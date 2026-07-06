Odehyee Nana Ama Bonsu has been nominated as the new Asantehemaa by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Her nomination comes almost a year after the passing of Nana Konadu Yiadom III, who served for eight years

Social media has been buzzing with excitement as Ghanaians congratulate the new Asantehemaa

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has nominated Odehyee Nana Ama Bonsu as the new Asantehemaa, marking a significant step in the restoration of one of the Ashanti Kingdom's most revered traditional leadership positions.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II selects Nana Ama Bonsu as 15th Asantehemaa. Photo source: Manhyia Palace

Source: Instagram

The nomination comes nearly a year after the passing of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, who died on August 7, 2025, at the age of 98, after about eight years of service to the Asante Kingdom.

Photos of Odehyee Nana Ama Bonsu have since surfaced online and are rapidly gaining traction across social media, with many Ghanaians expressing excitement and extending congratulatory messages following news of her nomination.

The Asantehemaa occupies one of the highest-ranking traditional offices in the Ashanti Kingdom and plays a pivotal role in preserving customs, advising the Asantehene on matters of governance and succession, and championing the welfare of women and children.

The nomination of Odehyee Nana Ama Bonsu is expected to usher in a new chapter in the history of the Golden Stool following the passing of Nana Konadu Yiadom III, whose reign earned widespread admiration for her commitment to the development and cultural heritage of Asanteman.

Further details regarding the traditional processes leading to her official installation are expected to be announced by the Manhyia Palace.

The development has generated widespread interest online, with many awaiting the formal enstoolment of the new Asantehemaa as preparations continue within the Asante Kingdom.

Watch the Facebook video of Otumfuo's nominee for Asantehemaa below:

Source: YEN.com.gh