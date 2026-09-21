The UK government published the complete list of 307 occupations qualifying for the Skilled Worker visa in 2026

Each occupation carries a Standard Occupational Classification code and is ranked as either Higher Skilled or Medium Skilled

The classification codes were last revised, meaning some numbers differ from those used in earlier visa applications

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The UK government has published a comprehensive list of 307 occupations eligible for the Skilled Worker visa in 2026, covering roles across sectors including healthcare, engineering, education, construction, and the creative industries.

Each occupation on the list is assigned a Standard Occupational Classification code and categorised as either Higher Skilled or Medium Skilled.

UK publishes the complete 307-occupation Skilled Worker visa list for 2026 Photo credit: Alexander W. Helin, WPA Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The codes were revised on April 4, 2024, and applicants are advised that some reference numbers may differ from those used in previous applications.

Workers unable to locate their specific job title are encouraged to search using related terms or the occupation code directly, using complete words such as "laboratory" rather than abbreviated forms.

Higher skilled roles on the visa list

The Higher Skilled category contains a broad range of professional and managerial positions. Senior leadership roles such as chief executives and senior officials, financial managers and directors, information technology directors, and marketing, sales and advertising directors are all included.

Engineering professionals feature prominently, with civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics, aerospace, and production engineers all qualifying. IT roles such as programmers and software development professionals, cyber security professionals, IT business analysts, and IT network professionals are also listed under the Higher Skilled category.

Healthcare occupations represent another significant grouping, with generalist and specialist medical practitioners, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech and language therapists, pharmacists, and optometrists all listed. Scientists across disciplines, including chemical, biological, biochemical, biomedical, and physical scientists, are similarly eligible.

Other notable Higher Skilled occupations include conservation and environment professionals, senior police officers, senior officers in fire, ambulance and prison services, health services managers, and managers and directors in the creative industries.

Medium skilled roles also qualify

The Medium Skilled category covers a wide range of management and proprietorship roles across various industries. Eligible positions include managers and directors in retail and wholesale, hotel and accommodation managers, restaurant and catering establishment managers, and leisure and sports managers.

Further roles under this category include health care practice managers, residential and domiciliary care managers, property and housing managers, and logistics and warehousing managers. Managers and proprietors in agriculture and horticulture are also listed.

The full register, which contains considerably more occupations beyond those highlighted here, is available through the UK government's official Skilled Worker visa occupations page.

UK lists countries eligible for Electronic Visa Waiver

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had shared a fresh update for nationals of five Gulf countries planning to travel to Britain.

This confirms that citizens of the selected countries can qualify for an Electronic Visa Waiver (EVW) when they meet the required conditions.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh