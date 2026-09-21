Carlos Queiroz has spoken publicly about Mohammed Kudus' decision to pull out of Ghana's AFCON 2027 qualifying squad

Kudus was initially named in the squad but stepped down after featuring for Tottenham Hotspur against Aston Villa in the Premier League

Queiroz disclosed that early conversations with the forward had been encouraging before the situation changed

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Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has broken his silence on Mohammed Kudus' withdrawal from Ghana's squad ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, disclosing that the forward's physical condition following a club appearance influenced the final call.

The Tottenham Hotspur attacker had been named in the national team's selection for the upcoming qualifiers against Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia.

However, he withdrew from the squad shortly after playing for Spurs in their 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Carlos Queiroz explains Mohammed Kudus' decision to withdraw from the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers. Photos by Michael Steele and Julian Finney - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Queiroz on Kudus' Black Stars withdrawal

Speaking on the matter, the Portuguese tactician explained that the decision ultimately came down to the information available at the time.

Queiroz noted that national team coaches operate with limited authority over what happens at club level, which adds complexity to managing player availability.

"It is simple for you guys to understand. In the course of our decisions as national team coaches, we cannot control the decisions of club coaches," he said.

Queiroz added that his conversations with Kudus had initially pointed towards a positive outcome, but that changed once the forward had played a significant portion of the Tottenham match.

"In the course of our conversations, it looked like Kudus was moving in the right direction. After playing 70-something minutes for Tottenham, we had a little conversation with him and decided it would be best for him to rest and recover properly. We have to make decisions based on the information we have in our hands," Queiroz said.

Watch Queiroz's take on Kudus's withdrawal, as shared on X:

Kudus to miss key Ghana games

As a result of his withdrawal, Kudus will be absent for Ghana's first two fixtures in the AFCON 2027 qualifying series.

The Black Stars are scheduled to face Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia in what are critical early matches in their campaign to reach the continental tournament.

The absence of one of Ghana's most prominent attacking talents is a notable blow for Queiroz as he looks to build momentum in qualification.

Who replaces Mohammed Kudus?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Derby County forward Mohammed Fuseini had received a late call-up to the Black Stars squad for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

The 22-year-old was added after Mohammed Kudus withdrew from the squad.

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Source: YEN.com.gh