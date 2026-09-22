Nigerian comedian Carter Efe opened up about a disturbing health scare that followed his viral Dangote Cement streaming session

Carter Efe said one of his eyes began closing involuntarily, a symptom that eventually pushed him to seek medical attention

Doctors who examined Carter Efe also raised concerns about his lips, though no specific diagnosis has been made public

Nigerian comedian and content creator Carter Efe has gone public with a health scare he experienced in the aftermath of his widely discussed Dangote Cement streaming session, disclosing that the episode left him with troubling physical symptoms.

Nigerian content creator Carter Efe sparks concerns as he opens up about a troubling health issue. Image credit: Carter Efe

Source: Facebook

Speaking during a casual livestream from what appeared to be his home, Carter Efe described how one of his eyes began shutting involuntarily following the controversy that had spread across social media platforms.

True to his personality, he recounted the experience in his signature animated style, mixing Pidgin English with conversational storytelling even as he discussed what was clearly a worrying ordeal.

Carter Efe's hospital visit after streaming session

The involuntary eye-closing eventually became severe enough for Carter Efe to seek professional medical help. At the hospital, doctors confirmed that something was medically wrong.

During the consultation, a physician also flagged concerns about the comedian's lips, though Carter Efe has not publicly disclosed the specific diagnosis or the exact nature of what doctors found.

The available account leaves fans with more questions than answers about the full extent of his condition.

Who is Carter Efe?

Carter Efe is a popular Nigerian comedian, content creator and streamer known for his humorous skits, online videos and engaging livestreams.

He has built a strong following on social media through his comedy content and has become a familiar figure in Nigeria's entertainment and digital space.

Beyond comedy, Carter Efe has also gained attention for his activities on streaming platforms, where he interacts with fans and discusses trending issues.

His online presence has frequently placed him at the centre of conversations involving Nigerian entertainment personalities, music and social media trends. His outspoken personality and humorous style have also contributed to his popularity among young audiences.

The X post on Carter Efe's health struggles is below.

Carter Efe receives prophecy from Ghanaian pastor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Prophet Anointed’s prophecy concerning Nigerian streamer Carter Efe.

The Ghanaian pastor predicted that Carter Efe would receive major elevation, international recognition and a multimillion-naira deal.

The prophecy resurfaced after Carter Efe defeated singer Portable in a celebrity boxing match and reportedly earned more than 50 million naira in rewards and deals.

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Source: YEN.com.gh