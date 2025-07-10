Who is Atticus Shaffer's wife? A closer look at the American actor's life

Many people have wanted to know Atticus Shaffer's wife, but the actor is not married or in any romantic relationship. He prefers to keep his love life hidden. Shaffer is best known for his role as Brick Heck on The Middle, and he has also built a successful voice acting career while maintaining an active presence on YouTube and Twitch.

Atticus Shaffer attends the premiere of Disney Channel's "The Lion Guard: Return Of The Roar" at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California. Photo: Vincent Sandoval (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Atticus Shaffer is a successful voice actor and YouTuber with several acting credits.

with several acting credits. Born with type IV osteogenesis imperfecta , a rare bone condition, he was homeschooled and raised in a Christian household, later being baptised in 2015.

, a rare bone condition, he was homeschooled and raised in a Christian household, later being baptised in 2015. Atticus Shaffer is not married and has no confirmed romantic relationship or children as of 2025.

His alleged net worth in 2025 is $4 million , earned through TV roles, voice acting, and online content creation.

, earned through TV roles, voice acting, and online content creation. Shaffer continues to live a private life in Acton, California, allegedly with his mother, while staying active in the entertainment and gaming communities.

Atticus Shaffer's profile summary

Full name Atticus Ronald Shaffer Gender Male Date of birth 19 June 1998 Age 27 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Santa Clarita, California, USA Current residence Acton, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 4'8" Height in centimetres 142 Weight in pounds 99 Weight in kilograms 45 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Debbie Shaffer Father Ron Shaffer Relationship status Single Profession Actor, voice actor Net worth $4 million

Who is Atticus Shaffer's wife?

As of this writing, Atticus Shaffer is not married and is not in any known romantic relationship. He prefers to keep his love life hidden and has no known dating history.

Exploring Atticus Shaffer's background

Top-5 facts about Atticus Shaffer. Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Atticus Shaffer was born on 19 June 1998, in Santa Clarita, California, and raised in Acton by his parents, Ron Shaffer, a dentist, and Debbie Shaffer, a nurse. His parents named him after Atticus Finch, the iconic lawyer from To Kill a Mockingbird, reflecting their admiration for the character's integrity and intellect.

Diagnosed with type IV osteogenesis imperfecta, a genetic condition affecting bone strength and growth, Atticus required a tailored educational approach. His parents chose to homeschool him, allowing flexibility to accommodate his medical needs and nurture his intellectual interests.

In an interview with Hollywood magazine in 2015, Atticus credited his mother's unwavering support:

If it wasn't for my mum, I would not be standing here, actually standing. That's what's so cool about my mum. She was there for me and she never wanted me to feel any different.

The personalised learning environment fostered his love for reading, history, and the arts, laying a strong foundation for his future pursuits. He also developed a deep interest in Christianity, engaging in daily Bible studies with his mother and later being baptised in 2015.

A look at Atticus Shaffer's career

Atticus Shaffer attends Day 2 of Disney's D23 Expo 2011 at the Anaheim Convention Centre (L). "The Middle" cast members (R). Photo: Michael Buckner, Mark Davis (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Atticus Shaffer began his acting career in 2007, in the sitcom The Class. He gained widespread recognition for being part of the cast of The Middle, which ran from 2009 to 2018. His portrayal of the quirky, book-loving Brick Heck earned critical praise and became his breakout role.

Beyond live-action, Shaffer built a strong voice-acting portfolio. He voiced Edgar "E" Gore in Tim Burton's Frankenweenie (2012), Ono in Disney's The Lion Guard (2016–2019), and Peedee Fryman in Steven Universe (2013–2018). He's also appeared in Hancock, Opposite Day, and I'll Be Next Door for Christmas, and voiced characters in Fish Hooks and Pete the Cat.

In recent years, Shaffer has expanded into YouTube and Twitch, sharing gaming content and personal reflections under the channel AtticusShafferVlog. He plays The Long Dark and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, among other video games.

Atticus Shaffer's movies and TV shows

From L to R: Peter Roth, Neil Flynn, Charlie McDermott, Atticus Shaffer, Eden Sher, Eileen Heisler, DeAnn Heline, and Patricia Heaton in West Hollywood. Photo: Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

According to Atticus Shaffer's IMDb, he has 38 acting credits (as of this writing). Here are some of his notable works:

Film/TV show Year Adventures in Odyssey (2020–2023) Pete the Cat (2017–2022) Steven Universe (2013–2018) The Penguins of Madagascar Snort About Mort (2011–2015) The Middle (2009–2018) Fish Hooks (2010–2013) Lion Guard: It's Unbungalievable (2016) The Lion Guard (2016–2019) Harvey Girls Forever! (2018–2020) I'll Be Next Door for Christmas (2018)

What is Atticus Shaffer's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and TheRichest, Atticus Shaffer's net worth in 2025 is allegedly $4 million. He has amassed his wealth primarily through his acting career (including voice acting), brand deals, royalties, and online content creation.

FAQs

How old is Atticus Shaffer? Shaffer is 27 years old as of 2025. He was born on 19 June 1998, in Santa Clarita, California. What is Atticus Shaffer's height? The actor is approximately 4 feet 7 inches tall (or 140 centimetres). His shorter stature is due to a genetic condition that affects his bone development. Is Atticus Shaffer married in real life? Atticus Shaffer is not married. Some sources claim he's married to a woman named Elizabeth, while others mention Samantha, but these reports conflict and lack reliable documentation. Who is Atticus Shaffer's girlfriend? Atticus is reportedly single and has kept his personal life extremely private. Who is Atticus's daughter? Atticus Shaffer does not have any children, including a daughter. Does Atticus Shaffer live with his mom? Atticus Shaffer has not publicly confirmed his living arrangements. However, his frequent mentions of his mother and shared activities on social media suggest he may still live with her in Acton, California. What disability does Atticus have? Atticus Shaffer lives with Type IV Osteogenesis Imperfecta, a rare genetic condition that causes fragile bones. He inherited it from his mother, who has a milder form (Type I).

Atticus Shaffer rose to fame as the quirky Brick Heck on The Middle, but his talents extend far beyond sitcom television. He built a voice acting career and maintains a YouTube presence that connects him with fans. While Atticus shares his career publicly, he keeps his personal life private, with no confirmed romantic relationships or marriage.

Yen.com.gh published an informative article about Eloise Mumford's husband. Eloise Mumford is an American actress best known for her roles in the TV series Lone Star, The River, and The Right Stuff, as well as portraying Kate Kavanagh in the Fifty Shades of Grey film trilogy.

Eloise Mumford's fame has generated interest in her love life. While she prefers to keep her romantic life private, rumours have linked her to various high-profile personalities. Read the article for more on her love life.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh