand-new car.

Coffie X surprises Kaly Kaly with car gift

In a video shared on TikTok, Kaly Kaly was seen arriving at Coffie X's residence, where he was presented with the keys to a red Honda Civic, its hood decorated with a large bow to mark the occasion.

After receiving the car, Kaly Kaly shared an emotional caption alongside the video, thanking Coffie X for the gesture.

He wrote:

"I honestly don't know if words will ever be enough to express how grateful I am for this incredible gift."

He went on to describe how deeply the gesture had touched him, adding:

"Knowing that someone believes in me enough to do something this meaningful is something I will never forget."

He closed his message with a prayer for Coffie X, thanking him for his continued support. He wrote:

"Thank you for believing in me, supporting me, and blessing me beyond what I expected."

The TikTok video in which Kaly Kaly receives the car from Coffie X is below.

Kaly Kaly apologises over voicenote scandal

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Kaly Kaly issued a public apology in August 2026 after facing intense backlash over a voice note he sent to a customer, Jilani Apparel, who had accused him of taking GH₵1,000 without delivering a promised birthday video.

His management later confirmed that the matter had been resolved privately and that a refund had been issued, though the apology itself drew mixed reactions from fans who questioned its sincerity.

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Source: YEN.com.gh