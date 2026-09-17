Ghanaian musician Itz Tiffany broke her silence following the demolition of her Box Bar at Laboma Beach, alleging that security personnel denied her team time to pack their belongings

In an interview with Hitz FM, she debunked claims by the Ghana Armed Forces that affected property owners had been allowed hours to clear out before the exercise

The musician revealed she had almost 28 workers at the bar and estimated the destroyed project's worth at over $200,000, including drinks, furniture and a safe containing money

Ghanaian musician Itz Tiffany, real name Antoinette Tiffany Owusu, has broken her silence over the demolition of her popular beach bar, Box Bar, at Laboma Beach in Accra, alleging that security personnel refused to let her and her staff pack their belongings before the structure was brought down.

Itz Tiffany breaks her silence over the demolition of her Box Bar at Laboma Beach. Image credit: Asempa FM.

Source: Twitter

Her Box Bar at Laboma Beach was demolished on September 14, 2026, as part of a government-led demolition exercise targeting structures along the coastline, with generators, drinks, furniture and refrigerators worth millions destroyed in the process.

Itz Tiffany's Box Bar at Laboma Beach had grown into one of Accra's most loved leisure spots since opening less than a year ago.

Following the demolition, the bar's official Instagram account shared an emotional farewell post confirming the Laboma Beach closure, describing the venue as a gathering point for friendships, celebrations and countless nights of music and laughter.

The brand confirmed that its Spintex location remained fully open, telling followers, "We may have lost the building, but we haven't lost the memories, the love or the BOX BAR spirit."

Itz Tiffany contradicts military's version of events

Speaking to Hitz FM in a clip circulated on X on September 17, 2026, the musician flatly contradicted the Ghana Armed Forces' claim that traders had been given a window to clear their goods before the operation started.

In her words:

"We had closed for work and were at home, and you guys came there to destroy our business."

She noted that the bar employed close to 28 staff, and dismissed as false a soldier's on-air claim that owners had been permitted to remove their belongings ahead of time.

Describing the scramble once word of the operation reached her, Itz Tiffany said she and her team raced to the site but found the entrance sealed off. She continued:

"There were over 100 soldiers and 200 policemen, and they would not even let us go inside."

By the time the crowd was finally waved through, the machinery had already flattened everything. She said her appeals to retrieve a safe holding cash, plus roughly seven truckloads of drink stock still standing at the time, went unanswered until it no longer mattered.

Total losses, she estimated, topped $200,000.

Tiffany's account of the demolition exercise that affected her restaurant is below.

Security forces mobilised weeks ahead of demolition

Per an earlier YEN.com.gh report, police and military personnel had already been stationed at Laboma Beach more than a month before the operation, as the Greater Accra Regional Security Council finalised arrangements for the exercise.

The deployment formed part of a wider crackdown launched after the devastating June 29 floods, with officials framing the demolitions as a step to restore natural drainage and prevent further flooding rather than a punitive measure against beach traders.

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Source: YEN.com.gh