Francis Yeboah Agyekum excitedly shared the progress of his new business centre, which is nearing completion, with his social media followers

The spacious facility will house a hair-products shop, a modern barbershop and several other related services for customers

He shared that the new centre, located at Auntie Aku in Accra, will become the permanent base for his full-time business activities

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Popular health educator and content creator Francis Yeboah Agyekum has shared some exciting news about his latest business venture.

Yeboah Agyekum Francis shares the progress of his large business space in Accra. Image credit: Yeboah Agyekum Francis

Source: Facebook

In a video posted online, Francis proudly showed his followers a spacious commercial facility that is nearing completion at Auntie Aku in Accra.

The footage showed several shop spaces fitted with roller shutters and glass entrances. Although some finishing work was still being done, the facility already appeared ready to welcome different sections of the business.

Francis explained his business plan

Speaking excitedly in the video, Francis explained that the facility would become the permanent home of his full-time business activities.

According to him, the centre will include a store selling hair products and other related items. It will also provide professional barbering services, allowing customers to purchase products and receive haircuts at the same location.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The new facility represents another important chapter in Francis’ journey.

Despite training as a biomedical scientist and gaining popularity for educating people about health on social media, he has maintained a strong interest in barbering and entrepreneurship.

Fans celebrated his progress

Francis took his followers around the property, showing its size and the work completed so far. His excitement was evident as he spoke about the plans he had for the space.

The announcement has offered his followers a clearer look at the business interests he has pursued alongside his online health-education work.

Once completed and fully stocked, the centre is expected to provide customers with access to different hair products while also offering barbering and related services.

For Francis, the nearly completed facility marks a major step towards establishing a permanent base where he can concentrate fully on growing his business.

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Source: YEN.com.gh