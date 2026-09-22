Ghanaian musician TNT, widely known for his hit song Odo Wo Din Ye Me De, has died following a brief illness

Abdul Rauf Mumuni Abugri, a verified public figure and 2024 parliamentary candidate, broke the news on TikTok on Monday, September 21, 2026

Fans have flooded social media with tributes, lamenting that TNT never received the recognition his music deserved

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Ghanaian musician TNT has died after a brief illness, leaving behind a generation of fans who grew up with his music.

Popular Ghanaian musician TNT, widely known for the hit song Odo Wo Din Ye Me De, reportedly passes away. Photo source: @hon_rhauf, @toniwingx

Source: TikTok

The news of his untimely demise broke on Monday, September 21, 2026, when Abdul Rauf Mumuni Abugri, a popular social media figure and 2024 Ayawaso West Wuogon Independent Parliamentary Candidate, shared the news on TikTok with the words:

"Meet TnT, The composer of this song. He has passed away."

According to reports, the Adeiso-based musician passed away at a young age on Sunday, September 20, 2026, following a battle with an undisclosed illness for over three months.

In a phone call interview with TikTok content creator Toni Wingx on Monday, TNT's niece Elizabeth noted that the late musician was recently living with his mother in Adeiso with his health issues before leaving to rejoin his wife.

She said that her uncle's wife called to inform them that the health problems had returned and that he was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical treatment, where he tragically passed away.

She said:

"He passed away just yesterday. He recently fell sick for over three months and came to stay with his mother at Adeiso. So he later left and promised to return. His wife brought him in a car and said the sickness had returned. So he was taken to the hospital yesterday, where he died."

TNT was best known for composing the old-school hit "Odo Wo Din Ye Me De", a song that resonated deeply with Ghanaians and is still fondly remembered today.

The track featured his niece Elizabeth and his close friend Bentoa, making it a family and community effort that gave it a warm, personal charm.

Tributes pour in for TNT

Despite the affection many Ghanaians hold for the song, TNT largely operated outside the mainstream spotlight, never quite receiving the widespread industry recognition his work arguably merited.

For many fans, the Ghanaian musician's passing has reignited that conversation.

The TikTok posts announcing the demise of Ghanaian musician TNT are below:

Reactions to Ghanaian musician TNT's demise

Reactions to the news have been emotional, with many recalling personal memories tied to the song and expressing regret that his contribution to Ghanaian music was never fully celebrated during his lifetime.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Simon Odartey wrote:

"Oh, I know this guy from Adeiso. Even the one who played the beat was my classmate at senior high school."

Ak said:

"Awww, I'm sad ooo, it pains me a lot that these guys were not recognised, but we all had fun with their song."

Esther Abanga commented:

"Oh hmmmm, may his soul rest in peace 😭."

Veteran British-Ghanaian musician Sway DaSafo dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about veteran British-Ghanaian rapper Sway DaSafo's death, with his friend Kream confirming his passing in an emotional Instagram tribute.

The UK rap pioneer was remembered as a personal friend, devoted father and influential figure in British music.

The heartbreaking tribute showed that Sway and Kream had recently supported each other through health struggles while staying strong for their children.

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Source: YEN.com.gh