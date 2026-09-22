The US Department of State published its Exchange Visitor Skills List, naming 23 African countries affected by a mandatory residency requirement

Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Rwanda, Senegal, and Zambia are among the African nations listed by the State Department

The two-year rule applies only to J-1 visa holders whose field of specialisation matches their home country's designated skills categories

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The United States Department of State has named 23 African countries whose citizens may be required to return home for two years before accessing certain American immigration benefits.

The requirement stems from Section 212(e) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which allows the Secretary of State to identify countries considered to be in critical need of specialised skills and knowledge.

US lists African Countries whose citizens are subject to its 2-year Home Residency Rule. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The countries are listed on the Exchange Visitor Skills List, which the State Department publishes and updates periodically.

Which African countries Are on US skills list?

The designated African nations span multiple sub-regions of the continent. Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Rwanda, Senegal, and Zambia are among the 23 countries named in the published list.

Citizens of these countries who hold J-1 exchange visitor status and work or study in a field designated as a skills shortage area for their home country must physically reside in that country for two cumulative years after completing their exchange programme.

Only after fulfilling this condition can they apply for employment-based work visas such as the H or L categories, or pursue lawful permanent resident status in the United States.

Critically, however, the requirement does not apply to every national of these countries.

It is triggered only when two conditions are both met: the person's country of nationality or residence appears on the list, and their specific field of study or professional specialisation falls within the skills categories designated for that country.

Professionals whose backgrounds fall outside those designated areas remain unaffected.

Exemption waivers available under strict conditions

For African academics, medical practitioners, engineers, and researchers on exchange programmes, the rule can place a significant pause on plans to remain or work in the United States directly after their programme ends.

Waivers are available, but only under limited circumstances. An affected individual may qualify if their home government issues a formal no-objection statement.

Hardship exemptions are also possible where a return home would place exceptional strain on a spouse or child holding US citizenship or permanent residency.

Additionally, a US government agency may submit a waiver request on behalf of an individual whose continued presence is deemed to serve a national interest.

The State Department's list applies to exchange visitors currently participating in or applying for J-1 programmes and is intended to ensure that countries experiencing professional skills shortages benefit from the expertise their citizens acquire through study and work in the United States.

US updates deportation list

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a new update had emerged from the United States concerning Nigerians facing deportation.

The latest development involved a revised figure and an official list containing important details.

The move had drawn attention to the identities of those affected by the deportation process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh